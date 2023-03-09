News

Racing in a wheelchair – are you up to the challenge?

Inviting all to a wheelchair obstacle course, artist Bruno Booth hopes to bring to light the true barriers in our ableist society.
10 Mar 2023
Celina Lei
Bruno booth

Visual Arts

Bruno Booth, ‘Dead Ends and Detours’ to be presented at PICA. Image: Supplied.

Walyalup/Fremantle-based artist Bruno Booth will present his new work, Dead Ends and Detours at Perth’s Cultural Centre amphitheatre, PICA from 17-19 March. An interactive sculptural installation that challenges visitors (aged 11 and above) to race against the clock in a wheelchair, Booth refers to the work as ‘the best named project that’s been in development’ because, like its title, its had so many dead ends and detours since the initial conception.

Dead Ends and Detours follows from the ideas of Booth’s 2019 work, Hostile Infrastructure, which was presented at Melbourne’s Testing Grounds and invited participants to manoeuvre through a tunnel in a wheelchair as the space became increasingly confined.

Asking visitors to race in a wheelchair may feel like a unique interaction but, for Booth, it’s an embedded part of his life. He tells ArtsHub: ‘I guess it can be seen as a unique perspective, but for me it’s not unique – I’ve always had a disability, so none of this is new to me.’

He continues: ‘If you look at the social model of disability, which most people subscribe to nowadays, it states that people aren’t inherently disabled – they are disabled by their environment.’

Dead End and Detours materialises and makes visible those human-made, environmental obstacles in our ableist society.

The notion of having fun through an artwork is also important for Booth, who prefers to ‘make a work that’s open and generous to the public’.

He says: ‘I want audiences to enjoy themselves, but also be a little surprised and a little bit challenged.’

Time and scale are key considerations in Dead Ends and Detours, which plays on audiences’ perceptions and provokes deeper reflection of what it means to be at a disadvantage.

Booth continues: ‘When visitors interact with the work, they hit this button to start and it generates a random game name from a list of words and numbers that I came up with. There’s a timer that starts, but the person participating won’t see it because of where the screen is positioned. The idea is that you’re sweating and racing around this course, but the audience can see that, actually, the timer is going backwards, or forwards five or 10 years – it’s completely random.

‘What I’m trying to say here is that it’s not really a level playing field, no matter how hard you try and strive. There’s always somebody with a better set of privileges out there, so it’s trying to get people to maybe have a little bit of humility, as well as [reflecting on] what they’re doing and be a bit kinder to everybody.’

Seeing himself as an emerging artist who is trying to ‘come to terms with my own experiences and [thinking about] how to present it authentically’, Booth’s recent commission at the Art Gallery of WA of technicolour cats lurking around the Gallery also explored this idea of inhabiting a space not designed for the people (or, in this case, animal) in it.

His works were also included in the group show In Time, On Time, Out of Time at PS art space Fremantle, are showing now in Confusion Spell at Perth’s Sweet Pea Gallery and will be included as part of Dark Mofo this year. Booth’s AGWA commission, Feline Good and video installation Body Shots will also go on tour this year, supported by Art on the Move.

Dead Ends and Detours by Bruno Booth is co-commissioned by Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA) and Next Wave.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

