Opportunities and awards

Awards

2024 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize

Artists across Australia are invited to enter the 2024 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize with all media accepted and an open theme. Artists are asked to enter an artwork that best reflects their art practice. The awards include a $35,000 Professional Art Prize, a $5000 Indigenous Emerging Artist Prize and a $5000 Emerging Artist Prize. There is also a People’s Choice Award consisting of $2000 and a $500 Derivan art pack.

Entries close 14 February; learn more and enter.

Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition

Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition, presented by Adelaide Festival Centre’s Adelaide Guitar Festival, is now open to entrants from around the world for the 2024 online audition round. The prize pool for the 2024 winner includes $10,000 prize money, a coveted Jim Redgate guitar valued at $23,000, and an invitation to perform at an upcoming Adelaide Guitar Festival. The competition finale will be held on 15 September.

Applications close 3 April; learn more and apply.

Page Turner Awards 2024 (International)

The Page Turner Awards, an international writing competition that celebrates exceptional storytelling, is open for submissions for the 2024 season. The annual writing competition invites wordsmiths from every corner of the globe to submit their captivating narratives. The competition encompasses three distinct categories: the Book Award for published works, the Writing Award for unpublished manuscripts, and the Screenplay Award for unproduced scripts. In its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity, Page Turner Awards is introducing two new Equality Awards: the Culture Award and the Phoenix Award.

Submission are now open; learn more and submit.

2024 Furphy Literary Award

The Furphy Literary Award encourages Australian writers everywhere to have a go and prepare their short story for this year’s competition. The Furphy Literary Award offers the winner a first prize of $15,000, residency at La Trobe University and pride of place in the Furphy Anthology 2024. Submissions have a limit of 5000 words, responding to the theme, ‘Australian life in all its diversity’.

Submissions close 30 April; learn more and submit.

Commissions

Art & About Sydney

The City of Sydney is offering national and international artists up to $100,000 and the opportunity to be part of the annual Art & About Sydney program. Visual artists, curators, performers, filmmakers, musicians and theatre companies are invited to submit art of all genres, and temporary projects or activations can happen anytime between September 2024 and June 2025. They can be a one-off project, occur as a series of events or be installed for several months. The projects must be new works that will be commissioned and produced by the City of Sydney specifically for Art & About.

EOIs close 28 February; learn more and apply.

GHD Tasmanian Aboriginal art commission

GHD is offering Tasmanian Aboriginal artists a commission for the creation of a two-dimensional design/image that will be translated into a floor rug for permanent display in the GHD nipaluna/Hobart office foyer. An artist fee of $10,000 (excluding GST) is included.

Applications close 29 February; learn more and apply.

Launceston General Hospital – Helicopter Landing Site (Ockerby Gardens) (Tas)

The Tasmanian Government Art Site Scheme invites applications from Tasmanian artists to create artwork on the site of the old helipad area in Ockerby Gardens. The artwork will help create a space for reflection, healing and recovery, which is restful and positive to be in. The artwork budget is $72,000 plus GST.

Applications close 11 March; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Visions of Australia

The Visions of Australia regional exhibition touring program supports audience access to Australian arts and cultural material, with a particular focus on tours to regional and remote Australia. Funding of around $2.7 million is available each year across two funding rounds for Australian arts and cultural heritage organisations. Tours must include at least three venues outside the applicant’s home state or territory and include regional and/or remote venues.

Applications close 1 March; learn more and apply.

Indigenous Languages and Arts (ILA) program

The ILA program invests around $30 million each year to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups to express, conserve and sustain their cultures through languages and arts activities. The ILA program aligns with the Australian Government’s National Cultural Policy, Revive, putting First Nations first by recognising and respecting the crucial place of First Nations stories at the centre of Australia’s arts and culture. The funding is available for community-led organisations that meet the program guidelines and eligibility criteria, available at GrantConnect.

Applications close 12 March; learn more and apply.

Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund Round 11

In partnership with the Myer Foundation, the Neilma Sidney Travel Fund supports emerging, mid-career, and established Australian writers and literary sector workers in pursuing professional development opportunities. This includes writers, editors, agents, publishers, librarians, booksellers, employees and associates of literary organisations and journals, and other literary professionals currently living in Australia. Applicants can apply for grants between $2000 and $10,000.

Round 11 applications close 17 March; learn more and apply.

National Collecting Institutions Touring and Outreach Program

The National Collecting Institutions Touring and Outreach (NCITO) Program aims to increase touring by Australian national collecting institutions, so that Australian and overseas cultural material is accessible to all Australians, especially regional communities. It also aims to promote international awareness of Australia’s cultural heritage through overseas tours. The national collecting institutions that can apply for funding are: Australian National Maritime Museum, Bundanon Trust, Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, National Archives of Australia, National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, National Gallery of Australia, National Library of Australia, National Museum of Australia and National Portrait Gallery of Australia.

Applications for 2024-25 round closes 5 April; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

SITUATE 24-25 DIGITAL + LIVE (Tas)

Expressions of interest are now open for SITUATE 24-25 DIGITAL + LIVE. This two-year program aims to develop bold and experimental work by regionally-based emerging and mid-career artists from all disciplines. The program will select three Tasmanian artists.

EOIs close 16 February; learn more and apply.

Blacktown photographers (NSW)

Are you an established or early-career photographer local to Blacktown or western Sydney? Blacktown Arts is calling out for expressions of interest from photographers in 2024 and beyond. Opportunities may include shooting its seasonal program images, events, performances, exhibitions and more. Videographers are also welcome to apply. CVs, portfolios, hourly rates and locations should be sent to arts.marketing[at]blacktown.nsw.gov.au.

EOIs close 18 February; learn more and apply.

Melbourne Shakespeare Company The Whale audition call (Vic)

Melbourne Shakespeare Company will be presenting the Victorian premiere of the critically acclaimed play, The Whale, by Samuel D Hunter from 28 June to 13 July 2024. On the outskirts of Mormon Country, Idaho, a recluse hides away in his apartment and slowly eats himself to death. Desperate to reconnect with his long-estranged daughter, he reaches out to her, only to find a viciously sharp-tongued and wildly unhappy teen. Big-hearted and fiercely funny, The Whale tells the story of a man’s last chance at redemption, and of finding beauty in the most unexpected places. Auditions will take place on 29 February.

Applications close 19 February; learn more and apply.

River Pride Parade at Melt Open (Qld)

In an epic, kaleidoscopic floating celebration of LGBTQIA+ communities and allies, Melt Open invites everyone to join the inaugural River Pride Parade 2024 on 9 November. This family-friendly spectacle is Brisbane’s own mardi-raft on the river, with a flotilla of vessels set to make the journey from William Jolly Bridge to Brisbane Powerhouse. Led by Melt Open’s very own Queen of the River, Courtney Act, watercraft of all shapes and sizes are invited to register.

Registrations now open; learn more.

Professional development

Backbone HUB Residency (Qld)

Backbone’s HUB Residency provides artists 30 years old and under, or artists making work for children and families, with space, time and resources to develop their projects. In 2024, Backbone will offer four funded ($5000) HUB residencies for individuals or groups, with up to 100 hours of in-kind studio space. Additionally, Backbone will be able to offer a number of unfunded residencies, which will receive the same support and venue access, but not the $5000 investment.

Applications close 4 March; learn more and apply.

Backbone On Display Program (Qld)

Backbone’s On Display Program provides visual artists aged 30 years and under with exhibition space, time, and resources to develop new exhibits for public display. Open to individual creative practitioners and small groups across all visual art mediums, the program awards $3000 to each artist and access to their own public display cabinet for four months.

Applications close 4 March; learn more and apply.

2024 Generations – Western Sydney Music (Early Career) Fellowship (NSW)

The search is on across Western Sydney to find the three talented contemporary musicians who will take on the six-month 2024 Generations – Western Sydney Music (Early Career) Fellowship residencies valued at a total of $100,000. Early-career Western Sydney-based solo artists or groups can apply for the program, delivered in partnership between Create NSW, Powerhouse, Blacktown Arts and Vyva Entertainment.

Applications close 4 March; learn more and apply.

Createability Internship Program (NSW)

Create NSW’s Createability Internship Program invites applications for its 2024 program, opening the door for NSW artists and arts workers with a disability or who are d/Deaf to gain valuable paid experience and professional development and increase their networks in their chosen field. Up to 10 interns will be selected in 2024 to work with host organisations in Regional NSW, Western Sydney and Sydney including ABC Children’s original team, ABC (Compass), Animal Logic, Belvoir, Bronte Pictures, Erth Visual and Physical Inc, Legs on the Wall, Lingo Pictures, Musica Viva, The Orange Regional Conservatorium, Outloud, Performance Space, SBS Special Broadcasting Service, Sydney Theatre Company, Tantrum Youth Arts and Varuna – The Eleanor Dark Foundation Limited.

Applications close 11 March; learn more and apply.

Visual arts

2024 Blacktown City Art Prize winners have been announced. Catherine O’Donnell is the winner of the Main Prize with Gilded Communities, while Nathan Dawson took out the First Nations Prize with Loss of Identity/Culture. Local Artist Prize went to Anjali Sharma for Momentary Threads of Youth, and Early Career Artist Prize was awarded to Mina Lee for Here Comes Trouble. The exhibition is on view at The Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre until 5 April.

Elizabeth Willing. Photo: Supplied.

This month, Wangaratta Art Gallery will be hosting artist Elizabeth Willing, who will be spending three weeks in residence in the region to research and develop new work for her solo exhibition at the Gallery in 2025. Willing’s works are performative and often participatory explorations of food as an art material. Primarily expressed in sculpture, installation and performance, her work additionally takes the form of concept dinners and collaborative performances that use the dining table as a stage for interactive experiences. For her exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery, Willing will be investigating the food and wine of the region, including the familial and historical connections to agriculture and viticulture. She will be visiting wineries and food producers in the King Valley and using her research to develop a suite of new works that respond directly to the context and uniqueness of this food and wine producing region. Willing’s exhibition will be presented at Wangaratta Art Gallery from 1 February – 30 March 2025.

Performing arts

The 2023 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards winners are Lucy Guerin Inc ($90,000 Group Award), Jane Harrison ($60,000 Individual Award) and Collette Brennan ($25,000 Facilitator’s Prize). Lucy Guerin Inc is celebrated as ‘an integral part of Melbourne and Australia’s dance ecology’, informed by Guerin’s years as a solo practitioner. In 2022/23, the company celebrated its 21st anniversary. Harrison is a playwright, teacher and festival director of the Blak & Bright First Nations Literary Festival. Harrison’s most recent work, The Visitors, appeared in 2023 as a play, an opera and as a novel. Set in January 1788, the work concerns seven Aboriginal men and women gathering at Warrane to decide on whether to welcome the “visitors” who are set to arrive on their land. Brennan is currently CEO of Melbourne’s Abbotsford Convent and a long-time facilitator for independent artists and those from marginalised communities. Brennan has worked with Youth Arts Queensland, and held leadership roles with the State Library of Queensland, Out of the Box Festival, C!RCA and Australia Council for the Arts (now Creative Australia).

From a field of nearly 70 submissions by Australian composers residing all over the world,

Flinders Quartet has announced the 2024 participants in the Ascend composer program as Nicole Brady, Andrew Howes, Aristea Mellos and Chris Williams. Each composer will receive a $6000 commission fee to write a new string quartet, time with Flinders Quartet to workshop and rehearse their composition, high-quality studio recording of their work and a premiere performance to a live audience and online, and the chance to be awarded an All That We Are residency.

Creative Australia has announced the outcomes of its latest round of investment in arts projects, performing arts and contemporary music touring, and international engagement. A total of $12.96 million has been invested across 270 creative projects through the Arts Projects stream, which supports new work and an array of activity. This includes investment through Music Australia, the new dedicated body within Creative Australia established to support and invest in Australian contemporary music. Playing Australia invested $2 million in seven live performing arts organisations; contemporary music touring invested $563,700 in 23 contemporary music tours to over 150 locations; and international engagement received $1.76 million across 76 projects. Read the highlighted list of recipients.

Writing and publishing

Also based in Western Sydney, writer Patrick Cruz Forrest has taken first place in the 2023 Newcastle Short Story Award for his piece, Kuya. Judges Angela Meyer and Winnie Dunn said, ‘Kuya is an exceptional piece of literary fiction. It follows the story of a young, queer Filipino-Australian boy from Western Sydney who is forced to recognise the intricacies of not only his sexuality and culture, but the complex inner-worlds of his disabled brother and neurotic mother. It is skilfully navigated with tight structure, clear plot, original sentences and memorable characters. Kuya reveals to readers an integral and intersectional part of Australia – all with an expert touch of humour.’ All shortlisted stories will be included in the 2023 Newcastle Short Story Award anthology, edited by Winnie Dunn.

The McClelland commissioned publication, On Bunurong Country: Art and Design in Frankston, has taken out the Collaborative Community History Award at the Victorian Community History Awards. The publication was edited by University of Melbourne art historian Dr Jane Eckett with McClelland Director, Lisa Byrne. The Award Judges commented, ‘On Bunurong Country: Art and Design in Frankston throws light on the cultural and social history of greater Frankston, an area that has not been generally known for fine art and design. It is a very rich collaborative effort, with valuable contributions by a range of recognised experts in art and design and significant attention to First Nations Peoples’ history and culture.’

Dr Jane Eckett, co-editor of ‘On Bunurong Country’, with the Collaborative Community History Award and the book. Photo: Supplied.

All

Seven recipients have been announced for the Making Space Program with an investment of $500,000 to support Deaf and Disabled artists and audiences. The program will help organisations upgrade and redevelop infrastructure to remove barriers and ensure every Victorian has equal opportunity to participate in the sector.

Warrnambool-based creative collective Find Your Voice will upgrade its headquarters, including upgrading its office space to improve sensory access.

Flow Festival Australia will create a Deaf-led digital space for Deaf and hard-of-hearing artists and art workers that will allow increased participation in all areas of their Deaf arts festival.

Inclusive performing and creative arts organisation BAM Arts Inc will make the bathrooms at its Frankston headquarters accessible.

Collingwood Yards will install new automated doors to improve accessibility to common areas.

Independent dance hub Dancehouse will improve physical access, including updating its front ramp, widening doors and adding an automated door its accessible toilet.

Street dance organisation Cypher Culture will launch an accessible website with a livestreaming system.

Footscray live music venue Mamma Chen’s will upgrade its venue to improve Deaf and Disabled patrons’ experience, including updating lighting, improving acoustics and installing new livestreaming equipment.

Brisbane’s new queer art and culture festival, Melt Open, announced its official program ambassador, Courtney Act. Trailblazer, artist, writer, social commentator and vocal advocate, Act (aka Shane Jenek) broke out of the box in 2003 and soon became a star on the rise. Act boasts sold-out world tours for her stage shows, music releases garnering over 40 million online views, popularity in international reality TV (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Celebrity Big Brother UK) and successful modelling, theatre and TV appearances. Act says: ‘I’m stoked to be coming home to Brissy to be a part of such a vibrant celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture and creativity. Storytelling is our greatest invention, and it’s so important that we hear a variety of stories, whether they’re told through cabaret, music, art, sport or partying! I love that the festival is open access, so anyone can be a part of it. It’s going to be a great year. I can’t wait to be there and feel the buzz of the festival!’

Courtney Act gearing up for Melt Open’s River Pride Parade 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Shortlisted and finalists

Queensland’s annual Matilda Awards has revealed this year’s nominees, celebrating outstanding actors, composers, designers and directors from across the Sunshine State. There have been 62 creatives and 35 shows nominated across the board, with three shows receiving five nominations each: Breathe In from Mackay’s Crossroad Arts, Is That You, Ruthie? from QPAC in association with Oombarra Productions and Vietgone from Queensland Theatre. They are followed closely by Drizzle Boy from Queensland Theatre and BANANALAND from Brisbane Festival and QPAC, both with four nominations. The Matilda Awards will also shine a spotlight on the significance of arts organisations in the creation of new work. Brisbane Festival is named in 18 nominations across seven shows and QPAC in 16 nominations across four shows, while Metro Arts again shows its strength in the support of independent and emerging artists with six nominations across four shows. The awards night will be held on 26 February, see the full list of nominees.

Four authors have been shortlisted for the 2024 MUD Literary Prize – an annual $10,000 prize for the best debut literary novel by an Australian writer, offered by Adelaide philanthropic group MUD Literary Club as part of Adelaide Writers’ Week. The four submissions in contention for the prize are: Thirst for Salt by Madelaine Lucas, Girl in a Pink Dress by Kylie Needham, Immaculate by Anna McGahan and The Prize by Kim E Anderson. The winner of the 2024 MUD Literary Prize will be announced in the week before Adelaide Writers’ Week commences, and presented with their prize during a special award and interview session at Adelaide Writers’ Week, in the Pioneer Women’s Memorial Garden, Adelaide, on 4 March.

