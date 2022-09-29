Rone’s latest ‘astronomical’ project centres storytelling in chaos

Rone, the pseudonym taken up by Tyrone Wright, is all too familiar with abandoned spaces and exposing lingering memories from the fabrics of their infrastructure.

The latest project, entitled Time, takes over Flinders Street Station’s upper level and ballroom in his most expansive work yet.

Built over three years since its inception, Time shines a light on the stories of the working class in post-WWII Melbourne with 11 thematic rooms.

Each area is furnished with intention with countless period pieces brought in by set decorator Carly Spooner, accompanied by a 12-minute music score from Nick Batterham, providing multiple entry points into the show.

The project is supported by significant RISE Funding ($1.86 million), which covers the wages of almost 120 creatives and professionals involved in bringing Time to reality.

‘The cost of this project was so astronomical that there was absolutely no way we could self-fund it, and that’s where RISE came in,’ Rone told ArtsHub.

He added: ‘I didn’t want to try and tell something entirely historical. I want to make it feel like everything I’ve done in here has always been here, or was once left here and that informed what I put in each room.’

From street art to the booming immersive scene

This fascination towards desolate spaces loaded with stories of the past is one that’s been carried through from Rone’s early engagement in street art.

‘Street art is definitely my starting point,’ said Rone. ‘I really fell in love with it but at some point when we all started painting these giant murals in communities and making these landmarks – which was great – it got further and further away from what was once exciting for me.

‘Doing work on the street and the kind of chaotic nature of it, you could see things that were left behind. It might be something very small, like a little book which makes you think this might’ve been a classroom and you start to imagine the stories of people who are once in there,’ he said.

Part of his recent projects has been about drawing on that atmosphere of history and abandonment, where the use of photography was a turning point.

‘I went back to painting the abandoned buildings for a bit but then started presenting the photographs [of the installations] as my artwork,’ continued Rone.

‘I realised that rather than trying to paint a canvas of something which looks like my street art, I can actually make it way more tangible, something people can experience as well as having that documentation after it’s gone. That flipped my whole career on its head basically.’

Rone. Photo: Tony Mott Photography.

While Rone’s large-scale, expansive works tick all the drawcards of our heavily saturated experience economy right now – think immersive exhibitions, enhanced reality, VR and the like – the categorisation isn’t something he strongly relates to but has grown tremendously almost in parallel with his career.

‘The first time someone said to me “you make immersive art” was in an interview with Simon Maidment from the NGV around 2018/2019. I’ve actually never head of the word [before then],’ said Rone.

‘I remember even googling it and you see “immersive art” and “Rone” kind of like spiking at the same time around that Empire exhibition [in 2019],’ he added.

And with 3D modelling, a skill Rone took on during lockdowns, Time is taken into a whole new level in terms of its structure and details.

Rone said: ‘Everything is developed off site in 3D modelling, and it’s actually [meant that we’ve] been able to push ideas and concepts a lot further than I would have if I was on site. For example, I could easily build a staircase in the model, look at where I might take the photograph from and then move it one meter to the left before I actually fabricate or build all of the stuff.’

While not necessarily feeling that going bigger is the end goal, Rone said: ‘The pressure on myself as an artist is continuing to grow. I remember someone saying to me years ago that everyone is also asking what I’m going to do next. I don’t want to always be thinking about what’s next but I like to push myself into areas that I haven’t seen other people go to.

‘It would be easy for me to sit back and paint canvases and make a nice living doing that. It sounds quite lovely but I feel like it’s something I can do when I retire.

‘These projects take absolutely everything out of me and my family, it’s a huge commitment, financially and emotionally. But it’s what drives an artist – you see an opportunity and you want to take it,’ he concluded.

Time opens from 28 October – 29 January 2023 at Flinders Street Station. Tickets.