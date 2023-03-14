Pritzker-winning architect selected for 10th MPavilion

News

Tokyo-based Tadao Ando will present ‘a landscape that will continue to live in people’s hearts’ for the 10th MPavilion commission.
15 Mar 2023
Celina Lei

Visual Arts

Chichu Art Museum / Naoshima. Photo: Mitsuo Matsuoka. Image: Courtesy Tadao Ando Architect & Associates.

Tokyo-based architect Tadao Ando will debut his first work in Australia later this year commissioned by MPavilion – an annual site of cultural and social activation in the heart of Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Gardens.

One of Japan’s leading contemporary architects, Ando is a master of light, known for his striking geometric interventions in nature.

His work can be seen across Japan, including at the Church of the Light in Osaka, Chichu Art Museum in Naoshima, 21_21 Design Sight in Tokyo, Pulitzer Arts Foundation in St Louis, US and Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection in Paris. Ando received the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1995, among many other accolades, including the 2002 American Institute of Architects’ Gold Medal.

The Prtizker jury described Ando as someone ‘who combines artistic and intellectual sensitivity’ and ‘refuses to be bound by convention’.

Born in 1941, Osaka Japan, Ando is a self-taught architect who established Tadao Ando Architect & Associates in 1969.

Ando says of his vision for the 10th MPavilion: ‘The design for the MPavilion began with a desire to find a scene of eternity within the public gardens of the Queen Victoria Gardens in Melbourne. Eternal, not in material or structure, but in the memory of a landscape that will continue to live in people’s hearts.’

Tadao Ando by Kinji Kanno. Image: Courtesy Tadao Ando Architect & Associates.

Naomi Milgrom AC, founder of the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, says: ‘Each year, MPavilion commissions architects with a unique design language and social purpose, and gives them complete freedom to realise their vision. I have long admired how Tadao Ando responds to and incorporates the particularity of a place into his design and his belief that architecture can shape a society.

‘As the MPavilion prepares for the 10th edition, we look forward to sharing Ando’s work in Australia for the very first time and having his MPavilion become a vital site in the cultural and community life of Melbourne,’ she adds.

MPavilion is currently presenting its final leg of programming within this year’s architectural pavilion, which was designed by Bangkok-based urban design practice all(zone). The 2022/23 season of free events runs until 6 April.

Read: MPavilion 2022 to celebrate culture with Thai Festival

Other previously commissioned architects include Venice-based MAP Studio, Australian architect (and sole local Pritzker Prize-winner to date) Glenn Murcutt AO, Studio Mumbai, Barcelona-based architect and educator Carme Pinós, Sean Godsell Architects and more.

Details of Tadao Ando’s design for MPavilion 10 will be revealed in May this year, and open to the public in the Queen Victoria Gardens from 16 November 2023 along with a suite of contemporary programming.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

