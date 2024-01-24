PICA adapting program to revamp

The Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) will welcome its first season of programming for 2024. It is entitled Bunuru – the sun, star and Noongar term for mother – and will be presented in association with Perth Festival.

Highlights include the first exhibition in Australia devoted to US video and performance artist, Joan Jonas. Sun Signals brings together Jonas’ practice across various disciplines, including films from 1968-76 that focus on his early explorations of time, space and self-representation.

The opening days of the exhibition (from 9 February) will be accompanied by performances of Jonas’ Mirror Piece I & II (1969/2024), previously shown across significant art events and institutions, including at the 56th Venice Biennale, Tate Modern, Guggenheim Museum and more.

In Perth, the piece will engage 15 local artists in PICA’s Central Gallery, under the direction of Jonas and her movement director, Nefeli Skarmea. After her exhibition at PICA, Jonas will be presenting a major career survey at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

Also showing as part Bunuru is Melbourne-based artist Helen Johnson with her first exhibition in WA, Follower, Leader. The show will present a group of paintings and prints created by Johnson while she was training as an art therapist, shaped by her experience of motherhood alongside concepts of care and connection.

US interdisciplinary artist A K Burns will present the silent film, Untitled (eclipse), shot in Nebraska in 2017. Burns worked with 16mm film (as opposed to digital video), directly recording traces of sunlight onto its photosensitive surface, where the passing of time signals everything in constant flux.

Reimagining historic space with new relevance

While the Perth Cultural Centre undergoes redevelopment throughout 2024, PICA will adapt its programming with a reinterpretation of its foyer, now located to the western side of the building. The Performance Space, usually blacked out, will be opening up its windows to let visitors experience the sunlight.

PICA’s new entrance will feature a major First Nations commission by Whadjuk, Ballardong, Arrernte artist, J D Penangke (aka Jade Dolman). Yandilup (2024) speaks to the Noongar name of the area in which PICA is located, with an outdoor mural that invites visitors to reflect on the importance of First Nations culture, Country and connection.

Further, the new foyer will be occupied by a commission by experimental artist, Agatha Gothe-Snape, who previously exhibited at PICA in 2019 with Trying to Find Comfort in an Uncomfortable Chair.

Also announced alongside the 2024 season is the recipient of PICA’s 2024 Judy Wheeler Commission. Now in its second iteration, the commission is presenting Diana Baker Smith’s site-specific work, Falling Towards Another (A Score for the Void), which will be on display until January 2025. The piece features a text-based score and live performance engaging local Perth dancers, and will be activating PICA’s mezzanine balcony.

PICA’s first exhibitions for 2024 will open with a day of performances and talks on 10 February, with the Bunuru season running until 31 March. Find out more.