SIX60 to perform on the Sydney Opera House steps in 2025

New Zealand band SIX60 are set to light up the Sydney Opera House steps later this year.
25 Aug 2025 15:39
Paul Dalgarno
Music

SIX60 are coming back to Australia. Image supplied.

New Zealand pop rock band SIX60 are set to light up the Sydney Opera House steps with a performance later this year.

Taking place under the stars at the heart of Sydney Harbour on Thursday 11 December 2025, the event, say the organisers, ‘will see SIX60 bring their stadium-sized show to an intimate outdoor setting, offering fans an unforgettable summer night of music and celebration’.

Joining SIX60 for the event is rising R&B star PANIA, one of Australia’s most exciting breakthrough artists. Known for her atmospheric soundscapes and lyricism, PANIA will open the night with a performance that promises to set the tone for an unforgettable show.

SIX60: fan favourites

Renowned for their electrifying live performances and genre-defying sound, SIX60 will deliver fan favourites alongside brand-new tracks from their forthcoming album. Their On The Steps performance marks another milestone in the band’s illustrious career, which includes being the first New Zealand band to sell out Auckland’s 50,000-seat Western Springs Stadium and headlining a historic post-Covid concert at Eden Park.

Australian audiences are no strangers to SIX60’s live shows. The band has previously sold out multiple nights at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Brisbane’s Riverstage, and played a halftime performance at a sold-out Accor Stadium during the 2023 State of Origin series.

This summer, SIX60 will cement their trans-Tasman legacy with a show that blends pop, rock, soul, and reggae in true SIX60 style – set against the backdrop of Sydney’s most recognisable landmark.

The Live Nation presale takes place Wednesday 15 August at 10am. General public tickets go on sale Friday 29 August at 11am.


Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

