Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

2024 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition

The South Australian Museum and Australian Geographic invite photographers of all ages and experience, anywhere in the world, to submit their best images of the Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and New Guinea bioregions. The 2024 competition will include a new Aerial category in recognition of the continued rise of drones and the popularity of aerial photography. The new category also encompasses photos taken from an elevated position or high vantage point, including fixed structures or aircraft. The overall winner receives a $10,000 cash prize with other category prizes also on offer.

Entries close 6 February 2024; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

SheDoc 2024 (Qld)

SheDoc is a grants program aimed at giving women and girls a stronger and more equal voice in documentary storytelling. Documentary Australia in partnership with Screen Queensland will offer support to up to six Queensland-based female documentary filmmakers for travel, research and development of their projects, with funding from $10,000 to $30,000 available per recipient. The SheDoc 2024 grants are open to Queensland-resident documentary makers at any stage of their career, who are working or pursuing careers in key creative roles, including editing, sound and cinematography.

Applications close 15 December; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Cement Fondu Project Space Call-out 2024 (NSW)

The application deadline has been extended for EOIs to present new installations in Cement Fondu’s Project Space in 2024. The Project Space is curated through a selection process that seeks propositions to complement Cement Fondu’s main exhibitions, respond imaginatively to the space and offer experimental, social, immersive or evolving installations. The opportunity is for artists at all stages of their careers who want to expand their practice while creating high-quality outcomes. A commission fee and production budget is provided.

Applications close 4 December; learn more and apply.

Darwin Fringe Festival 2024

Darwin Fringe Festival returns in 2024 from 12-21 July and is calling for applications. From physical theatre to spoken word, magic to visual art, all practices and collaborations are welcome. Hub and Performance applications and general applications are now open.

Hub and Performance applications close 7 January 2024; General Applications close 3 March 2024; learn more and apply.

Professional development

New Works Creative Development (ACT)

Ausdance ACT is again partnering with Canberra Theatre Centre’s New Works Program to offer a New Works Dance/Physical Theatre opportunity. Canberra Theatre Centre’s New Works and Sector Development Program supports artists and producers in the commissioning, creative development and presentation of live performances. The two creative development opportunities (one dance specific) will provide a total project budget of up to $10,000 per development to cover a range of possible project expenses, including artist fees, mentor fees, technical costs and other project expenses. Additionally, artists will have in-kind access to the Courtyard Studio. Development activities should take place between February and June 2024.

EOIs close 4 December; learn more and apply.

Keesing Studio residency (France)

The Keesing Studio residency at the Cité internationale des arts is an opportunity for writers to direct their own program of activity and expand their practice and networks. There are five residencies on offer during 2024-2025: three one-month residencies (with $5000 support), one three-month residency (with $12,500 support) and one six-month residency (with $25,000 support). Every month, in partnership with 135 French and international organisations, the Cité’s two complementary sites welcome more than 300 artists from a wide range of disciplines for residencies lasting up to one year.

Applications close 5 December; learn more and apply.

Also see the BR Whiting Studio residency in Rome, Italy.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Sculpture by the Sea and Allens have revealed that Juan Pablo Pinto and Cristian Rojas are the recipients of this year’s Allens People’s Choice Award, as voted by the exhibition visitors. Pinto and Rojas receive $5000 for The Hermitage, a work that presents a humorous take on the Sydney housing affordability crisis. Based in Sydney, the sculptors met 10 years ago after moving to Australia from Chile and share a background in architecture. Pinto and Rojas say: ‘We are deeply honoured and incredibly grateful to receive the Allens People’s Choice Award, which holds immense significance for us as artists. This recognition represents not only the appreciation for our work, but also a profound connection with the audience, reflecting the power of art to resonate with people on a personal and emotional level. With housing at a crisis point in Australia, extravagant descriptions of luxury homes can feel like a mockery to those struggling to secure even basic housing. The Hermitage is a visual critique of the current housing market, highlighting this disparity.’ It was also announced that internationally renowned art collective Glue Society + James Dive were the recipients of the Kids’ Choice Prize of $5000 for Hot with the Chance of a Late Storm. The melted Mr Whippy truck returned to Tamarama Beach as part of the exhibition’s 25th anniversary celebrations after first exhibiting in 2006, when it took out both the Allens People’s Choice Award and the Kids’ Choice Prize.

Local artist Stewart Scambler was announced as the winner of the John Stringer Prize 2023 at the exhibition opening at John Curtin Gallery, WA on 2 November. The annual event saw five artists invited to participate, with Scambler’s winning artwork, Yindjibarndi Country, exhibited alongside works from fellow 2023 finalists Angelina Karadada Boona, Ilona McGuire, Amy Perejuan-Capone and Corban Clause Williams. Scambler says: ‘I never expected to win; I was excited just to be able to make a work like that because there are very few places where you can do such a big piece… For me, it means there are people who find my work valid and have an emotional response to it, that it’s not just about me – and I find that important, because I think art needs to have an emotional impact.’ Yindjibarndi Country uses materials gathered during Scambler’s journey in the WA region, such as dust from Scambler’s vehicle and ochres given by a Yindjibarndi elder. The John Stringer Prize exhibition is on view until 10 December; free.

Stewart Scambler, winner of the 2023 John Stringer Prize, in front of his work, ‘Yindjibarndi Country’, 2023. Installation view, John Stringer Prize 2023 at John Curtin Gallery. Image: Ezra Alcantra Photography.

Performing arts

South Australian Music Awards 2023 has celebrated a night of triumph and talent, with DEM MOB hailing from the APY Lands leading the pack with multiple awards. DEM MOB took home the Emily Burrows Award, as well as titles for Best Regional Artist, Best Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Artist and Best Hip Hop in the People’s Choice category. In addition to their musical accolades, the group was honoured with the Best Music Educator award for their Kurunpa Kunpuntjaku program. Other winners include The Empty Threats, who were picked up Best New Artist and Best Song; Slowmango, who earned Best Release with ‘Hypercolour Miscellaneous’ and Kaspar Schmidt Mumm & The Bait Fridge took out the Best Cover Art. SAE student Jase Ess and TAFE student Todd Pergallini took out the Neville Clark Award. Events and venue winners include Crown & Anchor, Adelaide Guitar Festival – On the Road 2023, Some Shine Festival and Vintage Vibes Festival. View the full list of South Australian Music Awards 2023 winners.

DEM MOB with five wins at the 2023 SA Music Awards. Photo: Supplied.

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) has revealed the winners of the 2023 Screen Music Awards. They include screen composer Michael Yezerski (Ivy + Bean), Benjamin Speed (The Portable Door), Amanda Brown (Deadloch), Nigel Westlake (Blueback), Mark Bradshaw (The Clearing), Cezary Skubiszewski (Flyways) and more. Musical collaborators Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks won the Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia and Joff Bush was named Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas for Bluey. View the full list of 2023 winners.

The 2024 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director’s Award (SBDA) has been offered to Julia Robertson and Miranda Middleton, who will each receive $8000 and work on two plays throughout 2024. Robertson says: ‘I am totally overwhelmed with gratitude. Opportunities like this are such a rarity in our industry, and I am humbled by the honour. The Ensemble Theatre holds a special place in my heart, as it’s where some of my earliest and most formative theatre memories were made. I can’t wait to contribute to the Ensemble’s wonderful community.’ Middleton adds: ‘After four years of working in the independent theatre sector, I’m very excited to assistant direct on two productions at one of our mainstage theatres, and to be immersed in the artistic life of the company. I’m especially eager to watch some of our country’s greatest directors at work, and to assist in the Ensemble Theatre’s Development program – combining my directing-adjacent interests in new Australian work, writing and dramaturgy.’ Now in its ninth year, the SBDA offers recipients a paid position of Assistant Director on two of Ensemble Theatre’s mainstage productions and the opportunity to assist in the ongoing creative development of new works.

Composer Alex Turley is the winner of the Layton Emerging Composer Fellowship for 2024, announced by Music Performance UNSW. Turley’s fellowship is valued at $10,000 and will offer him the opportunity to write chamber music works as part of the Australia Ensemble UNSW’s artistic development program for one year. The panel comments: ‘Alex Turley’s effective and idiomatic writing for the gamut of orchestral instruments translated evocative concepts, such as breath and the refraction of light, into a focused expression of musical ideas ranging from pulsating energy to contemplative stasis.’ Turley was the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s 2022 Young Composer-in-Residence and in 2023 he was awarded a highly competitive Creative and Performance Leadership Fellowship from the Forrest Research Foundation.

Layton Emerging Composer Fellowship 2024 winner, Alex Turley (standing). Photo: Supplied.

Now in its 19th year, the J Awards is triple j’s annual celebration of the very best in Australian music. triple j’s 2023 J Award announced this year’s winners as:

G Flip DRUMMER – triple j Australian Album of the Year

Miss Kaninna – Unearthed Artist of the Year

Briggs – Double J Australian Artist of the Year

Genesis Owusu – triple j Australian Live Act of the Year

SHABA (4K TO THE MIDDLE EAST [Ft. UZI], directed MOONBOY STUDIOS) – triple j and rage Australian Music Video of the Year

Also announced is FBi Radio’s 2023 FBi Sydney Music, Arts & Culture (SMAC) Awards, publicly voted by thousands of music lovers. Mount Druitt-based Sudanese rapper/singer Vv Pete was announced as the 2023 FBi SMAC Award winner of both Best Live Act and Song of the Year for her brooding, jersey-infused song, ‘Jordan 1s’ with Trackwork head and producer, Utility. Record of the Year was won by Wik and Solomon Islander rapper, musician and producer, Ziggy Ramo for his confident, introspective and textured album Sugar Coated Lies. Winner of the 2023 SMAC of the Year is community-owned venue and “queer-run playground”, The Red Rattler Theatre. View the full list of 2023 nominees.

Writing and publishing

Alison Bashford, author and Professor at the University of New South Wales, has been awarded the 2023 Mark and Evette Moran Nib Literary Award for her book An Intimate History of Evolution: The Story of the Huxley Family (Allen Lane). Bashford takes home a major prize of $40,000. An Intimate History of Evolution follows the story of the Victorian natural historian T H Huxley and his grandson, the scientist, conservationist and zoologist Julian Huxley. The $4000 Nib People’s Choice Prize was awarded to The Age of Seeds by Fiona McMillan-Webster (Thames & Hudson Australia), which tells the astonishing story of seeds and the crucial role they play in our everyday lives. Authors who received the Alex Buzo Shortlist Prize are André Dao for Anam (Hamish Hamilton), Jim Davidson for Emperors in Lilliput (The Miegunyah Press), Ross McMullin for Life So Full of Promise: further biographies of Australia’s lost generation (Scribe Publications) and Brigitta Olubas for Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life (Virago).

All

The Adelaide Festival Centre was recently recognised at the 2023 South Australian Tourism Awards and the 2023 South Australian Music Awards, winning awards for three of its festivals – Adelaide Cabaret Festival, DreamBIG Children’s Festival and Adelaide Guitar Festival. The Adelaide Cabaret Festival took out silver in the Major Festivals and Events Category at the 2023 SA Tourism Awards, while DreamBIG was awarded bronze in the Festivals and Events category. The Adelaide Cabaret Festival, said to be the largest in the world, presented over 90 performances this year and featured over 340 artists and musicians. It is slated to return in 2024 from 7-22 June with new Artistic Director Virginia Gay at the helm. DreamBIG Children’s Festival (formerly known as Come Out Festival) was established in 1974 and will return over three weeks in 2025 to engage, educate and inspire children and families. Awarded the Best Regional Venue or Activation at the 2023 South Australian Music Awards was Adelaide Guitar Festival’s On the Road program, which helped develop new local talent and brought world-class acts to regional locations. Opened in 1973, Adelaide Festival Centre was Australia’s first capital city arts venue and hosts more than a million people annually.

Hundreds of young Australians took up the challenge to inspire recycling action by creating an artwork and entering the competition hosted by non-profit organisation, MobileMuster. This year, students could enter a photograph, drawing or short film with two $5000 first prizes and six finalists each receiving $1000 across the Primary and Secondary categories. The two overall winners are Ava Laurance (Year 5, South Padbury Primary School WA) and Thomas Klebanowski (Year 9, Camberwell Grammar School Vic). Both submitted short films to the competition, encouraging us to recycle our phones. View the winning entries.

In similar news, Woollahra Council’s 2023 Youth Photographic Award and Short Film Prize winners have been announced. More than 180 photo and short film entries were submitted by students from 13 different high schools for the annual competition. The Senior Photography Prize was awarded to Sydney Boys High School student, Justin Huynh, for his work In Absentia; Renee Lam of Ascham School was awarded the Junior Prize for Stay and Loreto Kirribilli student Megan Cheung’s Sky Rat Myriad and Emanuel School student Tennyson Wheeler’s Shadows of Light jointly received the Black and White Prize. The Quiet Place by Lacey Prokop from Ascham School received the Mayor’s Choice Award Senior category and Fresh out of the Shearing Shed by Dylan Davidson from Cranbrook School won the Mayor’s Choice Award Junior category. The Short Film Prize went to Waverley College student James Iatrou for his film I Miss You. Winning works are exhibited until 26 November at the Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf.

Winners of this year’s Melbourne Awards were announced at a Gala Dinner in the Town Hall last Saturday. Mojo Festival, presented by Schizy Inc, took out the 2023 Access and Inclusion Award. The festival of lived experience-led creativity and community honoured World Schizophrenia Day and showcased some of the best stand-up comedy, theatre, dance, visual art and literature from artists with diverse and complex mental health. Heidi Everett of Schizy Inc. says: ‘Melbourne Awards aren’t easily gifted, so I’m beyond thrilled to know that Schizy Inc are seen and valued by the people who run a capital city. It means Mojo has been voted the number one project 2022-23 in Melbourne for disability access and social inclusion.’ APHIDS was awarded the 2023 Arts and Events Award, celebrated for its collaborative and future-focused lens with a 30-year history. Actress Georgie Stone OAM was crowned 2023 Young Melburnian of the Year, acknowledged for her role in advocating for trans and gender diverse children and youth. Stone plays Mackenzie Hargreaves in the television series Neighbours and is the first trans actor in a trans role on the show. View the full list of 2023 Melbourne Awards winners.

Shortlisted and finalists

Five Victorian writers have been shortlisted for the 2023 Nature Writing Prize, hosted by The Nature Conservancy (TNC). They are: Bonny Cassidy, Lily Chan, Lesley Head, Connor Tomas O’Brien and Dave Witty. The topics covered range from the cultural meanings of blackberries (an invasive species) to the lost native trees of Ireland. This year, writers responded to the genre of “Writing of Place” in relation to some aspect of the Australian landscape. The winner of the $7500 major prize will be announced on 22 November with a keynote address by Tim Winton; find out more.

2023 Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) Awards nominees have been unveiled across all mediums, including film, television, advertising, theatre and online content. The Awards ceremony will be hosted by Julia Zemiro and Genevieve Hegney on 24 November. CGA President Thea McLeod says: ‘The Casting Guild of Australia is buzzing with excitement as we approach our highly anticipated annual CGA Awards ceremony. Importantly, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible supporters that play an integral role in making the CGA Awards a reality. It’s a privilege to come together and revel in the outstanding work of casting directors in Australia. With their exceptional talent-spotting abilities, ability to gauge chemistry and assemble the perfect ensemble, casting directors are instrumental in transforming scripts into stories that leave a lasting imprint in our memories.’ Nominees include Alison Telford (Deadloch, Shantaram), Anousha Zarkesh (Vote Yes, The Voice, The New Boy, Shayda), Nathan Lloyd (The Newsreader S2, In Our Blood, Safe Home) and more. CGA has also announced winners of its 2023 Rising Stars Program, which provides 24-month premium memberships to each of the 12 emerging actors.

Small Press Network’s Book of the Year Award 2023 judges Penni Russon, Tierney Khan and Bec Kavanagh have selected six shortlisted titles. They are The Branded by Jo Riccioni (Pantera), Our Members Be Unlimited by Sam Wallman (Scribe), Paradise (Point of Transmission) by Andrew Sutherland (Fremantle Press), Against Disappearance: Essays on Memory edited by Leah Jing McIntosh and Adolfo Aranjuez (Liminal/Pantera), Mabu Mabu by Nornie Bero (Hardie Grant) and Losing Face by George Haddad (UQP). Honourable mentions went to Lockdown by Chip Le Grand (Monash University Press) and This All Come Back Now: An Anthology of First Nations Speculative Fiction edited by Mykaela Saunders (UQP). Winners will be announced at the Industry Day of SPN’s three-day Independent Publishing Conference, on 24 November. The award event will be hosted by the Wheeler Centre as part of its ‘Next Big Thing’ series.

