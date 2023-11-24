Pumpkin patch – Yayoi Kusama acquisition revealed

Reportedly the largest private sculpture collection in Australia, Pt. Leo Estate on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula today (Friday 24 November) unveiled its latest prized acquisition. Revealing the first major-scale pumpkin to be seen in the country is a landmark moment for the estate, adding a piece from arguably Japan’s most successful living artist, Yayoi Kusama, to its already impressive collection of sculptures.

Sitting in the middle of a green pasture with the sea in the background and vineyards in the distance, the pumpkin, which reportedly cost seven figures, makes for an arresting vision – with Kusama’s trademark bright colours and polka dots ensuring it does anything but blend in to its surroundings.

The work joins over 50 large-scale sculptures acquired from across the globe and installed in a property owned by developer John Gandel and his family, which includes a winery and restaurants. Pumpkin (2019 joins works from such notable artists as Bronwyn Oliver, Jaume Plensa, Inge King, Reko Rennie, George Rickey, Tony Cragg, Boaz Vaadia, Tomokazu Matsuyama, Deborah Halpern, Andrew Rogers, Jeppe Hein, Clement Meadmore, Robert Klippel, Zadok Ben-David, Greg Johns, Barry Flanagan, Julian Opie, Bruce Armstrong, Lenton Parr, Antony Gormley and another master of the playful and eye-catching, KAWS.

Another recent major acquisition is a Henry Moore totem, Upright Motive No. 5 (1955-56), an early abstract work of the modernist master inspired by objects found in nature, such as shells and bones, and that was installed in the sculpture park last June.

L-R: ‘Laura’ by Jaume Plensa and ‘Upright Motive No. 5 by Henry Moore, Pt. Leo. Photo: Chris McConville.

Kusama’s latest work is one in a long, long line of pumpkins, which speak to the artist’s experience in infancy of dwelling on a small farm and imagining that she was lost in a field of flowers that then spoke to her. This led to the vegetable becoming a notable and frequent motif in her art – the 94-year-old made her very first Kabocha (pumpkin) as a teenager back in 1946 for a travelling exposition in Nagano and Matsumoto in Japan.

Since then there have been numerous versions, with the first open-air iteration appearing on Naoshima Island in 1994, followed by pumpkins popping up throughout the first couple of decades of this century in sites as far-flung as Kirishima Open Air Museum and Matsudai Station (Japan), Victoria Miro Gallery in London, the Lille Europe Train Station in France, Beverly Gardens Park in the US and Pyeonghwa Park in South Korea.

Two years ago the yellow and black Naoshima pumpkin, the largest Kusama had made at that point, was washed out to sea in a typhoon, before being rescued, restored and returned to its original site on a pier.

Reminiscent of Mirka Mora and her childlike love of angels and animals as subject matter, Kusama has explained her passion for pumpkins by telling an interviewer in 2015, ‘I love pumpkins because of their humorous form, warm feeling and a human-like quality and form. My desire to create works of pumpkins still continues. I have enthusiasm as if I were still a child.’

‘Pumpkin’ (2019) Yayoi Kusama, with consultant curator, Geoffrey Edwards, Pt. Leo Estate 2023. Photo: Chris McConville.

Kusama, who has long been open about her mental health challenges and has since the 1970s lived in a mental health facility that she leaves each day to work in her nearby studio, was not present for the unveiling at Point Leo, but sent a message. ‘I am very pleased to showcase my work in such a wonderful place,’ said the artist. ‘The magical fusion of nature and my work is something special that can only be seen in each location.’

The Point Leo pumpkin is three metres wide – larger even than the Naoshima iteration – and has been crafted in stainless steel, embossed and painted red and black.

Elaborating on her familiar use of polka dots, Kusama has said, ‘A polka dot has the form of the sun … a symbol of the energy of the whole world and our living life, and also the form of the moon, which is calm. Round, soft, colourful, senseless and unknowing, polka dots become movement… Polka dots are a way to infinity.’

At this morning’s unveiling, Pt. Leo’s consultant curator Geoffrey Edwards spoke of Kusama’s recognisability factor. ‘If you see an image of a sunflower, you know it’s Vincent van Gogh. If you see an image of a melting clock, you know, it’s the great surrealist Salvador Dali. You see a deadpan image of a Campbell’s Soup tin and you know, it’s Andy Warhol … so it’s very few artists that you actually see the image and everyone, not just the art world or gallery visitors, everyone knows the image. Kusama is one of those. You see an image with polka dots all over it, most people think of Kusama. You see a pumpkin, a humorous, massive stylised pumpkin and you know it’s Kusama.’

Pt. Leo Estate is located at 3649 Frankston-Flinders Road, Merricks on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. Yayoi Kusama’s new sculpture is open for public viewing from Saturday 25 November. The sculpture park is open from 11am to 5pm (last entry 4.30pm) daily. Admission fees apply.