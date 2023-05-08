Orchestral sector continues to innovate

Two recent announcements demonstrate the classical music sector’s ongoing commitment to evolution and innovation.

In Victoria, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has announced the creation of a new in-house record label that will expand the MSO’s international reach into more than 200 countries.

Simultaneously, the Sydney-based Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) has unveiled its digital streaming platform, ACO On Demand, designed to give the ACO’s global audience access to music and other content from the renowned chamber ensemble.

The MSO’s new record label, developed through a partnership with the London Symphony Orchestra signed in 2022, will enable internally curated recordings to be produced for distribution through the LSO Live group.

The initiative will build on the MSO’s rich history of performances previously distributed through labels such as Decca, ABC, Sony and Chandos, among others.

The new label will showcase the distinct talents of Australian musicians, artists and composers – including the growing influence of First Nations musicians, who continue to break new ground with the MSO.

MSO Managing Director Sophie Galaise said the MSO label offered extraordinary opportunities to meet the Orchestra’s ambition to share its music with the widest possible audience.

‘LSO Live is a global industry leader and for more than two decades has been instrumental in revitalising the market for classical music internationally. The launch of the MSO label, in partnership with LSO Live, is a pivotal moment in our evolution and heralds a vibrant and exciting new era of sharing our own performances,’ Galaise said in a statement.

The MSO is only the sixth partner to join the LSO Live group of labels, which provides reach in key markets including the US, the UK, Japan, France, Benelux, Germany, Scandinavia and Spain, and digital distribution through the likes of Amazon, Apple, Spotify and Presto Music.

Current LSO Live partners are King’s College Cambridge, percussionist Colin Currie, the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington DC and The Cleveland Orchestra.

ACO on demand

In related news, the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) has unveiled its digital streaming platform, ACO On Demand, launched on acoondemand.com, Apple TV and Android mobile.

The new platform will feature award-winning ACO StudioCast films, live concert streams, ARIA-award winning audio recordings, behind-the-scenes content and more.

Alongside the launch of ACO On Demand, the ACO has announced that it will release an eighth film in its ACO StudioCast catalogue, the Orchestra’s series of award-winning concert films.

Directed by Matisse Ruby and with cinematography by Jeremy Rouse (Blaze, Burden, Jonathan) and editing by Phoenix Chisholm (Latecomers, SBS; Bangarra’s World, ABC; Heartbreak High, Netflix), The Four Seasons is a cinematic take on the ACO’s critically acclaimed cross-cultural collaboration with oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros and riq (small tambourine) master James Tawadros.

The first ACO StudioCast to be filmed at the ACO’s spectacular home at Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, the film will be released exclusively on ACO On Demand later in 2023.

Director Matisse Ruby said: ‘The ACO’s performance of The Four Seasons is nothing short of mesmerising, delivering a powerful and intense rendition that breathes new life into this timeless classic. As a director, my goal was to create a visual language that would complement and elevate the ACO’s extraordinary talent, without distracting from the Orchestra’s brilliance.

‘Collaborating with Richard Tognetti and the ACO was truly inspiring and, together, we’ve forged a deeply emotional and visually stunning tribute to The Four Seasons that not only highlights the ACO’s artistry, but reflects my own passion for crafting memorable cinematic experiences,’ Ruby said.

ACO On Demand is the latest evolution of the ACO’s expansion into digital, multimedia and cinematic platforms.

The Orchestra has previous garnered acclaim for its experimental, multimedia and musical hybrid productions including films Musica Surfica and The Reef to collaborations including Luminous (created in collaboration with photographer Bill Henson), as well as Mountain and River (created in collaboration with director Jennifer Peedom and Stranger Than Fiction Films), which challenge assumptions of what a chamber orchestra can be and do.