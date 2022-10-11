Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Indian Ocean Craft Triennial (IOTA)

Craft artists, designer-makers, artisans and collaborations from Indian Ocean rim countries are invited to submit an expression of interest to present ambitious works in the central exhibition and/or to participate in the satellite festival, in response to the theme ‘Codes in Parallel’. The second Indian Ocean Craft Triennial (IOTA) is due to take place in 2024, from August to October in Western Australia. EOI close 4 November 2022. Find out more.

Footscray Art Prize 2023

The Footscray Art Prize is a biennial national visual art prize for contemporary artworks across multiple platforms and disciplines that welcomes entries from local and national artists.

Entries for the 2023 Footscray Art Prize are now open, giving artists from across Australia the opportunity to showcase their art in Footscray and share in $33,000 worth of prizes across four categories:

Footscray Art Prize ($20,000)

Local Acquisition Prize ($10,000)

Residency Artist Prize ($2000)

Young Artists Prize for primary students ($500) and secondary students ($500)

Entries close 20 March 2023. Find out more.

2023 Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship

The Fellowship is open to Australian writers of biography and memoir, but can also extend to include a writer working on an aspect of cultural or social history. It may be used to fund research or travel, to develop a new proposal, or to progress a manuscript for submission to potential publishers.

Judges will be looking for applicants who demonstrate excellence in the quality of their work, courage in their choice of project, and a passionate engagement with the world of ideas and the way that people live their lives. The subject of the biography needs to be someone who made a demonstrable contribution to society. Applications close 16 November. Find out more.

CultureLab (VIC)

CultureLab is a longstanding creative development program that supports independent artists, collectives and small-medium organisations to generate new work. This year, for the first time,

CultureLab placements are also being offered in partnership with ACCA (Australian Centre for Contemporary Art), Basement Theatre Aotearoa, BlakDance and Western Edge.

They are looking for projects at any stage of development and will support in-person, hybrid, and digital proposals. They have an expressed commitment to the following: First Nations artists; PoC artists; d/Deaf, Disabled, and neurodiverse artists; artists living in Melbourne’s West, and artists from lower income backgrounds. EOI close 20 October. Find out more

2023 Melbourne Design Week (VIC)

Expressions of interest are now open to participate in the 2023 Melbourne Design Week, Australia’s leading design festival. Now in its seventh year, the celebration of local and international design excellence will take place 18 – 28 May. Melbourne Design Week 2023 invites participants to respond to the theme ‘Design the world you want’, encouraging the design industry to utilise creative thinking to address pressing issues facing today’s society. EOI close 26 November. Find out more.

Public art at 133 Kelly St, Scone (NSW)

Artists are invited to respond to an unusual space in the Scone CBD for public mural artwork. 133 Kelly St is now a throughway and amenities area. Several walls offer the chances for treatment through an innovative and engaging approach that speaks to the place, its history, or another theme that fits the town and region.

Upper Hunter Shire Council (UHSC) is inviting artists to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI) outlining a design idea and approach to the spaces. EOI close 2 November. There will be an optional recce/site visit for artists considering making a submission on 26 October 2022 at 11.30am.

Up to three artists will be shortlisted; they will be paid a design fee of $500 for a more detailed Proposal. Find out more.

Professional development:

2023 Boundless Indigenous Writer’s Mentorship Program

Text Publishing and Writing NSW are collaborating to offer the 2023 Boundless Indigenous Writer’s Mentorship, with support from the First Nations Australia Writers Network (FNAWN) and Booktopia.

The prize was established in 2019 to discover and nurture a powerful new Indigenous voice in Australian literature. As a result of the program, Text Publishing has signed deals to publish two of the previously mentored writers.

This joint initiative will provide a year-long structured mentorship to an unpublished Indigenous writer who has made substantial progress on a manuscript of fiction or non-fiction. The successful applicant will be paired with a senior Indigenous writer and will receive professional development from Text Publishing and Writing NSW. Applications close 12 December. Find out more.

Front and Centre 2023

Applications are now open for Front and Centre 2023. This professional development program is for women with disability or who are d/Deaf working in the arts, creative and cultural sectors across New South Wales, the ACT, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

Now in its third year, this 10-month program will offer career coaching and professional development opportunities for up to 12 selected participants with the aim of increasing the representation of women with disability in arts and cultural leadership positions such as artistic directors, board members and senior positions in programming and management. Applications close 28 November. Find out more.

Chunky Move choreographer-in-residence

Expressions of interest are now open for Chunky Move’s Choreographer-in-Residence, who will be supported to develop and present new work, further their artistic practice, gain organisational knowledge, extend their professional networks and build a meaningful and long-standing connection with Chunky Move.

The successful applicant will receive a stipend of $25,000 per year for two years, a dedicated production budget ($20,000 year one + $50,000 year two) to enable the realisation of a new full length work, regular access to Chunky Move’s studios and office and extensive opportunities for structured and informal professional and practice development. EOI close 30 October. Find out more.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

2022 Bowness Photography Prize

Selected from a shortlist of 54 works, Amos Gebhardt is awarded $30,000 and their work Wallaby 2022 will be acquired into MGA’s nationally significant collection of Australian photographs. Over the last 17 years, the William and Winifred Bowness Photography Prize has emerged as an important annual survey of contemporary photographic practice in Australia and one of the most prestigious prizes in the country.

2022 Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award

wani toaishara is the winner of the 2022 Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award.

One of Australia’s most significant awards for contemporary photographic practice, the Award provides a national platform for emerging and established artists working in the broad medium of contemporary photography. toaishara has been awarded the $25,000 acquisitive award, the richest prize for photography in Queensland, for his work do black boys go to heaven.

Sculptures in the Garden winners

The winners of Mudgee’s Sculptures in the Garden exhibition have been announced, taking home a share in $45,000 worth of prize money. Armidale, NSW, sculptor Francois Jaggi won the major prize of $25,000 for his artwork titled Stallion, which was made from wire recovered from bushfire-ravaged farmland in Wollomombi. The event is now in its 12th year and considered the most renowned outdoor sculpture exhibition in regional Australia.



2022 Outback Archies Art Prize

This exhibition and art prize is all about celebrating the colour, creativity and spirit of our communities as artists explore the theme ‘Legends and Landscapes’. The artworks included in this exhibition are presented in four major artwork categories: Photography, Sculpture, Ceramics and Two Dimensional. First place in the Photography category was Adam Edwards of Broken Hill for his work titled Derelict, while second place was awarded to George Williams of Walgett for Stand by Me.

In Two Dimensional, Merren Turnbull of Bourke won first prize with her pastel artwork Life Blood of the Outback. Second place was taken by Corey Brooks of Bourke for his work titled A Moment Between Dances.

The Ceramics category was won by Kylie Lamph of Tamworth for her jug-shaped vessel titled Parched, with Anna Kennedy of Coonamble taking second place for her artwork Landscape on a Vase.

In Sculpture, the top prize went to Brendon Schembri of Gilgandra for his large-scale metal artwork Take Me, with Melissa Kelly of Gilgandra taking second place with Little Wild Thing.

2022 Brisbane Portrait Prize

Darren McDonald took home the $50,000 Lord Mayor’s Prize as this year’s main winner in the 2022 Brisbane Portrait Prize with his portrait Like a Bridge.

Fourteen-year-old Ting Jiang also took home this year’s Next Gen Prize, open to participants 18 years and under, with her self-portrait Tongue Tied.



Other category award winners include Bianca Beetson: Accenture Digital Award, Stephen

Tiernan: Performing Arts and Music Award, Pat Hoffie: Sylvia Jones Prize for Women Artists,

Liam Nunan: Packer’s Prize, Leonard Brown: Chief Judge’s Highly Commended artwork and

Tara Bursic and Brianna Gittos: Emerging Artists Award.

Performing arts:

2022 First Nations Arts Awards

Bangarra’s Artistic Director Stephen Page and Visual Artist Destiny Deacon are among the recipients of the 2022 First Nation Arts Awards. The two eminent artists were awarded the prestigious Red Ochre Award for Lifetime Achievement. The Dreaming Award (for a young and emerging artist) was this year awarded to two recipients; Brittanie Shipway, who has made her mark in musical theatre in Australia and New York, and Jazz Money, an artist and writer best known for her works of poetry. Singer/songwriter Emma Donovan is the recipient of the 2022 First Nations Arts and Culture Fellowship, enabling her to produce a new solo album, featuring songs for children in traditional language.

40 under 40: Most Influential Asian-Australians

Vietnamese-Australian community worker, legal-aid and solicitor, Nguyen-Tu Le has been named the overall winner of the 2022 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australian Awards, for her contributions to the Asian-Australian community and advocacy.

The Arts and Culture category in 2022 included vocalist, producer and multidisciplinary artist, Rainbow Chan, actor and multidisciplinary creative, Stephanie Jack, founder and creative strategist at Creatives of Colour, Rani Pramesti and The People of Cabaret Co-Director Victoria Falconer.

The 2022 winner of the Arts and Culture category is writer and actor, Michelle Law. Michelle is a prolific creative talent and speaker about issues concerning intersectional feminism, cultural identity and race.

Shortlisted and finalists

National Emerging Art Prize finalists

From a pool of 1500+ submissions, 41 painters and 27 ceramicists have been chosen has the NEAP finalists. Conceived in 2021, the National Emerging Art Prize was established to provide a highly visible national platform to identify, promote and support the most promising emerging visual and ceramic artists in Australia. View the finalists.

NSW Press Bragg Prize for Science Writing 2022 Shortlist

The UNSW Press Bragg Prize for Science Writing is an annual prize for the best short non-fiction piece on science written for a general audience. The Bragg Prize winner receives $7000 and two runners up each receive a prize of $1500. The prizes and associated events are supported by the Copyright Agency Cultural Fund and UNSW Science. All shortlisted entries are included in The Best Australian Science Writing 2022 edited by Ivy Shih, NewSouth’s annual collection featuring the finest Australian science writing of the year. The shortlist this year is:

‘Artificial intelligence is misreading human emotion’ by Kate Crawford

‘Love and fear’ by Kate Cole-Adams

‘Time travel and tipping points’ by Lauren Fuge

‘A Syrian seed bank’s fight to survive’ by Helen Sullivan

‘Rise of the preprint: How rapid data sharing during COVID-19 has changed science forever’ by Clare Watson

‘Spillover in suburbia’ by Olivia Willis

The UNSW Press Bragg Student Prize celebrates excellence in science writing by Australian high school students in years 7 to 10. The winner of the UNSW Press Bragg Student Prize for Science Writing 2022 is Olivia Campbell from Presbyterian Ladies’ College (VIC) for her piece ‘Viral Science’.

SPN’s 2022 Book of the Year Award Shortlist

The Small Press Network’s Book of the Year Award aims to recognise and award some of the most significant and ground-breaking books being produced by Australian publishers and authors today. The 2022 shortlist includes: No Document by Anwen Crawford, Friends and Dark Shapes by Kavita Bedford, Hometown Haunt, edited by Poppy Nwosu, Permafrost by SJ Norman, Gravidity and Parity by Eleanor Jackson, Theory of Colours by Bella Li and Sexy Tales of Paleontology by Patrick Lenton.

2022 Paul Lowin Prizes Shortlist

Six Australian composers have been shortlisted for the 2022 Paul Lowin Orchestral and Song Cycle Prizes, two of the richest music composition prizes offered in Australia.

The shortlist for the Paul Lowin Song Cycle Prize – recognising excellence in Australian compositions for voices and chamber ensemble – include works by: Brett Dean, Elliott Gyger, and Cameron Lam.

The shortlist for the Paul Lowin Orchestral Prize – recognising excellence in composition for modern chamber or symphony orchestra – include works by: Anne Cawrse, Paul Dean, and Matthew Hindson.

Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize finalists

There are 49 emerging and established artists as finalists for the 21st annual Prize of the Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize.

Established in 2001, the Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize is Australia’s pre-eminent award for small sculpture and is the first national acquisitive prize for an original sculpture of up to 80cm in any dimension.

The Prize categories are the main Acquisitive award of $25,000; a Special Commendation award of $2,000; the Viewers’ Choice award of $1,000; and the Mayor’s Award of $1,000. View the list of finalists.

Artwork by Amelia Lynch, one of the finalists in Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize

2022 Melbourne Award finalists

A not-for-profit providing medical supplies to vulnerable communities, a Wurundjeri female-led dance group, a Muslim arts festival and a new rooftop bar are among the finalists for the 2022 Melbourne Awards.

Celebrating its 20th year, the Melbourne Awards are the City of Melbourne’s highest accolades, recognising inspirational Melburnians making extraordinary contributions to our community. This year’s awards acknowledge the outstanding work of 27 finalists across eight categories – Aboriginal Melbourne – ganbu guljin, Arts and Events, Community, Hospitality, Knowledge and Innovation, LGBTIQ+, Sustainability and Urban Design.

The Melbourne Awards also include the prestigious Melburnian of the Year Award, celebrating a role model who has made an outstanding contribution in their field and to the city.

Winners will be announced at the Melbourne Awards ceremony on 12 November at Melbourne Town Hall and via a televised special on Channel 9 on Sunday 13 November.

2022 FBi Sydney Music, Arts & Culture (SMAC) Awards nominees

This year’s FBi SMAC Awards will celebrate Sydney’s creative communities across nine categories including Record of the Year, Next Big Thing, Best Eats, Artist of the Year and more.

More than 50 Sydney musicians, artists, curators, restaurants, performers and events are being celebrated, including proud Gomeroi and Wodi Wodi MC Kobie Dee, interdisciplinary disabled/crip artist Riana Head-Toussaint, post-punk outfit Body Type, rising rapper and singer Vv Pete, the Newtown post of a much-loved local bakehouse A.P Town, and the seventh iteration of underground festival NAG NAG NAG. Tasman Keith is nominated across three categories: Best Music Video, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. A number of local artists are recognised across two categories: SPEED, Milan Ring, BARKAA and 1300. You can cast your vote before 27 October.

Victorian Community History Awards shortlist

The Victorian Community History Awards are held annually to celebrate the people involved in community history projects who are dedicated to telling local stories which help all Victorians to better understand their past. The 2022 award categories include:

Victorian Premier’s History Award ($5000 prize)

Collaborative Community History Award ($2000)

Local History Project Award ($2000)

History Publication Award ($2000)

Small History Publication Award ($1500)

NEW IN 2022 Small Organisation History Project Award ($1500)

Community Diversity Award ($1500)

Digital Storytelling Award ($1500)

Historical Interpretation Award ($1500)

Oral History Award presented in collaboration with Oral History Victoria ($1500)

History Article Award ($500)

View the list of shortlisted publications and projects

