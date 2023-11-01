Swelling interest in Pacific arts

Sometimes, things align. It would seem, lately, that a heightened interest in Pacific art is making its presence felt across Australian galleries and museums. While the artworks of our neighbouring region have always had a place – and an audience – they have not always been the focal point of standout exhibitions and commission.

ArtsHub takes a look at a range of new exhibitions, focus galleries and commissions that are placing Pacific art front and centre.

New permanent gallery devoted to Pasifika art

Suru headdress made by one of the artists from Rotuma. Photo: Abram Powell © Australian Museum.

Opened earlier this month (12 October), Wansolmoana is a new permanent Pasifika Gallery at the Australian Museum (AM). With over 6000 pieces in the collection – making it one of the world’s largest collections of Pacific art – clearly, the AM has long held a passion for supporting our neighbouring region.

Wansolmoana features 143 objects from 25 Pacific nations and territories including newly-commissioned objects by prominent Pacific Island artists and knowledge holders, as well as musical instruments, canoe models, tattooing implements and video works. It is the first time in decades that the expanded collection will go on permanent display.

To develop Wansolmoana, AM appointed a Pacific Island First Nations curatorial team, led by newly appointed Exhibition Curator and Manager, Pasifika Collections, by Melissa Malu. ‘This means the engagement is authentic and the narratives are their own (not colonial/Australian),’ a spokesperson from AM tells ArtsHub. Wansolmoana has been made possible by a generous gift from the Macdoch Foundation.

Stories of trade and connection rethought in new exhibition

Across town, the Chau Chak Wing Museum at the University of Sydney has unveiled its new exhibition Tidal Kin – Stories from the Pacific, also this month.

The Museum explains, ‘Tidal Kin reclaims the stories of eight Pacific Islander visitors to Sydney during the 18th and 19th centuries. Alongside cultural objects, a soundscape of voices of present day compatriots and descendants recount their ancestors’ stories in their own languages. It sheds light on Sydney as a significant Pacific port, thriving with travel, trade, rivalries and celebrations.

‘The exhibition begins in April 1770 when Tupaia, a Ra’iatean navigator and Tahitian priest, stepped ashore at Kamay/Botany Bay, alongside James Cook and Joseph Banks. It concludes in 1882 with the arrival of Phebe Parkinson, an enterprising Samoan-born businesswoman,’ says a spokesperson for the Museum.

It is a fascinating story of a transformative maritime era, when Sydney was a hub for the Pacific – one that changed drastically with the implementation of the White Australia Policy.

Chau Chak Wing Museum, in partnership with Powerhouse Ultimo, recently staged the groundbreaking Talanoa Forum. ‘Talanoa is a pan Pacific word that means to have a free, open and transparent conversation,’ explained interdisciplinary Sāmoan artist Yuki Kihara in an earlier ArtsHub interview.

From Sāmoa to Venice to Sydney

Installation view of ‘Paradise Camp’ by Yuki Kihara. Photo: Zan Wimberley.

When Yuki Kihara presented her Paradise Camp at the 59th Venice Biennale last year, it got the world talking. An interdisciplinary artist of Japanese and Sāmoan descent, Kihara is a proud Fa’afafine woman (Sāmoa’s “third gender”) and her work Paradise Camp ‘interrogates and dismantles gender roles, (mis)representation and colonial legacies in the Pacific,’ explains curator, Professor Natalie King OAM.

Co-commissioned by Powerhouse and Creative New Zealand, it is currently on show in Sydney – with the addition of new work. It will remain on show until December 2023. The exhibition will then tour to Sāmoa in June through to October 2024, to coincide with the 62nd anniversary of Sāmoa’s Independence.

Standout survey of Fijian artist as summer highlight

Conceived as a “memory-bank” this expansive survey exhibition on the work of Australian-Fijian artist, Salote Tawale, will be a highlight of Sydney summer season. Presented by Carriageworks, it will move through installation, painting, sculpture and karaoke as it explores memory.

Titled I remember you, it opens 17 November and runs to 28 January 2024. Tawale has been a resident artist at the Carriageworks Clothing Store and their responding exhibition will immerse visitors in a multidimensional environment. ‘Inside the gallery we encounter hanging masks, cutout figures and plants, alongside a partial replica of Tawale’s Fijian family home – built on cinder blocks and clad with corrugated iron – complete with a clothesline out the back. At the rear of the gallery, pop songs play from a makeshift karaoke booth, inviting visitors to pick up a mic and sing along,’ explains the gallery.

A highlight will be Tawale’s 13.5-metre long bamboo raft, titled No Location (2021), which will be moored in the Public Space, its scale playing off a childhood memory. Tawale says, ‘Memory can come from a smell, sound, touch and a feeling. It is a pathway to our identity. The mind makes sense of this information, consciously and subconsciously.’

Carriageworks CEO Fergus Linehan adds: ‘I remember you importantly foregrounds Pacific diasporic experience and, by looking at how memories are formed, the exhibition invites visitors to consider their own relationship between identity and remembrance.’

Major commission by Sāmoan artist for Melbourne

Angela Tiatia, ‘The Dark Current’ (2023). Image: Courtesy of the artist and Sullivan + Strumpf.

Not to be left out, the Australian Centre of Moving Image (ACMI) in Melbourne is currently presenting The Dark Current, a new exhibition by New-Zealand born, Australian and Sāmoan video artist, Angela Tiatia.

Representing the most ambitious project of Tiatia’s career, this single-channel moving image work is ‘both personal and global in outlook; it traces the promise of a glamorous, easy life that lured Tiatia’s mother and her generation to migrate from small islands to big cities,’ explains ACMI.

The $100,000 commission is the final work in a decade-long series supported by the Ian Potter Foundation. Tiatia is the only Pacific artist. The new moving image work blends ‘meticulously crafted live action scenes with hyper-realistic animation made using software used in the production of video games. The resulting work creates a dream-like visual poem that carries the audience through a range of moods,’ says the gallery.

Upon the unveiling of her new work, Tiatia said: ‘The Dark Current reaches for the essence of a multigenerational experience. One that starts with my mother’s generation, through to mine and on to the next generation.’ The video opens with an up-close tight frame on a woman with a pearl in her eye. It has been described as a work of ‘highly polished beauty, but reveals the artifice of such idealised fantasy’. As in her other works, Tiatia performs in the piece.

The Dark Current can be viewed until 12 November.

Tri-museum collaboration for VR commission

‘Beyond The Milky Way’ headsets. Image: Courtesy WA Museum.

Joining the trend to rethink relations and connections using new media, three museums have joined forces in a partnership to fund the development of a trio of groundbreaking virtual reality (VR) films to be screened in 2024 onwards.

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, the National Museum of Australia and the Western Australian Museum have partnered with award-winning production company, White Spark Pictures, ‘in what’s believed to be a content world-first,’ they say. Each museum will contribute $1 million over three years.

‘The films are pushing boundaries in virtual reality documentary-making, using innovative technology such as specially modified drones and custom-built cameras,’ the consortium adds. The new projects include a deep 360-degree dive with whales, a fly-through of the Kimberley and a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in a remote and pristine marine wonderland deep in the South Pacific Ocean – the Kermadec Islands, which are remote islands off New Zealand.

‘These immersive experiences use the power of technology and art to create films that are purpose-built to educate, captivate and inspire museum visitors. We are excited to participate in the production of these films, and partnering with colleagues in Australia enables us to bring this incredible content to audiences in Aotearoa New Zealand,’ says David Reeves for Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

A look at Pacifika feminism

In Brisbane, the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) has ensured a dialogue through the Asia Pacific Triennial since the mid 1990s. Indeed, its important exhibition Unnerved: the New Zealand Project in 2010, took a double-dip on works that had been commissioned and acquired in the gallery. (Of note, the APT collection of Asian and Pacific art will travel to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in early 2026.)

Recently, the Gallery opened the exhibition sis – Pacific Art 1980-2023, which is being presented over two editions, given the volume of artworks. It will continue to embed contemporary conversations by Pacific artists in the Gallery until September 2024. The exhibition investigates the history of art-making from a sisterhood of artists across Oceania.

The exhibition was curated by Ruth McDougall, Curator of Pacific Art at QAGOMA, who explained to ArtsHub in an earlier interview: ‘The term “Pacific”, as a colonially imposed designation, is more difficult to embrace. In the context of this exhibition, the term is used instead of Oceania and the Polynesian Moana to provide transparency around the framework of a project generated by an Australian institution.’

It follows the major exhibition presented by Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki last year, Declaration: A Pacific Feminist Agenda curated by Ane Tonga.

sis: Pacific Art 1980-2023 is showing at Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane until 8 September 2024.