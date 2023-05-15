Tadao Ando’s MPavilion 10 design revealed

In March it was announced that Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect, Tadao Ando, would design the next MPavilion commission.

Now, MPavilion has released images of what his new design will look like. It will be the tenth pavilion in the series of signature architectural commissions presented in Queen Victoria Gardens in Melbourne since 2014. The pavilion is a continuing initiative of the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, which aims to stimulate conversations around art and design.

Ando is celebrated for his ‘striking geometric interventions in nature and his precise, assured use of concrete,’ says the Foundation, adding that his pavilion design, ‘strives for spatial purity, employing the geometry of circles and squares to create a space in harmony with nature’.

Ando is self-taught in architecture. He established Tadao Ando Architect and Associates in 1969. He was awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1995, the International Union of Architects (UIA) Gold Medal in 2005, The Kennedy Center International Committee on the Arts Gold Medal in the Arts in 2010, an Order of Culture (Japan) in 2010, Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters (France) in 2013, and Isamu Noguchi Award in 2016. He held solo exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in 1991 and Centre Pompidou in 1993. He has also taught as a visiting professor at Yale University, Columbia University and Harvard University, and has been Professor at the University of Tokyo since 1997.

Rendering of MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando (aerial view). Image: Courtesy of Tadao Ando Architect and Associates.

About Tadao Ando’s design for Melbourne

Ando’s MPavilion 10 design will feature a large canopy – a 14.4-metre aluminium-clad disc resting on a central concrete column.

‘The design began with a desire to create a sense of eternity within Melbourne’s garden oasis,’ says Ando. ‘I imagined an architecture of emptiness that lets light and breeze enter and breathe life into it.’

The Foundation explains: ‘Two offset squares create two entrances that lead to the centre of the pavilion. Concrete walls of varying lengths partially enclose the space to create a tranquil sanctuary reminiscent of a traditional Japanese walled garden. A long horizontal opening (19.4- by 22.5 centimetres) running the length of both the north and south walls frames views of the Melbourne skyline and parklands.’

The pavilion will also house a reflective pool of water.

Naomi Milgrom AC, commissioner of MPavilion, says of her choice: ‘Tadao Ando’s architecture is remarkable because it radically affects the way we perceive the world around us. Like Tadao Ando, I am passionate about architecture that promotes public life and encourages social interaction. I’m thrilled that Australians will be able to directly experience his genius through this incredibly special meeting place for conversation, the exchange of ideas and contemplation.’

Local architect Sean Godsell, principal of Sean Godsell Architects, has been appointed the executive architect in Australia for MPavilion 10.

Now a fixture of the Melbourne cultural landscape, the MPavilion festival has grown to become one of Australia’s most visited and impactful festivals, having welcomed more than 1.25 million visitors and hosted more than 3500 free events since its establishment in 2014.

At the end of each MPavilion season, the Naomi Milgrom Foundation gifts the pavilion to the people of Victoria and relocates it to a new, permanent, public home in the community.