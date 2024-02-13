Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2024 New Play Award

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC New Play Award now celebrates two new Australian plays/musicals with distinct Australian voices, with a total cash prize of US$20,000. The winning play or musical will also be presented as a staged reading in New York City as a part of the 2024 Festival, with airfares to New York covered by Shane and Cathryn Brennan. The prize is open to writers who are Australian citizens or permanent residents of Australia.

Submissions close 4 March; learn more and apply.

2024 Art Music Awards

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre (AMC) are calling on members to nominate outstanding art music creators, leaders, works and performances for the 2024 Art Music Awards. The Art Music Awards celebrates the music, people and organisations that propel the dynamic art music landscape in Australia. Presented annually, the Awards recognise outstanding achievement in the composition, performance, education and presentation of art music across contemporary classical music, jazz, improvised music, experimental music and sound art.

Nominations close 6 March; learn more and nominate.

Gallipoli Art Prize

Australian (and other eligible) artists are invited to enter one piece of original work produced in oil, acrylic, watercolour or mixed medium in the $20,000 Gallipoli Art Prize. The Gallipoli Art Prize will be awarded to the artist who best depicts the spirit of the Gallipoli Campaign as expressed in the Gallipoli Memorial Club’s “Creed”.

Entries close 13 March; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

2024 Cultural Arts Program (ACT)

This funding aims to support local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artist and groups to participate in their own self-defined cultural projects. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community groups, organisations and artists residing in the ACT or who have a connection with the ACT are eligible to apply.

EOIs close 26 February; learn more and apply.

International Exhibitions Insurance Program

Eligible collecting and touring institutions are invited to apply for funding to bring international art and cultural collection material to Australian audiences, with the latest round of the Australian Government International Exhibitions Insurance Program now open. The program offers grants to offset the cost of insurance for eligible exhibitions, delivering approximately $2.7 million each year. Applications are open to Commonwealth, state and territory government collecting institutions; incorporated not-for-profit public collecting institutions; and incorporated not-for-profit bodies specialising in touring large art and cultural exhibitions.

Applications close 28 March; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

The Channel PLAY sessions (Vic)

Arts Centre Melbourne’s learning hub, The Channel is hosting a series of creative workshops across music production and songwriting, magic, scripts and playwriting, dance and comedy as part of the PLAY program. Upcoming sessions include Next in Audio, Soundwaves for young First Nations people getting into the music industry, Bukjeh Lab Space for artists from refugee diasporas and more.

Check out the full program.

MISC. development workshop (NSW)

The Sydney Opera House’s new multidisciplinary artist development workshop MISC., curated by award-winning filmmaker Claud Bailey, sees established queer artists mentor a group of LGBTQIA+ teenagers and their allies (aged 15-19) on various art forms, from queer still life drawing to pride poetry, with a different workshop taking place every month. All workshops are free.

Learn more and register your interest.

Theatre Works 2025 (Vic)

Theatre Works is seeking ambitious new projects that dream big for 2025. The EOI process for artists and producers have been streamlined to be as simple as possible, while shortlisted applicants will later need to provide comprehensive project pitches – including budgets, timelines, and plans for marketing and accessibility.

EOIs close 26 February; learn more and apply.

2024 Res Artist conference (Taiwan)

The 2024 Res Artis conference titled Interweave the Spectrum: Beyond Collaboration will be organised by the Taipei｜Treasure Hill Artist Village under the Taipei Culture Foundation, co-organised by the Taiwan Art Space Alliance and held in Taipei from 6-9 September 2024. The 2024 Res Artis Conference welcomes individuals or groups to propose presentations that reflect on the core conference themes: cross-disciplinary models, social engagement, capacity building and evaluation. It is anticipated that 10 proposals will be selected from this Open Call for speakers, comprising approximately 70% from Asia and 30% from other regions.

Proposals close 4 March; learn more and apply.

15th Head On Photo Festival (NSW)

The 15th Head On Photo Festival is calling for submissions for this year’s event, running across two locations in Sydney during November/December 2024. Submissions from individuals, groups, galleries, and curators, worldwide and in Australia, and in all genres of photography are accepted.

Entries close 17 March; learn more and enter.

Science Gallery Melbourne 2025 exhibition (Vic)

Science Gallery Melbourne is now accepting proposals for its 2025 exhibition DISTRACTION. DISTRACTION will plug into the streaming torrent of content and the places our brains go when we want to focus on anything but the thing. This open call invites applicants to propose installations and research projects that can operate in a shared-space group exhibition context in a non-traditional gallery environment, where the light and sound conditions aren’t constant. Projects selected via the open call are generally funded for up to $8000, which includes all fees, materials, freight and other project costs.

Applications close 20 March; learn more and apply.

Professional development

2024 Choreographic Lab Program (NSW)

DirtyFeet is seeking applications from emerging choreographers for its 2024 Choreographic Lab Program. The program offers two weeks of studio space, a NSW-based mentor to offer guidance funded by DirtyFeet, film documentation, payment of $1862, plus superannuation and more. Applicants should pitch projects based on contemporary dance practices and at any stage of development (preference is given to research or the creation of new work).

Applications close 19 February; learn more and apply.

Emerging Curator Program 2024 (NSW)

Following a successful inaugural year in 2023, Northern Beaches Council’s Emerging Curator Program returns to provide an early-practice curator with the opportunity to produce a funded exhibition and/or series of public events at Curl Curl Creative Space with support from Council’s art specialists and curators. Emerging curators or artists looking to develop their practice, gain knowledge of the arts sector and grow their professional networks are encouraged to apply.

Applications close 4 March; learn more and apply.

Meanjin InPlace Residencies

Meanjin and InPlace have announced a new partnership to support writers of shorter works with dedicated writing time, much needed funds and a publication opportunity. The two Meanjin InPlace Residents – the Meanjin InPlace Autumn Resident (open to writers from culturally and racially marginalised communities) and the Meanjin InPlace Spring Resident (open to First Nations writers writing in Language, either entirely or in part) – will each spend two weeks at the beautiful Garambi Baanj/Laughing Waters Cultural Precinct, operated by InPlace. Each residency is valued at up to $10,000. Residents receive a $5000 stipend plus up to $5000 to cover travel, car hire, child care and any other costs associated with their two-week residency.

Applications for the autumn residency close 11 March, while for the spring residency open later in the year; learn more and apply.

State Library Victoria Fellowships

State Library Victoria’s $200,000 Fellowships will assist 15 creatives and scholars to spend a year delving into the State Collection with the support of a dedicated expert librarian to bring new perspectives to Victorian life and history. Fellowships are for everyone – you don’t need any particular experience or credentials. The fellowships provide funding, a desk at the Library and a dedicated librarian to help you find what you need.

Applications close 26 March; learn more and apply.

Music NSW Grant Writing One-on-One

Music NSW is offering free 30-minute sessions to help creatives find the perfect grant opportunity and put together a strong application. First Nations Development Coordinator Kaleena Smith is offering specialised one-on-one grant writing sessions exclusively for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participants and the Regional team is available to assist artists and music businesses based in regional NSW.

Bookings now open; learn more and register.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

The Ballarat International Foto Biennale presents the GradFoto 2023 exhibition, showcasing 21 finalists from 10 universities across Australia and, for the first time, New Zealand. International judge, Virginia Woods-Jack selected the finalists, with Zina Sofer (RMIT University) announced as this year’s winner. Sofer’s series, Out of the Shadows (2023) is ‘a captivating and beautifully executed project that pays tribute to this impactful organisation [War Widows’ Guild of Australia], the individual women, and the skills they employed to secure better futures for themselves and their families outside of the patriarchy in post-war Australia,’ says Woods-Jack. Sian Tjia Hennessey (Victorian College of the Arts), Eddie James (UTAS) and Jade Jones (RMIT University) were named Highly Commended.

The winners have been announced for the Grace Cossington Smith biennial art award 2024. They are: Virginia Keft (major acquisitive $15,000 prize), Nicola Mason (early career artist award $2500) and Shahroud Ghahani (local artist award $2500). Judges Felicity Fenner and Dr Blair French say of Keft’s winning work: ‘matjam bagin tja (flying fox in the twilight) evokes the mood and atmosphere of the suburban fringe where the infrastructure and the natural world intersect. Keft has produced an intricate and complex painting that combines traditional weaving and intricate linework to communicate that fleeting moment of beauty as the colours of the setting sun illuminate the sky.’

Work by recipient of Canberra Glassworks Mentorship, Peter Nilsson, ‘Frozen in Time’, 2023. Photo: Sean Morris.

Canberra Glassworks has announced the successful applicants for the 2024 Artist in Residency program. The cohort of 16 new residents will be supported across five programs: Artist in Residence, New Graduate, Writer in Residence, Access & Equity Residency and Creative Fellowship. The recipients are Hannah Gason, Elliot Bastianon, Holly Grace, Kathy Elliot, Lynda Draper, Janet Fieldhouse, Elliat Rich, Kate Shierlaw, Carman Skeehan, Spence Messih, Peter Nilsson and Josie Gluck. Studio A’s Guy Frederick, Thom Roberts, Skye Saxon and Katrina Brennan will take part in the Access & Equity Residency.

Japanese Australian artist Hiromi Tango will begin a six-month residency at Museum of Brisbane (MoB) from 2 March, transforming MoB’s Adelaide Street Pavilion into a sculptural arrangement of vibrant flowers in a community-led installation 花弁 Hanabira (Gentle Petal). Tango invites residents and visitors to create decorative flowers and foliage fashioned from upcycled textiles and foraged local materials inspired by the blooms in Meanjin/Brisbane. Museum-goers can participate in facilitated hands-on workshops or simply wander in and engage in self-guided art activities to contribute to the budding public project. As Artist-in-Residence, Tango will be in attendance at MoB, allowing visitors to witness her expression in action, draw inspiration as the healing garden takes shape and help the artist add to the blooming display.

Performing arts

West Australian Symphony Orchestra’s Conducting Fellowship features a year-long schedule of workshops, seminars and podium experiences with WASO ensembles to develop each participant’s musical and technical skills. Following an extensive application process, Daniel Corvaia, Sara Duhig and Leanne Puttick will participate in this professional development opportunity with WASO throughout 2024. All three participants are experienced West Australian musicians who have worked with WASO and a variety of companies across Perth in recent years. Through the Western Australian Youth Orchestra and UWA, Corvaia has participated in side-by-side projects with WASO, while Duhig has performed as a violinist and took part in WASO’s Emerging Conductors program. Puttick was WASO’s Orchestra Librarian from 2018-2021 and a 2019 Young Artist Conductor with the West Australian Opera.

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks has announced the recipients of the 2024 Stand Up! Grants program, which supports women and non-binary comedians to showcase their work at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, making it easier and more accessible for emerging performers to join the industry. This year’s recipients include Melbourne comedians Nat Harris and Bridget Hassed, as well as the comedy collective Breast of the Fest, with grants supporting marketing and promotion expenses and costs for both venues and rehearsal spaces. Find out more.

All

Badu Island artist Matilda Nona has been named the inaugural primary recipient of CATAPULT, Cairns Indigenous Art Fair’s (CIAF) professional development and showcase program. Nona says: ‘I’ve been practising art across many mediums for some time now, and I’m ready to explore more… Over the next few months, I’ll be working with arts industry professionals, which is an opportunity I’m grateful for and is a wish for all remote and regional artists.’ CATAPULT also comprises a second stream, which provides a showcase opportunity for a cohort of independent artists to exhibit at CIAF. Recipients in the CATAPULT Showcase group are Melissa Stannard, Matilda Nona, Arabella Walker, Joel Sam, Robert Tommy Pau, Cathy Snow, Libby Harward, Obery Sambo, Delvene Cockatoo-Collins and Tori-Jay Mordey.

Matilda Nona. Photo: Supplied.

Shortlisted and finalists

After the sifting through of 740 entries and thoughtful consideration by the judges, the Glover Prize has revealed its 42 finalists for 2024. These artworks stand out as top representations of the Tasmanian landscape, handpicked from a diverse pool of artists spanning Australia and countries like the UK, the US, Italy, Canada, Japan and Switzerland. The Glover Prize Exhibition will showcase these finalists’ artworks at Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale, Tasmania throughout March. The judging panel for the 2024 Glover Prize consists of Melbourne-based artist, Rick Amor, Director of Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG) Hobart, Mary Mulcahy, and Director of Nanda\Hobbs Gallery Sydney, Ralph Hobbs. The finalists will now compete for the $75,000 cash prize, with the winning work acquired into the collection of The John Glover Society Inc. View the full list of finalists.

Sydney photographer Paul Lovelace is a finalist in the international photographic competition, The Soul of Your City, with his work to be showcased at the LA Art Show in Los Angeles, US this week. Lovelace’s finalist photograph features the spectacular entrance to the Wynyard Walk Tunnel Canopy in Barangaroo, designed by Sydney architectural practice Woods Bagot. See the full list of winners and finalists.

