Opportunities and awards

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Commissions:

Arts Tasmania Public Art Commissions

Several opportunities are available:

Glenorchy Child and Family Learning Centre

Application are sought from Tasmanian artists to create an interactive and tactile artwork for the Glenorchy Child and Family Learning Centre that will delight young children. Applications close 24 October. Find out more.

TasTAFE Clarence

Tasmanian Aboriginal artists and Tasmanian Aboriginal-led artists teams can apply to design an outdoor artwork as a gathering place for TasTAFE’s Aboriginal and other students, as well as staff, visitors, families and members of the community. Applications close 24 October. Find out more.

Kingston High School

Applications are sought from Tasmanian artists to create a mural on an external concrete wall for Kingston High School. Applications close 10 October. Find out more.

Grants and funding:

Arts Tasmania grant programs (TAS)

There are currently six grants available: Artsbridge, Roving Curators, The Tasmanian Aboriginal Arts Mentoring Scheme, Low-interest loans, Cultural Heritage Organisations, Cultural Heritage Organisations (multi-year). All application close 3 October. Find out more.

Callouts:

Bands On Track live music initiative (SA)

Held from 1-4 December, the program provides a platform for local emerging artists to fire up post-race concerts. The chosen six local acts will open for headline international and national acts on the VALO Adelaide 500 main stage. Applications close 25 September. Find out more.

Arts House (VIC)

Expressions of Interest are open for CultureLAB and The Warehouse Residency with $250,000 available to support all sorts of practices and projects whatever your discipline: music, theatre, performance, dance, visual art, digital art, experimental practice, relational projects – or anything between or beyond these mediums.

For the first time CultureLAB placements are also being offered in partnership with ACCA (Australian Centre for Contemporary Art), Basement Theatre (Aotearoa), BlakDance and Western Edge. EOI close 20 October. Find out more.

Viola Bromley Art Prize (NSW)

The Viola Bromley Art Prize is a celebration of local art across the disciplines of painting, works on paper, sculpture and photography, and open to all artists resident in the Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter Shires. The winning acquisitive work from each section will be awarded $1,500. Entries close 7 October. Find out more.

Professional development:

PICA announces an international residency exchange with Taipei and Singapore (WA)

The Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) has launched the inaugural Asia Pacific Exchange Program with Taipei Artist Village (Taiwan) and Grey Projects (Singapore).

This collaborative multi-year program will see two Western Australian artists travel to Asia for an eight-week artist residency with their international partners each year. In exchange, PICA will host an international artist from both Taiwan and Singapore.

The residency will include studio visits, open studios and other presentation opportunities in each hosting country. It also covers accommodation, artist workspace, return airfares and a daily stipend. In 2023, the exchange will take place between April and June.

The exchange enables artists from Western Australia, Taiwan, and Singapore to expand their networks, form connections, and develop and pursue their practices while engaging closely with local arts communities and institutions. Applications close 7 October 2022. Find out more.

Children’s Author Residency (VIC)

Deakin University and the Copyright Agency have partnered to create a new residency for children’s authors.

The Deakin University/Copyright Agency Children’s Writer-in-Residence program offers a $20,000 stipend and a three-month residency to support an established author of works for young people to develop a major new work. The successful applicant may choose to work from home or undertake the residency at Deakin’s Warrnambool campus in Victoria.

Applicants must be a current Australian resident and have had at least one major work published by a commercial publisher in Australia. Applications close 29 October. Find out more.

Synch Leadership Australia​

SYNC Leadership Australia’s online program is an online leadership and coaching program exploring leadership for those with disability in arts, culture, heritage and media. Opportunities are available for eight emerging and established leaders who identify as experiencing disability and/or who are d/Deaf across Australia. The program is run by leaders with disability and is delivered as a series of online modules, with full access support provided for the individual needs of all participants. Applications close 18 October. Find out more.

Access Arts Achievement Award (QLD)

The Access Arts Achievement Award provides up to $10,000 funding for Queensland artists, arts workers and producers with disability working in any art form to create, develop, present, produce, exhibit, and tour their work. Applications close 7 November. Find out more.

In Conversation: Embracing Risk in the Creative Process (WA)

Dance artist Bernadette Lewis joins internationally acclaimed theatre artist Jeremy James and a diversity of emerging and mid-career artists from theatre, dance and music in a discussion about embracing risk and vulnerability in the creative process. Friday 23 September, King Street Arts Centre. Free but register here.

Gertrude Studio Program 2023 (VIC)

Gertrude invites applications from artists of any generation and working in any medium to express their interest in the two-year program, and encourages applications from First Peoples, people with disabilities, LGBTQIA+ people, and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Applications close 28 October. Find out more.

Visual arts:

Portia Geach Memorial Award

Lynn Savery has been announced as the winner of the 2022 Portia Geach Memorial Award, the pre-eminent portraiture prize for women in Australia.

She will receive a $30,000 prize for her portrait entitled Kindred spirits, with her work to be displayed at the S.H. Ervin Gallery, The Rocks.

Sculptures in the Garden

Australian artists Sonia Payes, Peter Tilley and Tim Winters will be among 126 creators displaying their work at this year’s Sculptures in the Garden exhibition in Mudgee, NSW. The event is the largest and most celebrated outdoor sculpture exhibition in regional Australia and is back for its 12th year, bigger than ever before.

Sculptures in the Garden 2022 will be held from 8-23 October in the sculpture garden, gallery and surrounds of Rosby Wines.





Tobias Benett’s Still Life and Alex Schneiber’s Gosper’s Ghost at Sculptures in the Garden. Photo supplied.

Bundanon Trust Artist-in-Residence program

The Bundanon Trust Artist-in-Residence program is the largest of its kind in Australia. This valuable annual program specifically supports artists and musicians with disability or who are d/Deaf from NSW and the ACT. Five artists have been selected for the 2022 Accessible Arts and Bundanon Trust Artist Residency Program: Emma Price, Aaron Aryadharma Matheson, Breanna Jones, Lulu Wulf and Casey Gray. Find out more.

2022 Australian Life photography competition

An image of two women night-hunting for file snakes in the Northern Territory has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Australian Life photography competition.

Titled Hunting with Fire, the image was taken at the Djulkar waterfall in West Arnhem Land by photographer Matthew Abbott, who won the $10,000 cash prize. Find out more and view the full list of winners.



Architectural Design at the 2022 Australian Good Design Awards

Brisbane architecture firm JDA Co. has received a Gold accolade in Architectural Design at the 2022 Australian Good Design Awards for its refurbishment of Queensland’s oldest-standing theatre, The Princess.

Built in 1888, the heritage-listed Woolloongabba building was underutilised for 30 years before an extensive restoration by JDA Co. allowed the curtain to be drawn once more at the live music venue late last year.

The Good Design Awards Architectural Design category recognises excellence across all areas of architecture with an emphasis on good design principles that deliver a positive impact and contribute to better economic, social and environmental outcomes.

Performing arts:

2022 PAC Australia Impact Awards

The PAC Australia Impact Awards (previously known as the Drover Awards) have been recognising excellence in performing arts since 2003. The awards celebrate excellence in performing arts, leadership, new thinking, and best practice, with a focus on lasting impact in communities.

The award recognises The Art House as a leading arts organisation and its contribution to the community, artists, and region as a destination, through its dedication to presenting renowned live performance locally.

The Australian Ballet Residency Programs

Following a national search, Sandra Parker and Gary Lang have been announced as the 2022 and 2023 recipients of its inaugural Residency Program,

The Residency Program will provide Parker and Lang access to studio space and facilities at the Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre, as well as a stipend of $18,000 each to support them during their residency.

Writing and publishing:

Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund Awards

The Copyright Agency Cultural Fund Author Fellowship and Fellowship for Non-Fiction Writing are two of Australia’s richest grants for writers. The Cultural Fund has awarded two fellowships, valued at $80,000 each, to author Mirandi Riwoe and non-fiction writer Saskia Beudel.

All:

Bundanon artists residencies

The Accessible Arts and Bundanon Trust Artist-In-Residence Program is a creative and career development opportunity for visual artists or musicians with disability or who are d/Deaf from NSW and the ACT. Five selected artists: Emma Price, Aaron Aryadharma Matheson, Breanna Jones, Lulu Wulf and Casey Gray have been chosen for the 2022 Residency program. Find out more.

Shortlisted and finalists

2022 Hachette Australia Prize for Young Writers Shortlist

The Hachette Australia Prize for Young Writers is a unique developmental award that recognises excellence in creative writing from Australian secondary school-aged students.

Fifteen young writers are short-listed across three categories; fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry. Find out more.

Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize 2022

The Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize is Australia’s pre-eminent award for small sculpture and is the first national acquisitive prize for an original sculpture of up to 80cm in any dimension. The Prize categories are the main Acquisitive award of $25,000; a Special Commendation award of $2,000; the Viewers’ Choice award of $1,000.

Finalists include Ara Dolatian, Amala Groom, Franky Howell, Antoinette O’Brien, Leonie Rhodes, Lynda Draper, Mai Nguyen-Long, Michael Cusack, Pippin Drysdale and Vipoo Srivilasa, with works exploring an eclectic mix of themes including loss of identity, decolonisation, the reimagining of ancient stories and artefacts, and gender identity. Find out more.

I created the storm (self-portrait) by Tara Bursic. Finalist in the Brisbane Portrait Prize

Brisbane Portrait Prize

Brisbane Portrait Prize is a contemporary portraiture competition showcasing artists and the unique character of Brisbane City while encouraging public engagement with the arts. Fifty-six works have been selected as finalists in this year’s competition. Finalists will be vying across several categories for a combined total of $87,000 in prize money, including the $50,000 Lord Mayor’s Prize. View the full list of finalists.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.