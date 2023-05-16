Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

National Indigenous Music Awards

With the announcement of a two-year sponsorship agreement with Amazon Music and a 2023 First Nations-led delivery team, the National Indigenous Music Awards are open for nominations. The 2023 event to be held at Darwin Amphitheatre on 12 August will be led by Creative Director Ben Graetz, Libby Collins and Romana Paulson as event coordinators, and Balya Productions’ Letisha Ackland for stage production. The event will be broadcasted by NITV.

Nominations now open; learn more and nominate.

William and Winifred Bowness Photography Prize

The Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh) invites artists to submit still photo-based media including analogue and digital photography created over the last year for consideration in the annual prize and survey of contemporary photographic practice. The winning work will be awarded $30,000 and will be acquired into MAPh’s significant collection of Australian photographs. One artist will also be selected for the $10,000 Wai Tang Commissioning Award, which will coincide with the 2024 Bowness Photography Prize exhibition season.

Entries close 14 June; learn more and apply.

2023 Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize

This year, sculptor and previous winner Alex Seton, Chair of Copyright Agency Dr Kate Harrison and Archibald-winning artist Blak Douglas will join the 2023 Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize as judges. Inviting professional and emerging sculptures, the Prize offers a pool of $29,000 across four categories. When established in 2001, the Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize was the first national acquisitive prize for original freestanding sculpture of up to 80 centimetres.

Entries close 30 June; learn more and enter.

Melbourne Prize for Urban Sculpture 2023

Artists at all career stages practising in expanded fields of sculpture, including public installation, new media, performance, sound-based and socially engaged practices, are invited to enter the Melbourne Prize for Urban Sculpture. The main prize is valued at $60,000 alongside professional development opportunities. An augmented reality (AR) exhibition will showcase four finalist works at Federation Square from 1-15 November 2023.

Entries close 3 July; learn more and enter.

2023 York Botanic Art Prize (WA)

Expressions of interest are now invited for the 2023 York Botanic Art Prize from artists working across all mediums including, but not limited to, painting, mixed media, works on paper, digital, video, photography, sculpture, jewellery and textiles. York is in the historic Wheatbelt town in the Ballardong region of Western Australia and its Botanic Art Prize has a prize pool of $12,000. Artists must respond specifically to the theme of native Western Australian flora and reference specific WA species.

Entries close 17 July; learn more and enter.

Hornsby Art Prize 2023

The 13th Hornsby Art Prize is open to all visual artists living in Australia. Artists are invited to submit works in the following categories: painting, drawing, printmaking, digital art stills and sculpture. This year, the competition has an overall prize pool valued at $23,000, with the major prize worth $10,000. There is no set theme in this competition, providing artists with complete freedom to express their unique ideas and works from a blank canvas.

Entries close 5 September; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

2023 Slate Development Funding program (NSW)

Screen NSW is providing up to $100,000 to support the NSW screen industry build a pipeline of local projects and promote greater diversity in representation. NSW screen companies can apply for the funding to develop a slate of three projects including TV drama, factual, features, online and immersive narrative, produced and/or post-produced in NSW. To be eligible, each proposed project must include one female-identifying key creative and at least one key creative from the following groups: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), people with disability, LGBTQIA+, living in Western Sydney or regional NSW.

Applications close 13 June; learn more and apply.

Call-outs:

Art & About Sydney (NSW)

The City of Sydney invites Australian and international artists, curators and creatives to share their ideas and inspirations for its year-round temporary art program, Art & About. Works are sought to invigorate public and unusual spaces across the city, from visual artists, curators and performers to filmmakers, musicians and theatre companies. The City of Sydney will provide up to $60,000 in funding for each project selected to be part of Art & About Sydney from November 2023.

EOIs close 13 June; learn more and submit.

Sculpture on the Edge (Qld)

Sculpture on the Edge runs for 18 days from 23 November to 10 December and creates an immersive art experience for all attendees. Held at the Flaxton Gardens in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, the 2023 program includes artist talks, workshops and special events. Creators of indoor and outdoor sculptures in all three-dimensional media are invited to enter to be in the running for a total of $22,000 in prizes.

Entries close 31 August; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

Dennis ‘Mop’ Conlon Scholarship (Qld)

Funded by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland and presented by QMusic, the inaugural $15,000 Dennis ‘Mop’ Conlon Scholarship provides the opportunity for an emerging Queensland-based Indigenous Australian solo artist or band to develop and record a song or series of songs, to support and develop their ongoing career in the music industry.

Applications close 22 May; learn more and apply.

Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) EOI

The Australia Council for the Arts is calling for expressions of interest from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals, groups and organisations to join the Australian delegation to the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) in Hawaii from 6 to 16 June 2024. FestPAC is the Pacific’s largest regional cultural gathering of First Nations Peoples and one of the largest cultural gatherings in the world, bringing together artists, cultural practitioners, scholars and officials from the 27 member nations of the Pacific Community.

Applications close 6 June; learn more and apply.

2024 Bundanon Artists in Residence (NSW)

The 2024 Bundanon Artists in Residence program is now accepting applications – inviting artists, collectives and groups to submit their work. The residencies are open to applicants from various disciplines and at various career levels. The residencies cover the visual and performing arts, and literature, providing a diverse range of opportunities for creative exploration and development. Bundanon supports new work, research and collaborations by artists and researchers from around the world.

Applications close 3 July; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Maria Fernanda Cardoso’s masterly artwork, Actual Size V (Maratus Madelineae) is the Professional Artist winner of the 2023 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize, picking up $35,000 in Australia’s highest-value professional artist prize for women. Judge and prize patron, Jennifer Turpin says, ‘Maria Fernanda Cardoso is an artist whose three decades of practice is focused on keen observation of nature, often the minutiae. Combining art and science, her work is always playful and revealing of nature’s wonders. Actual Size V (Maratus Madelineae), a spectacular image of a tiny spider magnified to a gigantic scale, reveals the extraordinary patterns, colours and textures of nature that we don’t often get to see.’ The Emerging Artist Prize went to Alethea Richter for her silkscreen work Untitled (Dissolution 1) and Wiradjuri artist Freyja Fristad took out the Indigenous Emerging Art Prize with Interference of Perception: Rhopography (Lamp).

In similar news, artist Louise Tate has been awarded the $15,000 Bayside Acquisitive Art Prize for her painting Self Portrait with Strawflower (2023). This year’s judges were Jane Clark, Senior Research Curator, Mona (Museum of Old and New Art), Hobart, and Dr Chris McAuliffe, Art Historian, Centre for Art History and Art Theory, Australian National University, Canberra. Clark says: ‘The artist extends the genre of portraiture into the allegorical realm, picturing herself in profile while a single flower sprig ruptures her facial features and, perhaps, signals her inner mind.’ Also awarded at the opening night was the $3000 Local Art Prize to artist Lorna Quinn for her painting Like an Oyster (2022). The Bayside Acquisitive Prize exhibition is on display at Bayside Gallery until 2 July. Visitors can vote for their favourite painting for the $1000 People’s Choice Award, announced upon the closing of the exhibition.

The Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA) has announced the recipients of the Hatched: National Graduate Show 2023 Schenberg Awards. The Dr Harold Schenberg Art Fellowship, a major award of $35,000 was awarded to Paean Sarkar of Queensland University of Technology for her thought-provoking works, এই শিল্পকর্মটি কি incomplete? and Artwork by an artist. The Schenberg Art High Commendation of $10,000 was awarded to Jingxuan Chen of University of Melbourne for the work Transformation Vol. 2: A Romantic Incident, and the Schenberg Art Commendation of $5000 was awarded to Agatha Okon of University of Western Australia for Outside of truth and Self-portrait with fruit. Currently on view at PICA until 23 July, Hatched brings together 26 graduates from 21 art schools to showcase the most exciting emerging artists from across the nation.

Performing arts:

Sharing some good news from abroad, Australian songwriters have taken out multiple wins at the US-based International Songwriting Competition (ISC). Australian writers secured a total 43 honours, including five receiving First Place. Major winners were Hattie Oates and Ben Oldland (Tamworth NSW) for ‘Goodbye’, Tom Cardy (Sydney NSW) for ‘H.Y.C.Y.BH’, Loren Kate (Aldinga Beach SA) for ‘One of These Days’, Elizabeth Sawdon (Cairns Qld) for ‘Burning Sunlight’ and LT, Joel Quartermain and Edwin White for ‘Rollercoaster’. Second Place winners were Daniel Smith, Carl Pannuzzo, Zoe Marshall and Kyran Daniel, while the Third Place winners were Abby Dobson, Mahdokht Mahdavi and Ashwarya. Australians also completely swept the Unsigned category, taking home First, Second, and Third honours. The Unsigned category is for songwriters who are not yet signed to a major label record deal. Additionally, 32 songs by Australians were awarded Honourable Mentions in their respective categories. Find the full list of winners at ISC.

Seven students will make up the cohort of Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s inaugural Academy Program. Isabella Geeves (trumpet), Kevin Hsu (violin) and William Elvin (percussion and timpani ) from Queensland; Ella Beard (viola) from South Australia, Daniel Chiou (cello) and Samuel Nock (double bass) from Victoria, and Runa Murase (violin) from Western Australia will join QSO from July to December. The annual scholarship and training program is hosted in partnership with Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University (QCQU) and the University of Queensland (UQ) to lay the groundwork for pre-professional musicians.

From left to right, top to bottom: William Elvin, Runa Murase, Daniel Chou, Samuel Nock, Kevin Hsu, Ella Beard and Isabella Geeves. Image: Supplied.

The Workroom program is Studio1’s inaugural residency and capacity-building program for Dance and Physical Theatre artists in Brisbane. This year the successful residents include Micah Rustichelli, Jag Popham, Katina Olsen, Ashleigh Musk, Jenni Large and Anna Whitaker. The participating creatives will explore new experimental live art. Find out more.

Writing and publishing:

Five First Nations Australian storytellers – including award-winning poets, writers and editors – will travel to Auckland, Aotearoa, from 16-21 May as part of a delegation to the Auckland Writers Festival 2023, where they will explore ideas and share stories with 230 of the world’s best writers and thinkers. The annual Festival is hosting a First Nations Literature Cultural Exchange between Australia, New Zealand and Canada, supported by the Australia Council for the Arts. The delegation includes Gomeroi author Krystal De Napoli, Torres Strait Islander screenwriter and actor Aaron Fa’aoso, poet, essayist and editor Yvette Holt, Wiradjuri artist and poet Jazz Money, and editor and poet Yasmin Smith. The delegation will be joined by three First Nations storytellers, supported by Australia Council and speaking at the Festival: Kirli Saunders, Ellen van Neerven and Chelsea Watego.

Martin McKenzie-Murray’s ‘savage, dark and uproariously funny’ satirical memoir The Speechwriter has won the $10,000 biennial Russell Prize for Humour Writing. The judges, Wendy Harmer, Rawah Arja and Alistair Baldwin, applauded McKenzie-Murray’s fictional debut for its dazzling wordplay and sheer inventiveness: ‘Forget every satirical political memoir you have ever read. The Speechwriter is here to reinvent the genre in a time where politics comes to us in fractals of the unreliable, shameless, self-serving, deluded and absurd.’ Lian Tanner’s Rita’s Revenge (Allen & Unwin) was announced as the winner of the $5000 Humour Writing for Young People prize, selected by a panel of five youth judges.

Australian Book Review (ABR) has announced internationally renowned historian, Professor Sheila Fitzpatrick FAHA FAAAS (US) as its new Laureate, following David Malouf in 2014 and Robyn Archer in 2016. The acknowledgement honours writers and artists of distinction who have held long connections with the magazine. Fitzpatrick says: ‘It’s not often that historians get to be laureates, but ABR is reminding us that in Greek mythology Clio was one of the muses, and writing should be part of our job description. I’ll do my best to live up to that, and am excited to join ABR in this new role.’ The Laureateship is also an opportunity to highlight the work of a young writer closely connected with the Laureate. This year it will be Dr Ebony Nilsson, who will contribute a series of articles to ABR over the coming year.

All:

A $7 million boost for local artists, new spaces and public art will unlock more talent and support creatives to thrive in the City of Melbourne. The Council’s draft Budget 2023-24 will invest in the growth of Melbourne’s creative sector, enhancing the city’s vibrancy, delivering more jobs and bringing more people together in the nation’s cultural capital. Grant recipients include the Koorie Heritage Trust, YIRRAMBOI, ArtPlay, Women in Film Festival, Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) and more. In addition, the City of Melbourne will launch a new creative hub in the CBD, transforming more than 1100 square metres of office space at 217 Collins Street into studios offered to artists at competitive rates. EOIs are now open for the Collins Street Studios, supported through the $200 million Melbourne City Revitalisation Fund – a joint partnership between the City of Melbourne and the Victorian Government. Learn more.

Shortlisted and finalists

The 2022 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition has announced its top 40 finalists. The NT’s King Stingray continue their hot streak with three shortlisted songs, followed by Genesis Owusu, singer-songwriter Gordi, Ball Park Music and Ruel. Featured new singer-songwriter talent include Southern Tablelands’ Olivia Pearl, Adelaide nursing student Thessa Lourens and Sydney’s Zac Sellars. The competition received 2950 entries from 45 countries, as entrants generously raised $147,500 with 100% of their $50 entry fee going to support the services of Noro Music Therapy. The results will be announced in June, with the winning songwriter taking home a first-place cash prize of $50,000, second place receiving $10,000 and third place receiving $5000. Find out more.

Thirty contemporary Australian artists have been selected as finalists for the $100,000 Hadley’s Art Prize, an acquisitive landscape prize presented in Hobart from 22 July to 20 August. Selected for the best portrayal of the Australian landscape, the finalists this year feature representation from every state in Australia and include leading Australian artists such as Joan Ross (NSW), Raymond Arnold (Tas), Betty Chimney (SA), Sebastian Di Mauro (Qld), Megan Evans (Vic), Mabel Juli (WA), Kieren Karritpul (NT), Donna Marcus (Qld), Patrick Mung Mung (WA), Megan Walch (Tas) and Philip Wolfhagen (Tas), alongside emerging and early career artists. Judges Wendy Sharpe, Milan Milojevic and Dr Fiona Foley will select the final winners, which will be announced at the opening of the exhibition on 21 July at Hadley’s Orient Hotel.

Yirrmal, A.GIRL, Ninajirachi, Budjerah, Samuel Weiss, Eliza Hull and more are in the running for a share of the $120,000 cash prize pool of the 2023 APRA Professional Development Awards (PDA). The Awards celebrate songwriting and composing talent across the categories of Popular Contemporary, Hip Hop/Rap/Soul/R&B, Classical/Experimental, Jazz/Improvised Music, Screen Composition, Country/Americana, Dance/Electronic and Music Theatre. New in 2023 are the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office categories: NATSIMO (General), NATSIMO (Youth) and NATSIMO (Senior). The panel of judges will determine who gets to take home a cash prize of $10,000, as well as a prize from Australis Music. The winners will be announced on 15 June. A playlist featuring the work of the PDA finalists is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

The shortlist has also been announced for the 2023 Western Australian Premier’s Book Awards, which this year offer an eclectic mix of gothic literature, personal stories and eloquent poetry. For the first time, a self-published book, Vivien Stuart’s Acacia House, has made the shortlist – shining a light on three palliative care nurses who learn that humour and kindness are universal. The Emerging Writer shortlist is filled with stories about people who fight for love, life and dignity. The Children’s Book of the Year category is a menagerie of captivating animal tales. The winners will be revealed at an award ceremony at the State Library of Western Australia, with details to be announced soon. Shortlisted for the Western Australian Writer’s Fellowship are Carolyn Wadley Dowley, Madison Godfrey, Michael Trant, Norman Jorgensen and Tracy Ryan. Find out more.

