Propel Youth Arts WA announces closure, blames policy failure

Propel Youth Arts, the peak youth arts body for WA, will shut down after more than 20 years, citing WA Government funding shortfall and policy neglect.
26 May 2025 11:00
David Burton
Propel Youth Arts WA announced that it has no option but to close its doors. Image: Ayo Busari for Propel Youth Arts.

Western Australia’s peak youth arts organisation, Propel Youth Arts WA, will close its doors on Sunday 30 June 2025, citing unsustainable operations following the withdrawal of core state funding.

The closure marks the end of a 22-year legacy supporting young creatives across the state, from metropolitan centres to regional and remote communities. Since 2003, Propel has worked with over half a million young people through programs including the KickstART Festival, Drug Aware YCulture Metro grants, the PIVOT producer incubator and regional touring initiatives like Sketchbook.

Established in 2003 and originally known as the Youth Arts Network, Propel Youth Arts WA provides young people aged 12-26 with platforms to engage with arts and culture on their own terms.

As the peak body for youth arts in Western Australia, the organisation focuses on arts advocacy, skills development and access to opportunities for young people already engaged in the arts and those who would like to be.

According to the company, its closure is a direct result of the WA Government’s 2023 rejection of Propel’s application for ongoing operational support.

Chair of Propel Youth Arts say they are left without options

Helen Hristofski, Chair of Propel Youth Arts WA, said the decision to close was made after exhaustive attempts to reduce costs and diversify income.

“It’s clear that the WA Government currently has little interest in ensuring all young people have access to the full spectrum of cultural opportunity,” Hristofski said. “For a state as prosperous as WA, it is particularly cruel there is such disregard for strategic investment in youth arts.”

She added, “Propel’s closure is not an isolated case. It’s a symptom of the fragility caused by under investment across WA’s cultural sector.”

Read: New arts merger no forced downsizing, but a chosen path to growth

Previously, when Propel received $450,000 in state funding, across the border in South Australia the equivalent youth arts body, Carclew, received $2.8 million from its state government – a funding gap that reflects a systemic undervaluing of youth arts in WA, the organisation claims. Propel Youth Arts’s Board and supporters argue that this disparity highlights the lack of a clear youth arts policy in WA and a failure to nurture future generations of cultural practitioners.

Propel Youth Arts WA’s closure leaves a substantial absence in the WA arts sector; its closure will be mourned by the broader creative community.

“The future isn’t something handed down,” said a statement from the Board. “It’s something made. Creative young people will continue to shape what’s next. We just need the courage and the leadership to clear a path – and let them walk it.”

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

