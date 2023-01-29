On the move: latest sector appointments

Brisbane Writers Festival farewells CEO, announces new Artistic Director

Among this week’s arts industry appointments is a changing of the guard at Brisbane Writers Festival. Chief Executive Sarah Runcie has moved on after almost three successful years at the helm of the Festival, including its 60th anniversary last year.

Simultaneously, the Festival announced the appointment of award-winning author and accomplished arts administrator Jackie Ryan as its new Artistic Director.

Ryan has been with the Festival as Head of Programming since 2022, during which time she impressed the board and team with her passion for the Australian writing community and building connections with local readers and audiences.

She brings arts administration experience drawn from stints with the State Library of Queensland, Queensland Writers Centre and Avid Reader Bookshop. Ryan’s most recent book, We’ll Show the World: Expo 88 (UQP 2018) won two Queensland Literary Awards and was shortlisted for The Courier-Mail People’s Choice Queensland Book of the Year Award.

Brisbane Writers Festival Chair, Justice Thomas Bradley, thanked Runcie for ensuring the Festival flourished in the face of unprecedented difficulties wrought by COVID lockdowns.

‘I applaud Sarah for her drive and enthusiasm as CEO,’ Bradley said.

‘She was undaunted when called upon to lead our team as they took the Festival online at the height of COVID, then hosted hybrid events and finally created an inspirational program to bring audiences back to the Festival in person last year.

‘One of Sarah’s greatest achievements was to deliver our unique Country of Focus stream, in which the Festival highlights a selection of works from a specific international region or nation. Last year, New Zealand/Aotearoa and Pasifika writers were the focus. This year, we are excited to showcase works from South Korea,’ he said.

With Runcie moving on, the Festival’s Operations and Special Events Manager, Melissa Bates, will step up as acting CEO in the months leading to the 2023 Festival in May, drawing on her extensive experience in the banking and finance sectors.

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2023

Runcie said it had been ‘the honour of my career’ to steer the Festival to its 60th anniversary.

‘I am very proud of the many “new traditions” we have started in reimagining the festival despite challenging times … [including] premiering the marvellous poetry collective Show Ponies from Aotearoa, launching the Melanesian Writing Collective, Black Salt, and the innovative project Tender with A Published Event. I am proud of securing our many new benefactors and sponsors, as well as continuing a number of the crucial partnerships the Festival has enjoyed over the years.

‘I am proud of the many new relationships we started through our partner events such as Brisbane Music Festival, Queensland Youth Orchestra and Musica Viva Queensland… I am proud to have proactively supported the cause of print accessibility through raising funds for Braille House. I am proud of initiating our curatorial model, which embeds a diversity of voices into the heart of our programming.

‘But I am most proud of the small but mighty team that I have had the pleasure of working with over the last two and a half years. In particular, I would like to mention the indefatigable Melissa Bates, the wonderful Emily Bowman, Amy Zaghini, Ella Peile, and our newly minted Artistic Director, Jackie Ryan. I know I leave the festival in very capable hands,’ Runcie concluded.

Ryan and the BWF team are currently putting the finishing touches to the program for the 2023 Brisbane Writers Festival, which will be launched at the State Library of Queensland on 29 March. The 2023 Festival will run from 10-14 May.

Museum of Australian Democracy appoints new Director

The Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD) has announced the appointment of Stephanie Bull as Director.

Bull has been the highly successful Deputy Director of the National Museum of Australia for the past five years. She started her career in the Australian Public Service at the Department of Defence, before moving into the cultural sector where she has spent the majority of her career, including time at nationally significant cultural institutions.

Chair of the MoAD Board, Nick Minchin AO, said that Bull would bring to her new role a deep appreciation of Australian history, exceptional leadership skills and governance experience, and an interest in audience engagement.

‘Stephanie joins us at an exciting time as we develop a new strategic plan and look to the great opportunities ahead for MoAD. I know my board colleagues, the Executive team and staff at the MoAD will warmly welcome Stephanie, who will commence her five-year term in the role on 22 February,’ Minchin said.

‘The Board and I are extremely grateful to Andrew Harper for his outstanding service as our Acting Director for the last seven months, and look forward to his continuing involvement with MoAD as Deputy Director,’ he added.

Having previously worked at the Australian War Memorial in exhibition and gallery development, Bull also held a number of roles at the National Museum of Australia in exhibition development, partnerships and international engagement, as well as being Chief Operating Officer overseeing corporate services. In 2018, she was appointed as Deputy Director at the National Museum of Australia.

Bull is a graduate of UNSW, and holds a BA (Hons), majoring in Australian History.

University of Sydney appoints new Director, Museums and Cultural Engagement

The University of Sydney has appointed Michael Dagostino to the role of Director, Museums and Cultural Engagement, looking after the university’s prestigious Chau Chak Wing Museum and Seymour Centre, as well as cultural outreach activities.

With more than 25 years in the contemporary arts sector – most recently at the Campbelltown Arts Centre – Dagostino will start the role in March, taking over from Director David Ellis, who is retiring after 20 years at the university.

University of Sydney Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott congratulated Dagostino on being appointed to the position, noting the high calibre of applicants and extensive recruitment process.

‘The university has a very rich cultural community and at its heart is the landmark Chau Chak Wing Museum, which showcases our extraordinary collections encompassing art, antiquities, natural history, science, ethnography and photography. It’s a wonderful asset, open free of charge to all,’ he said.

‘Since commencing his Directorship at Campbelltown Arts Centre, Michael has commissioned and curated a number of ground‐breaking exhibitions and projects while expanding its artist-led programs to engage with different communities. I look forward to him bringing his unique vision to the university.

‘I also want to express my deep gratitude to David. His critical contribution to the creation of the Chau Chak Wing Museum is a fitting highlight and culmination of the years he has spent strengthening the connection of the collections of the Macleay Museum, Nicholson Museum and University Art Gallery to each other and to the university, especially for use in teaching and object-based learning. During his tenure, visitor numbers to the collections grew from 10,000 in 2003 to over 120,000, pre-COVID,’ Scott said.

Reflecting on his appointment, Dagostino said: ‘The Chau Chak Wing Museum is the custodian of some of Australia’s oldest collections and I am excited about working in a university museum context, which generates opportunities to establish links between students, academics, artists and the collections.

‘I also have big aspirations for the Seymour Centre’s 50th anniversary in 2025 and am thrilled to be leading the centre at a time when recovery for the live performance community is so important after the COVID shutdowns,’ he added.

Retiring Director David Ellis also extended his congratulations to Dagostino, welcoming him to the university: ‘Michael has done wonderful things bringing art to diverse communities and I know he will help grow the reputation of the museum as a cultural icon that contributes to the education of young people and the cultural economy of Sydney.’

Dagostino began his career with fellow artist Michael Lindeman at Michael and Michael Visual Art Project Management, developing a robust curatorial approach for emerging practices. He was the inaugural Director of the Parramatta Artists’ Studios, where he developed an innovative hub for emerging artists.

He is on the boards of Artspace (as Chair), Accessible Arts, FBi Radio and the Sydney Writers’ Festival. He has held leadership positions on the NSW State Government Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee, Western Sydney Arts Alliance and Sydney Cultural Network.

New GM joints Spare Parts

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre has announced the appointment of Monique Beaudoire as the company’s new General Manager.

Her appointment comes after the company announced a change at the end of 2022, with previous General Manager Katie Henebery promoted to the role of Executive Director of the organisation.

Beaudoire’s passion as an arts manager and emerging arts leader is fuelled by an unwavering belief that creative expression and storytelling can change people, places and communities. Since 2008 she has worked in senior development roles with leading Western Australian arts organisations Perth Festival, Black Swan State Theatre Company and Barking Gecko Theatre, collaborating with some of Australia’s most innovative artists and arts workers to deliver world-class experiences for communities near and far. Her experience spans theatre, orchestral music, dance, visual arts, contemporary music, literature, opera and large scale public events.

Beaudoire specialises in engaging and managing stakeholders, building a network of ambassadors who enable artists to create work to enrich the community. She has cultivated and managed a diverse range of business, philanthropic and government partnerships across a variety of sectors, including resources, finance, professional services, hospitality and tourism. Through transformative and authentic leadership, strategic focus and boundless optimism, Beaudoire has fostered high-performing teams that have raised significant fundraising income for arts programs and projects.

She has previously been a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Thin Ice Productions and Barking Gecko Theatre.

Beaudoire will commence with Spare Parts at the end of February.

More recent appointments