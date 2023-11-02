Quarterly Asia TOPA series to launch ahead of 2025 festival

Asia TOPA, the Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts, is hosting a quarterly event series titled Asia TOPA Radar, starting at the University of Melbourne on 30 November this year. While the festival will return in full force in February and March 2025 helmed by new Creative Director Jeff Khan, this event series seeks to bring together artists and audiences to uncover new art and culture from the Asia Pacific region.

Asia TOPA Radar will provide a platform for Asia Pacific artists, thinkers, DJs and musicians to stage informal presentations and performances. A number of the eight leading artists who are participating in the Asia TOPA festival creative development program will engage with the quarterly series. The development program encourages research, experimentation and creation, while allowing the artists to familiarise themselves with the context of the third iteration of Asia TOPA in 2025.

The inaugural November edition spotlights three artist collectives: the Pacific Sisters, performance makers Luke George and Daniel Kok, and Thukral and Tagra. Specially curated by Khan, Asia TOPA Radar’s first iteration will be ‘a fun, insightful and inspiring evening where we introduce you to some of the most celebrated and dynamic artists from across the Asia Pacific,’ he says.

The Pacific Sisters is a Tāgata Moana art collective of Pacific and Māori artists, designers, performers and musicians that emerged in Aoteroa New Zealand in the early 1990s. The line-up includes artists Lisa Reihana, Rosanna Raymond, Ani O’Neill, Suzanne Tamaki, Selina Haami, Niwhai Tupaea, Henzart @ Henry Ah-Foo Taripo, Feeonaa Wall and Jaunnie ‘Ilolahia. In 2019, the collective presented its first major retrospective, Pacific Sisters: Fashion Activists at Te Papa Tongarewa Museum of New Zealand, and was recently announced as a participant in the 24th Biennale of Sydney Ten Thousand Suns.

Multidisciplinary artists George and Kok have been collaborating for nearly a decade to present a range of choreography and performances, informed by queer and relational politics, intimacy, pluralism and audience engagement. Their performance installation Hundreds + Thousands (2021-) taps into human-plant interactions for a multisensory encounter. George and Kok are also presenting Bunny at Brisbane’s MELT Festival from 15-18 November.

‘Hundreds + Thousands’ by Luke George and Daniel Kok at CROSS Festival 2023. Photo: Supplied.

Delhi-based duo Thukral and Tagra follows a similar thread in audience and community engagement to interrogate the cultural and political landscape of India and the world. Their medium includes painting, gaming, archival practices, publishing, design and participation. Aftermath (2023) is a recent work showing in the exhibition, Prussian Blue: A Serendipitous Colour that Altered the Trajectory of Art at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. The installation, which runs until 10 December, is embedded in social commentary around our association with colour, ink and the death toll that comes with farming in India’s agrarian society.

Khan says: ‘I couldn’t be more proud to be launching the inaugural Radar event with presentations by three of the most brilliant and inventive artist collectives from the region. The Pacific Sisters, Luke George and Daniel Kok, and Thukral and Tagra have long inspired us with their unique, inclusive and surprising approaches to art and performance making – come and hear more about what they do and what makes them tick, creatively.’

The first Asia TOPA Radar event will be held on 30 November 6-8pm at Market Hall, University of Melbourne; ticketed.