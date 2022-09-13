Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Grants and funding:

Accelerate Funding Round 3

The NSW Government is offering to fund up to $60,000 per business event held in 2023 in

Greater Sydney, Newcastle or Wollongong. Accelerate is designed to stimulate the return of business events across Greater Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong and offers organisers up to $60,000 in matched funding for business events held between 1 January and 30 November 2023.

Applications are open to organisers of business to business (B2B) conferences, conventions, symposiums, congresses, seminars, training courses and trade exhibitions to

offset venue costs (venue hire, inhouse catering and AV costs) to the organiser. Applicants

can be based anywhere in the country, as long as their business event takes place over at

least one full day in an eligible venue in Greater Sydney, Newcastle or Wollongong. Applications close 30 September. Find out more.

Callouts:

Botanica 2023 (QLD)

Artist’s Expressions of Interest are now open for Botanica 2023, Brisbane’s annual contemporary outdoor art event presented by Brisbane City Council with Museum of Brisbane (MoB) set to produce the 2023 program. With a focus on sustainability, the 2023 theme ‘Tread Softly’ will invite artists to consider a millennia of human influence, reflect on our natural environments and envisage a re-engineering of our future. EOI close 23 September. Find out more.

MAC Performs seeking expression of Interest (TAS)

Moonah Arts Centre (MAC) is presenting MAC Performs performance series in 2023 and currently seeking an expression of interest from a diverse range of performers, musicians, dancers, storytellers, poets, DJs, etc. EOI close 30 October. Find out more.

Res Artis Open Calls

The worldwide network of arts residencies has a selection of diverse Open Calls closing soon. With over 550 members across more than 75 countries, all members offer unique residency experiences. Find out more.

Contemporary Art Tasmania (CAT) Studio Residency

CAT is home to four fully-supported studios for artists based in Lutruwita/Tasmania. The Studio Residency opportunity gives artists the space to experiment with their practice and grow their professional careers. There are two studio spaces available via this call out. Applications close 19 October. Find out more.

Powerhouse and PAS are looking for the Weaving Garden Collective Lead (NSW)

Parramatta Artists’ Studios is collaborating with Powerhouse Parramatta to develop a new project titled Weaving Garden. The project will be made up of plants used in weaving practices by multiple cultural groups across the Parramatta area. A Collective will be established to work together to research, develop and hold in-depth community engagement.

A Weaving Garden Collective Lead is being sought to oversee the planning and reporting for the Weaving Garden Collective activities. They will participate in the selection process of the Weaving Garden Collective and lead conversation and decision-making processes for the project. Their role will also coordinate, manage and attend Weaving Garden Collective meetings as well as skills sharing, capacity building and community engagement workshops. EOI close 10 October. Find out more.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

2022 John Leslie Art Prize

Central Victorian artist Greg Wood has been announced as the winner of the 2022 John Leslie Art Prize for landscape painting. The biennial Prize is one of Australia’s most prestigious prizes for landscape painting and is worth $20,000. Wood’s winning work, V34 Reimagining, was praised by the judges for its ‘quiet intimacy’, and the feeling that it was unique in its subtlety and poetry.

‘Re-Pete’ winner of the 9th McPavilion. Photo: Nick Burrows.

Chair design for the 9th MPavilion

Re-Pete is the zero-waste stool announced as the winner of the chair design for the 9th MPavilion by Canberra trio Sam Tomkins, Iain [Max] Maxwell and Ben Ennis-Butler.

Selected from more than 40 design submissions, Re-Pete is a lightweight, zero-waste stool produced from recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) plastic using robotic 3D printing technology.

Writing and publishing:

2022 Dorothy Hewett Award

The winner of the 2022 Dorothy Hewett Award for an Unpublished Manuscript is Brendan Ritchie for his manuscript Eta Draconis. Ritchie will receive a publishing contract and manuscript development with UWA Publishing and $10,000 prize money.

Queensland Literary Award winners

Wounded Country: The Murray-Darling Basin – a contested history (NewSouth) by Quentin

Beresford won the $25,000 Queensland Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance. A total of $238,500 in prize money was awarded across 12 categories that included fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and published and unpublished work. Find out the full list of winners.

AWG Announces First Break WA participants

Successful applicants have been announced in the Australian Writers’ Guild’s First Break WA program. Supported by Screenwest and Final Draft, First Break is a professional development program designed to give aspiring screenwriters the opportunity to gain in-demand and practical skills, develop their understanding of the industry, and build industry connections. The participants will take part in the program, starting in October 2022. Find out the full list of winners.



Environmental Award for Children’s Literature and the new Karajia Award for Children’s Literature

This year’s winners have been announced: some of Australia’s most beloved authors and illustrators who are helping raise a generation of children with more awareness of and connection to the natural world through the joy of storytelling. 2022 also sees the addition of the Karajia Award, which celebrates children’s books by First Nations authors and illustrators. Find out the full list of winners.

Shortlisted and finalists

Eden Unearthed: Art in the Gardens

Eden Unearth is the largest privately funded exhibition of its kind in Australia. The 35-installation strong showcase returns to Macquarie Park on Monday 1 November. ‘The exhibition is particularly important in that it offers participating artists the opportunity to create new work in response to the many varied nooks and crannies of Eden Gardens’, said judge Allan Giddy.



The finalists are: Allyson Adeney, Mark Booth, Mandy Burgess and Ro Murray, Pamelia Lee Brenner and Johannes Muljana, Jan Cleveringa, Nicole De Mestre, Rmsina Daniel, Dale-myree Dal Santo , Mimi Dennett, Saskia Everingham, Gloria Florez, Christina Frank, Kristy Gordon, Mel Gras, Clare James, Wendy Joyce, Amanda Laing, Aaron Marsden, Emma Mattson, Ella McGaw, Gemma McKenzie, Ainslie Murray, Basilios Papaioannou, Belinda Piggott and Mary van den Berk, Douglas Schofield, Melissa Silk and Sueann Stanford, Jayanto Tan, Alison Thompson, Leanne Thompson, Andy Totman, Kathie Najar and Geraldo Zamproni. Find out more.

Melbourne Prize for Music 2022

Valued at $60,000, the Melbourne Prize for Music 2022 recognises an outstanding contribution to Australian music and our cultural life and provides the recipient with career development opportunities. Finalists in the Melbourne Prize for Music 2022 are Missy Higgins, Liza Lim, Mindy Meng-Want and Jim White.

Voting is also now open for the $2,000 Civic Choice Award 2022, which will be awarded to a finalist in the Melbourne Prize for Music 2022 with the highest number of public votes. Find out more.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.