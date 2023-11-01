Sydney gets a Turbine Hall, with 2024 Biennale venue reveal

Standing in the cavernous space of the once thriving coal-fired White Bay Power Station, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by our industrial past. And yet, there is another emotion that wells up – hope. The 38,000-square metre site is soon to become Sydney’s next home for arts and culture.

A total of $100 million has been invested in the conservation of the White Bay Power Station – and it is feeling fresh, and almost ready. Yesterday (31 October), NSW Minister for the Arts, John Graham welcomed media to the site to announce its inaugural event – the 24th Biennale of Sydney – which will open in March 2024.

‘This is an incredible tale of the old and the new,’ said Graham. ‘This is one of the oldest biennales in the world – and it offers an incredibly important dialogue between our artists, our institutions and the rest of the world about contemporary art – and that’s been going on now for 50 years.

‘And then this incredibly important development, one of our newest art spaces – White Bay Power Station. It’s been four decades since power station workers walked out of this building and closed the door. It will open again to the public, as the Biennale takes place here next year,’ the Minister continued.

Artistic Directors for the 24th Biennale of Sydney, Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero joined the Minister in using the occasion to announce the 88 Australian and international artists who will shape their 2024 edition of this iconic Sydney event.

Artistic Directors of 24th Biennale of Sydney at White Bay Power Station. Photo: Daniel Boud.

The Berlin-based pair have collaborated since 2013, and have been planted in Australia since July, finessing preparations for their exhibition. On their arrival, Costinaș told ArtsHub that the theme, Ten Thousand Suns, ‘is certainly very much of the current moment’.

‘Oppression has informed our world in the last decade or so. I think we also forget how important it is to acknowledge that one of the things that comes with oppression is that it robs people of the capacity to experience joy, individually, but also as a collective,’ he said.

‘The venues will be quite different. I think acknowledging the radically different type of institutions of spaces and the function that the different venues have, the histories that they have, the different architecture and spatial experiences that they offer – I think that should be mirrored in the curatorial set-up.’

Standing in the site – its ceiling looming some 38 metres overhead and (ironically) natural light pouring in – this new festival venue offers all the raw panache and magic that Cockatoo Island has delivered, without the strategic nightmares of access and invigilation.

Graham captured the energy (was it joy?) in the crowd, saying: ‘For me, it’s perhaps best summarised by the signs you can see behind me, “live wires”,’ adding that the immersive art experience the venue will offer future visitors will be truly ‘electric’.

Biennale CEO, Barbara Moore, described the forthcoming edition of the exhibition as ‘a contemporary art extravaganza’.

‘We want to inspire people,’ she said. ‘We want to nurture deeper connections between people, art, history, living culture and creativity, because art changes everything. The way we think, the way we feel, the way we see the world – are important.’

Veteran partner venues, the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia and the recently renovated Artspace will return in the line-up of six venues for the 2024 edition, joined by newcomers, the Chau Chak Wing Museum, at the University of Sydney, and UNSW Galleries in Paddington – reiterating the importance of university galleries in the cultural landscape.

Next Sydney venue promises global interest

It has a Turbine Hall and a Boiler House, worthy of rivalling the Tate’s legendary power station overtake in London.

It will have a permanent performance space, education spaces and food services, and every Wednesday night during the Biennale a program of music and activities will welcome visitors. There will be family days, disability access programming and a lift to ensure its levels are fully accessible.

And, like the power station itself, the installations here will be big, spectacular and the experience will be immersive. It is a great first date with this building. But a lot is riding on it. The opening of White Bay Power Station is the first step in the transformation of the Bays West precinct in line with the Bays West Place Strategy. ‘We’ll be trialling things over the first 12 months to see how the space can be utilised, how it can be activated and what its long-term future will be,’ said Anita Mitchell, Chief Executive of Placemaking NSW.

‘White Bay is definitely one of the latest additions to the arts and cultural landscape in NSW. We’ve been working tirelessly with the team over the last two and a half years,’ she added, while also acknowledging the work of the Council in keeping the site from falling into the hands of developer and private ownership.

‘You’ll hear of White Bay as a striking piece of Sydney’s industrial past. It was built to power the tram network, and now we’re turning it into something that powers arts, culture and creativity,’ she said, delivering an “elevator pitch” that resonated with genuine passion.

The site was decommissioned in 1984 and will be open to the public for the first time in over 100 years.

Understanding the theme of the 24th Biennale of Sydney

Titled Ten Thousand Suns, the Biennale’s theme is a concept that feels instantly familiar, but also instantly vague. Artistic Directors Costinaș and Guerrero say that celebration, as both a method and a source of joy, has been inspired by legacies of collective resistance and coming together to thrive in the face of injustice for ‘ten thousand suns’.

Diversity, and accepting a multiplicity of viewpoints, will be central to this exhibition. Costinaș told gathered media yesterday: ‘Ten Thousand Suns acknowledges a multiplicity of perspectives – of the psychologies and ways of life that have always been woven together, in this world that is being shined upon by the sun. But the sun has been known by 10,000 different ways of calling it, in as many languages, as many cultures.’

Read: Community-focused duo to lead 2024 Sydney Biennale

Artists will journey from 47 countries to the Harbour city, including Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Ukraine, the US, the UK, Mexico, Aotearoa New Zealand, India and Japan. The line-up of artists promises a materiality, a physicality – it will be a thinking, jarring, questioning and embracing biennale, that is less about hierarchies and more about a flattening across multiplicities.

Read our follow-up story to learn who those artists will be for 2024.

The 24th Biennale of Sydney will officially open with Lights On at White Bay Power Station on 8 March 2024, with an outdoor stage and international talent, curated by Phoenix Central Park, plus DJs, dance and food. Tickets now on sale.

Vernissage will be held 6-8 March 2024, and free admission for all will extend from 9 March – 10 June 2024.