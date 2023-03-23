Queensland champions for neurodiverse artists

As part of this year’s Curiocity Brisbane (22 March to 2 April), Queensland-based artists Martin Edge and Pia Robinson have created a major outdoor work aimed at bringing joy and delight with the help of augmented reality (AR).

Edge is a proud ambassador for Autism Queensland and has created the work I SEE, Martin Edge to showcase his lens on the world.

Edge tells ArtsHub: ‘I’ve painted the world according to Martin – it’s from my everyday life, the future, the past and the present. There are things from my memory, and I’ve painted them because it makes me happy.’

The project is scaled up from Edge’s Martin and Friends series, which aims to reach young people on the autism spectrum and with sensory processing sensitivities.

Edge will be leading a series of children’s workshops from 25 March to 2 April, inviting participants to create self-portraits and play through the artist’s world.

Robinson notes that the work is also conveniently situated in a playground. ‘We’re close to the Queensland Children’s Hospital, so it’s all about [having] incidental viewers,’ she says. ‘Kids are going to be playing in and among the artwork, and that’s a great outcome.’

Collaboration is a key component of the project, says Robinson, who’s shared a friendship with Edge for the past 15 years. She explains: ‘The project has been collaborative from the start, with a number of people with lived experience who are neurodiverse. We are working with an amazing team of talent in regards to transforming Martin’s 2D art practice, including animators, graphic designers and the augmented reality team.’

Robinson continues: ‘We are not part of a big organisation [but] we’re all individuals trying to make a difference… The project taps into the knowledge of what it’s like to be neurodiverse and how we can make arts engagement more accessible.’

While augmented reality can be a great add-on to the experience, Robinson admits that there have been some challenges, including device and Wi-Fi limitations that are more difficult to navigate outdoors. However, Edge says that it’s an important part of the vision to stage this project in a public space.

‘It’s a big part of Curiocity to be a festival that is for everybody,’ says Edge. ‘Even if you’re not using AR, you can walk around to see my artwork… If my art brings a smile to somebody’s face, to me, I’ve done my job.’

When asked about advice for neurodiverse artists looking to build a professional career, Edge says: ‘If you’re passionate and you enjoy making art, just pursue it – if you’re meant to have a professional career, then it’s meant to be. Sometimes you can’t predict the future, but just believe in it. That’s the main thing.’

Robinson adds: ‘Martin and I are about the same age and we’ve worked in the industry for about the same time, but it’s not always safe spaces. Finding a safe work environment and being able to express what you need is important. [My advice would be that] we all belong here. We’re incredibly amazing and being neurodiverse means that our brains are more flexible, so it’s a great time to be working in the arts.’

Curiocity Brisbane features 14 public artworks across Brisbane’s South Bank, and is part of the broader programming of the World Science Festival Brisbane.