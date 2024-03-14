News

Youth art front and centre at the 2024 KickstART Festival

The 2034 KickstART Festival is made for and by young artists.
14 Mar 2024
Clara Copland

Youth arts

KickstART Market. Image: Andrea Mae ‘MaedforU’.

The Youth Week WA KickstART Festival returns from 5-12 April 2024 with the theme ‘Head, Body, Heart’. This theme informs the line-up of events and encourages visitors to take holistic care of themselves, their communities and the world. 

Read: Craft hobbies you may have overlooked

All of the arts festival’s events are made by and for young people aged between 10 and 26. Events range from exhibitions to workshops, performances and mentorships, all of which aim to nurture and celebrate Western Australian youth culture. They include, but are not limited to, gumnut earring workshops, climate-based art exhibitions, live music and theatre performances.  

Propel Youth Arts WA has helped to realise the event. This organisation offers young people with access to arts and culture by providing services and support to young artists and those interested in the arts. It also advocates for the youth arts sector in order to draw attention to and alleviate challenges faced by young creatives in WA. 

KickstART Festival 2024. Image: Courtesy of Propel Youth Arts WA.

The KickstART market, in collaboration with Plastic Jungle, will transform Forrest Place into a hub of 30 stalls accompanied by live music on 6 April. The Youth KickstART Festival markets are the longest running youth markets in Western Australia, allowing young artists and makers to showcase and sell their handmade pieces. Further, young musicians are encouraged to register and perform at the markets. 

All events are free to enter, with pre-registration required for some events. Registrations at the KickstART Festival website.

More
