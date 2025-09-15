New collab between Powerhouse Parramatta and M+ Hong Kong results in 65-metre video

On 3 October, Hong Kong’s iconic project, M+ Façade, will be activated by a new artwork – one that is connected with Australia.

The relevancy here is that the Hong Kong mega gallery is not doing it alone. The 65-metre-tall LED screen will be activated by a new animated film by acclaimed South Korean artist Ayoung Kim, co-commissioned with Powerhouse Parramatta.

The immersively-scaled video is scheduled to be presented at the new Powerhouse Parramatta as part of its inaugural season in 2026. ArtsHub caught up with Powerhouse Curator Sarah Rees to learn more about the collaboration and commission.

How did this collaboration come about?

‘We’re in the same region for a start, but also our collections both explore visual culture, moving image and architecture, and we’ve been spending a lot of time recently thinking about how we can engage audiences with that collection beyond traditional materials,’ Rees tells ArtsHub.

‘We wanted to reach out to M+ about collaborating, because there is such an affinity with their collection and our collection, and the stories that we’re both telling. And, this commission came about because we have been developing one of our major opening exhibitions of Powerhouse Parramatta, which is about the history and the future of retail.’

Rees says that both curatorial teams were on the same page, shortlisting Ayoung Kim for the commission.

What can audiences expect to see in this Powerhouse commission?

A Seoul-based multidisciplinary artist, Ayoung Kim (b. 1979) works across installation, sound, performance, and moving image. Her celebrated Delivery Dancer series – which started during the Covid pandemic – investigates mythology, navigation systems, and optimisation technologies.

The new commission, titled Dancer in the Mirror Field, continues this series, and will be shown with digital cameos of real objects embedded into the video, drawn from both institutional collections. ‘That’s a really unique part of this work,’ Rees explains. ‘Kim started by looking through our collection online, and then identified certain groups of objects that she was interested in.’

The objects were 3-D scanned and then modelled into the digital work. ‘It was incredible for the team, to work with the collection in unprecedented ways – where they’re actually incorporated into these virtual worlds,’ adds Rees.

She adds that there will be some hero objects that have real prominence in the work – such the as glass mosaic ‘The Maiden of Abundance’ from Skygarden retail centre Sydney (OBJECT NO. 2010/34/1), while others have influenced the work graphically, such as posters held in the collection.

Ayoung Kim. ‘Dancer in the Mirror Field,’ 2025, digital still with ‘The Maiden of Abundance’ embedded. Commissioned by M+ and Powerhouse. Image: courtesy of the artist.

Check out some of the objects from the collection that have made their way into this film.

Rees continues: ‘I think that objects that are chosen really speak to a global lexicon, and in this case, a virtual shopping world recognisable to a global audience.’

As a piece of speculative fiction, it explores society’s fixation on optimisation and efficiency. It is inspired in part by the choreography of classic Hong Kong action movies, like Jackie Chan’s Police Story, as well as Peter Chung’s cult sci-fi 90s anime series Æon Flux.

And the storyline? The film follows three versions of the protagonist Ernst Mo (an anagram for monster) a delivery driver summoned to a colossal mall complex, and race to garner the title of Dancer of the Year — a reflection on the physical demands of labour in technologically driven economies.

The speculative fiction takes its cue from video games and cinema and uses technology such as CGI, game engines, motion capture and AI imagery, to ‘explore themes of geopolitics, labour, memory and the entanglements of technology.’

While for Hong Kong the video will be presented on M+ iconic façade screen – one of the largest media screens in the world aimed at ‘championing new moving image practices’ to everyday audiences – at Powerhouse Parramatta it will be presented on a bespoke screen inside the gallery.

‘Without giving too much away at this point in time, what I can say is that the Powerhouse site is very porous to the outside, so there will be opportunities for audiences to engage with works in the public space outside of the museum, and the spaces themselves are really adaptable,’ Rees tells ArtsHub.

Why speculative fiction is a genre for our times

‘We are in such a turbulent time of change, and I think a lot of artists are wanting to speculate on the future, because things are changing so rapidly,’ says Rees, ‘particularly with this work being within our exhibition that looks at the history and the future of retail.’

Thinking about what that future looks like, both in the physical space and in the digital and the virtual space, has been bubbling up as genre for some years now, but with the rise and integration of AI technologies, those conversations have become more urgent – and visible across the visual arts and screen sectors.

‘That’s why Ayoung Kim was such a perfect fit for this commission, because her work does speculate on what those futures might look like. I mean, Delivery Dances was born out of Covid, and thinking about the precarity of the gig economy – and how models of consumer behavior are disrupted by things like Covid and AI. I just think the world that we live in at the moment really lends itself to speculating about the future, because it’s hard to predict.’

Rees concludes: ‘We really hope that it’s the start of an ongoing relationship with M+.’

Ayoung Kim’s commission will be screened nightly in Hong Kong from next month until 28 December 2025, and will be visible across Victoria Harbour. It will be launched in Australia with the opening of Powerhouse Parramatta in 2026.

