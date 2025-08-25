SIX60 to perform on the Sydney Opera House steps in 2025

New Zealand pop rock band SIX60 are set to light up the Sydney Opera House steps with a performance later this year.

Taking place under the stars at the heart of Sydney Harbour on Thursday 11 December 2025, the event, say the organisers, ‘will see SIX60 bring their stadium-sized show to an intimate outdoor setting, offering fans an unforgettable summer night of music and celebration’.

Joining SIX60 for the event is rising R&B star PANIA, one of Australia’s most exciting breakthrough artists. Known for her atmospheric soundscapes and lyricism, PANIA will open the night with a performance that promises to set the tone for an unforgettable show.

SIX60: fan favourites

Renowned for their electrifying live performances and genre-defying sound, SIX60 will deliver fan favourites alongside brand-new tracks from their forthcoming album. Their On The Steps performance marks another milestone in the band’s illustrious career, which includes being the first New Zealand band to sell out Auckland’s 50,000-seat Western Springs Stadium and headlining a historic post-Covid concert at Eden Park.

Australian audiences are no strangers to SIX60’s live shows. The band has previously sold out multiple nights at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Brisbane’s Riverstage, and played a halftime performance at a sold-out Accor Stadium during the 2023 State of Origin series.

This summer, SIX60 will cement their trans-Tasman legacy with a show that blends pop, rock, soul, and reggae in true SIX60 style – set against the backdrop of Sydney’s most recognisable landmark.

The Live Nation presale takes place Wednesday 15 August at 10am. General public tickets go on sale Friday 29 August at 11am.



Also on ArtsHub:

In If Only, an earlier song of Melbourne-based musician June Jones, she invites the listener to meet her in a video game – ‘I designed my character to be mostly true … / But no matter how hard I try, I can never really be her’.

Tracing her music from emo punk in first band Two Steps on the Water to electro to pop in her solo offerings – Diana, Leafcutter and Pop Music for Normal Women – it’s clear that Jones is alight with the art of transformation and exploring new sonic spaces to see where she fits in.

A trans musician who has spoken about her ADHD diagnosis, Jones’ music is intensely personal, the lyrics forensic, interrogating gender identity, mental health, disability, a childhood of trauma, how creativity works and what healing might look like.

In an interview with NME, she likens her mind to a shopping mall food court: ‘I’ve never seen my internal world so well described by external reality: very bright, very loud, lots going on, hard to focus on anything.’

When it comes to music, though, Jones seems able to focus. She is a one-stop powerhouse, writing, recording, producing, mixing and releasing her latest LP, Would That It Were a Fortress. Learning to record on her own during lockdown, these new songs shift again here to catchy and exuberant pop that swirls around a sense of calm and confidence, with notes to lovers and soft entreaties on how to move beyond what binds us.

In the single Bachelorette, a smooth mix of bass, guitar and club cool, she dreams of settling, hoping for a bridge of understanding, of an easy vibe, ‘never wasting a day in bed with you,’ while Be Honest is a stripped back and intimate conversation, soft details of lovers like a ‘butterfly keyring,’ searching for connection. Backed by Cure-like synths, Jones’ voice is seductive but has clarity; she wants to be heard.

Read more …