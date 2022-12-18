On the move: latest sector appointments

Adelaide Festival welcomes Associate Director for 2024-26

International arts leader Wouter Van Ransbeek has joined Adelaide Festival’s senior leadership team as Associate Director for delivery of the 2024 to 2026 Adelaide Festivals, the Adelaide Festival Board has announced.

Van Ransbeek, who lives in the Netherlands, where he manages his own production company The Rainmakers, will work alongside Artistic Director Ruth Mackenzie and Chief Executive Kath M Mainland.

He will support Adelaide Festival collaborations with Europe-based multi-arts performances and events, to ensure the festival is internationally connected with established companies, as well as scouting emerging work that is cutting edge and of the highest standard.

A highly regarded theatrical producer and arts leader, Van Ransbeek previously worked as Co-Artistic Director of Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA) alongside award-winning director Ivo van Hove. Over 16 years, Wouter guided ITA, one of the Netherlands’ largest live theatre companies, to become an international powerhouse with a year-round touring repertoire across five continents.

Adelaide Festival Chair Judy Potter described the new appointment as ‘a coup’ for the Festival.

‘The Adelaide Festival Board is absolutely delighted to have secured the talents of Wouter Van Ransbeek to work alongside our Adelaide Festival team,’ Potter said.

Wouter Van Ransbeek joins the Adelaide Festival’s senior leadership team. Photo: Andrew Beveridge.

‘Wouter’s connections within the established international arts community are unsurpassed. This, combined with his strong strategic acumen and keen artistic eye for talent and potential when it comes to emerging companies, should yield wonderful outcomes for Adelaide and South Australia.

‘We are committed to social, environmental and economic sustainability, so having Wouter based in Europe is a far more climate-conscious way for us to do business in the northern hemisphere,’ she said.

SA Minister for the Arts Andrea Michaels said: ‘We are incredibly fortunate to have Wouter join Adelaide Festival, bringing with him experience from some of the world’s most celebrated arts companies. His aptitude for identifying talent and potential, and translating that into the context of a festival, is much sought after and we look forward to him joining the Adelaide Festival team.’

Adelaide Festival Artistic Director Ruth Mackenzie said: ‘Wouter and I first met at Vienna’s Wiener Festwochen almost two decades ago, and our theatrical paths have since crossed several times, most recently when I was working as Director of Holland Festival. He possesses a strong instinct for building relationships between artists and audiences, and has a particular talent for scouting and securing the best that the international arts scene has to offer.’

Incoming Associate Director Wouter Van Ransbeek said he relishes the prospect of being part of Adelaide Festival.

‘I have visited Adelaide Festival many times throughout my career, and have such admiration for the festival’s unassailable reputation. Along with Edinburgh and Avignon, it is one of the three great festivals in the world, and it is a privilege to be part of the creative team in the company of Ruth and Kath. I look forward to bringing some of the best European companies to South Australia from 2024 to 2026,’ Van Ransbeek said.

Melbourne Theatre Company appoints Executive Producer/Deputy CEO

Martina Murray has been appointed to the new role of Executive Producer/Deputy CEO at Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC).

The role will form part of the leadership executive and oversee the departments responsible for producing, making and delivering MTC’s artistic output, from the productions to interconnecting programs, initiatives and pathway opportunities.

Created to better support the realisation of the company’s new artistic vision, the role of Executive Producer/Deputy CEO will also ensure the vision aligns to a long-term strategy, ensuring it continues to evolve and develop sustainably.

‘On behalf of the Board, we welcome Martina Murray’s appointment. Martina brings a wealth of experience to this role and will provide continuity and support as the company transitions to a new Executive Director/Co-CEO and embarks on the first season under Anne-Louise Sarks’ artistic direction.’ said Jane Hansen AO, MTC Chair.

Martina Murray and Anne-Louise Sarks. Photo: Heath Warwick.

Sarks, who was announced as the latest MTC Artistic Director in May 2021, added: ‘Martina Murray is the perfect person to take on this important and demanding new role and shape it. In her time at the company, she has proved herself an exceptional producer: capable, creative and tireless. Presented with seemingly impossible challenges, she does not stop working until she finds a way to help an artist find what they are reaching for. At an exciting moment for Melbourne Theatre Company, when we are taking large strides into the future, Martina’s deep knowledge and talent will be of incredible value.’

Murray herself described the appointment as ‘an incredible opportunity’.

She continued: ’There is no better time than now to step into this new role and I am thrilled to be furthering my working relationship with Anne-Louise to realise her artistic vision. It is a remarkable team at Melbourne Theatre Company, and I look forward to our working together to continue to build on the rich suite of works and pathway opportunities the company develops and produces.’

Murray, a producer and arts leader with 20 years’ experience across the independent, not-for-profit and commercial arts sectors, first worked with Sarks when Executive Producer of the acclaimed independent company The Hayloft Project. Murray has a long history with MTC, first working for the company as a freelance stage manager in 2003.

In 2012 she was appointed Associate Producer of MTC, and has since held various positions within the artistic team. During her time at the company, she has founded industry-first initiatives, such as the Women in Theatre Program and NEON, MTC’s award-winning independent theatre festival. She has logistically overseen the programming of more than 100 productions, numerous tours, buy-ins of internationally acclaimed works, the implementation of various initiatives and artist supports, and currently leads a team of producers and company management to support the company’s artistic output.

A graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts, and alumna of the Australia Council’s Emerging Leaders Development Program, Murray is a regular mentor for early career people in the arts, has sat on several assessment panels for funding bodies and programming organisations, and been involved with boards and committees, most recently for one of Australia’s leading experimental theatre companies, THE RABBLE.

Murray will commence her new role in January 2023.

New Chair at La Boite Theatre

La Boite Theatre Chair Julian Myers has announced his departure from the position, with the Board voting to appoint Adam Brunes as his successor.

Myers joined the La Boite Board as Treasurer in late 2011, taking over as Chair in 2015.

His strong leadership positioned La Boite as a key voice in Australia’s arts ecology and was instrumental in steering Australia’s oldest and boldest theatre company through more than a decade of challenges and changes.

‘The Roundhouse Theatre was renovated into the open and welcoming foyer and bar we have today; we focused intensely on living our vision to be Australia’s most diverse theatre company, and we rallied with our community to stay strong through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,’ Myers said.

‘But what I am most proud of is how we continue to support, develop and champion artists, exemplified by the receipt of a RISE Fund grant in 2021 to establish the La Boite Artist Company.

‘La Boite has always been about a community of people – its artists and its audiences.

‘I am so proud that our new Artistic Director, Courtney Stewart, started her career as an actor in an iconic La Boite production and it makes me equally as proud that our new Chair, Adam Brunes, started his career many years ago in La Boite’s marketing team.

‘These stories truly embody the spirit of La Boite and it is so fitting that a team with such a deep connection to La Boite and its purpose will steward the company into its second century. I can’t wait to see what happens next,’ Myers said.

Incoming Chair Brunes paid tribute to Myers’ legacy of steady and assured guidance and continued philanthropic growth over seven years of Board leadership.

Brunes joined La Boite Theatre’s Board in December 2020 and his elevation to Chair marks a full circle moment for the business owner and arts advocate, who was hired as La Boite’s Marketing Coordinator in 2008 and then promoted to Marketing Manager in 2011, the first year La Boite achieved $1 million in box office sales.

He is a prominent figure in the Brisbane theatre and artistic community with a broad range of talents and experience, including co-founding the award-winning Aruga PR agency and The Little Red Company.

‘La Boite holds a unique place not only in my professional journey but also in the hearts and minds of artists and audiences across Australia,’ Brunes said.

‘I’ve continued to enjoy a close and creative relationship with this cherished company throughout my career including producing several seasons of Lady Beatle and Christmas Actually and streaming the feel-good pandemic hit, The IsoLate Late Show, in La Boite’s iconic and versatile Roundhouse Theatre.

‘I was delighted to be part of the recent recruitment process for La Boite’s new Artistic Director and I am hugely excited to work closely with Courtney to realise her creative vision and steer this vibrant and vital company towards its 100th birthday in 2025,’ he said.

Stewart said she was excited by the opportunity to work closely with Brunes and the energy he brings to the role.

‘Adam’s drive and passion, his work ethic, his tireless love for live performance and his determination to connect stories with audiences is perfectly matched for La Boite,’ Stewart said.

‘Additionally, his business acumen cannot be understated. In this current climate, having a strong economic model sitting underneath what we’re doing creatively is the difference between surviving and thriving.

‘I think we’re going to make magic together!’

Carclew CEO announces departure

After 15 years heading up Carclew, one of Australia’s leading youth arts organisations, Tricia Walton has announced she will be stepping down from the position of Chief Executive in March 2023.

Under Walton’s leadership, Carclew has successfully survived the uncertainties of the pandemic and is poised for the next steps in its post-pandemic recovery, having just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Outgoing Carclew Chief Executive Tricia Walton. Image: Supplied.

Walton’s work has taken Carclew programs and artists to schools and communities across South Australia, from the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands in the north-west to Mount Gambier in the south-east, bringing creative experiences to children and teens through unexpected partnerships and collaborations. During her tenure hundreds of early career artists have been supported through mentoring, project grants and other funding. Programs run in historic Carclew House in North Adelaide support dozens of emerging artists working in established art forms, such as music, visual art and dance, and digital art making in the newly fitted out digital suite.

Walton oversaw the National Youth Arts Summit in 2017 and 2019, bringing hundreds of interstate youth arts practitioners and leaders to South Australia, establishing essential connections during a challenging period of underfunding of youth arts across the country.

The Chair of Carclew Board, Rachel Healy said: ‘Tricia Walton’s artistic leadership honours Carclew’s exceptional history, building on it with new initiatives, programs and partnerships, including the development and launch of Carclew’s first Reconciliation Action Plan, the establishment of Pom Pom (an award-winning visual arts studio for children and families in Davoren Park in Adelaide’s northern suburbs) and extending the journeys of The Gig Rig (a mobile music workshop for young musicians, which has taken music making and recording all over South Australia).

‘She has worked closely with the Board to consolidate a sound financial underpinning for Carclew, growing financial reserves from 9% to 15%, creating an investment portfolio, and building a profile to attract philanthropy and private donors. Her accomplishments are vast and varied and, in the last two years, she has led the organisation through the challenges of COVID with deep empathy, resilience and an unwavering commitment to Carclew’s core purpose,’ Healy said.

Walton said: ‘My decision to move on has been one of the hardest I have ever made. Working at Carclew has been a joy as every day is different, involving interactions with inspiring people of all ages. The knowledge that my work has, in a small way, helped take creativity into the lives of so many of our children, young people and aspiring artists has been a driving force for me.

‘It has been a privilege to lead an organisation where the team all hold a fundamental belief that participation in creativity is an essential right for every child and I have been surrounded by incredibly committed and talented staff and Board. I am looking forward to exploring new creative opportunities and independent projects; however, youth arts will always remain close to my heart,’ she concluded.

Recruitment for Carclew’s new Chief Executive will commence in January 2023.

University of Melbourne appoints new Boisbouvier Chair in Australian Literature

Award-winning author Tony Birch has been appointed the new Boisbouvier Chair in Australian Literature at the University of Melbourne.

The Boisbouvier Chair was established in 2015 at the university and plays a crucial role in advancing the teaching and public appreciation of Australian literature.

Birch is an acclaimed local First Nations author of four novels, including The White Girl and Ghost River, two books of poetry, and three short story collections. Most recently his short story collection Dark as Last Night won the Christina Stead Prize for fiction in the New South Wales Premier’s Literary Awards, the Steele Rudd Prize for a short story in the Queensland Literary Awards, and was shortlisted for the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards. He has previously been awarded the Patrick White Literary Award for his contribution to Australian literature.

‘This position will allow me to do work that really does extend my interest in promoting Australian writing, particularly among younger people,’ said Birch, who also works as an educator.

Tony Birch has been appointed the third Boisbouvier Chair in Australian Literature at the University of Melbourne. Image: Supplied.

Birch will be the third to take up the mantle previously held by two other literary greats, Richard Flanagan and Alexis Wright.

‘To follow after Alexis is an incredible privilege. And she sets the bar very high for outcomes,’ he said.

The Boisbouvier Chair was founded with a $5 million donation from Myriam Boisbouvier-Wylie and John Wylie AM. Through the Chair, the University of Melbourne has a key voice in national conversations about the advancement of Australian literature, and strengthens its long-standing relationship with State Library Victoria.

CEO of the State Library Paul Duldig said he is thrilled about the appointment. ‘Tony Birch is one of Australia’s great storytellers, and the Library is excited to be in collaboration with him and the University of Melbourne,’ said Duldig.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Melbourne, Reverend Professor Russell Goulbourne, said Birch had already done much for the advancement of Australian literature.

‘Tony Birch is a seminal voice in Australian letters, with roots in Melbourne, who has already accomplished a great deal in championing local writing and advancing literary education,’ he said.

‘I look forward to supporting him as he continues to provoke conversations about the value of public Australian literature, further enhancing Melbourne’s standing as a UNESCO City of Literature.’

The position will see Birch work closely with the Faculty of Arts and State Library Victoria to deliver a series of public talks, as well as school outreach programs and a number of special projects. One of these projects includes a collaboration with major cultural institutions on the promotion of a series of First Nations classic texts being published through the University of Queensland Press. Birch will also work closely with the Melbourne Writers Festival to promote Australian writing, including First Nations authors.

Birch will also deliver a 2023 Masterclass on Kim Scott’s Benang: From the Heart as part of the University of Melbourne’s 2023 10 Great Books program.

New Board appointments at National Gallery and National Portrait Gallery

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Sally Scales as a member of the National Gallery of Australia Council, and Tom Mosby as member of the National Portrait Gallery Board, each for three-year terms.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said it’s essential the boards of our cultural institutions reflect the skills and experience that are essential for them to do their job.

‘These boards are the custodians of much of the collection of Australia’s stories,’ Burke said.

‘On coming to Government I was publicly critical of some yawning gaps in some of our boards. We had galleries without any First Nations representatives and we had a museum without an historian on its board.

‘I’ve been determined to upgrade representation of these boards so they can better fulfil their responsibilities. Today is the next step in that process.

‘I’m honoured that Sally Scales, a First Nations artist and spokesperson, and Tom Mosby, an author, art conservator and lawyer, have both agreed to take board positions on two of the most important galleries in the nation,’ added Burke.

Scales brings a wealth of experience to the National Gallery of Australia as a First Nations artist, cultural consultant and spokesperson from far remote South Australian community, Pipalyatjara in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands. Scales has worked for the APY Art Centre Collective since 2013 and during her time has been instrumental in the opening of APY Galleries across Australia.

Scales previously served as the youngest elected Chairperson of the APY Executive Board Council and has been part of the youth leadership team for the Uluru Statement reform. She has played an active role as Partnership Manager of the Uluru Statement From the Heart since 2017 and is currently a member of the Government’s Referendum Working Group and Referendum Engagement Group.

Recognition for Scales’ contribution is evident through her accolades from the artistic community. She won the People’s Choice Award at the 2021 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory. In 2022, Scales was a finalist for the Roberts Family Prize, was a Wynne Prize finalist for her work Wati Tjakura, and was a finalist again for the 2022 NATSIAA.

Tom Mosby brings over 20 years’ experience as an author, art conservator and lawyer to the National Portrait Gallery of Australia. Mosby is a Torres Strait Islander from the Kulkalgal and Meriam Nations of the Central and Eastern Zenadth Kes (Torres Strait). He has a wealth of understanding of leadership and knowledge for the arts and culture in not-for-profit sectors.

Mosby is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the First Nations owned and managed arts and cultural organisation, the Koorie Heritage Trust. He is also current Chair of the Board of Directors of the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair as well as a member of the Victorian 2026 Commonwealth Games First Peoples Leadership Group. Mosby has held a number of board positions across the arts portfolio including Bangarra Dance Theatre and the Public Galleries Association of Victoria.

Mosby has been recognised both nationally and internationally in arts journals and celebrated for his focus on the culture of Torres Strait Island communities, conservation and the moral and legal rights of First Nation’s peoples and stories.

Windmill Theatre Company appoints new Artistic Director

Richard Harris, Chair of Windmill Theatre Company, has announced the appointment of Clare Watson as the incoming Artistic Director of Windmill Theatre Company.

Watson is an award-winning director who has held senior artistic positions across the country. Most recently, she was the Artistic Director of Perth’s Black Swan State Theatre Company, which saw her transform the institution and tour works nationally and internationally.

Prior to that, Watson was the Artistic Director of St Martins Youth Arts Centre and the female Director-in-Residence at Malthouse Theatre. She has created works with Melbourne Theatre Company, State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company, among many others.

Clare Watson is Windmill Theatre Co’s new AD. Photo: Frances Andrijich.

‘Clare is one of Australia’s most inventive directors,’ said Harris, ‘and her work is widely recognised as ambitious and highly original. It’s a coup for the company to have such a wonderful and accomplished artist join us in this pivotal role at such an exciting time.

‘Clare is incredibly passionate about engaging young people both as audience members and artists. I know that the Board and team are thrilled to be working with her and I look forward to seeing her lead the continued evolution of Windmill Theatre Company as we embark on our next chapter,’ he said.

Watson will transition into the role throughout next year, including directing the world premiere of Hans and Gret for the 2023 Adelaide Festival and working with the company on planning and the development of new work. In January 2024, she will relocate to Adelaide to join the company in a full-time capacity.

Watson said of her appointment: ‘As a card-carrying member of the Windmill fan club, it is an absolute honour to join the team. Windmill is a company that prioritises playfulness, empowers artists and leads at the cutting edge of live performance work for young people.

‘I look forward to working with the high-calibre team and talented artists of South Australia to make Windmill Theatre experiences that continue to excite the most culturally savvy, boundlessly imaginative audience members there are – kids,’ she said.

Watson will work alongside Rosemary Myers, who is moving into a full-time role as the Artistic Director of the company’s film and television production arm, Windmill Pictures.

‘I couldn’t think of a better fit for our company [than Clare],’ said Windmill’s Executive Director, Kaye Weeks. ‘Her work is full of fun and imagination, and I’m so excited to see what she’ll create with the team and the delightfully unexpected places she’ll take our audiences.’

Chunky Move appoints new Choreographer in Residence

Chunky Move has announced the appointment of Melanie Lane as 2023-24 Choreographer in Residence.

The Choreographer in Residence initiative invests $120,000 in Lane’s practice over the two years including a direct contribution of $50,000 in artist fees and $70,000 towards the commission of a major work in the second year of the tenure.

‘I look forward to working with the team at Chunky Move to take on this singular, rare opportunity to deepen my choreographic practice, create new work and to dream into a future that engages with the inspiring ecology of contemporary dance artists that are my community,’ Lane said.

New Chair appointed at Sheila Foundation

Longstanding Sheila Foundation Chairperson John Cruthers has announced the appointment of eminent arts industry leader Kelly Gellatly as his replacement as head of the organisation.

Cruthers has led Sheila Foundation as it transitioned from the private Cruthers Art Foundation to a public foundation in 2017. Under his guidance, Sheila Foundation has developed and implemented far-reaching and impactful programs for women in the visual arts and has led the way in advocating for and actioning equality for Australian women artists, past and present.

Cruthers will remain on the Board but has decided to step back as Chairperson to allow him to focus on his gallery, 16albermarle Project Space, in Sydney.

‘I am delighted Kelly has agreed to become Chairperson of Sheila Foundation. It is fitting that Sheila will be led by a woman of Kelly’s standing. Kelly brings the professional experience, leadership qualities and passion to ensure Sheila continues to transform the landscape for Australian women artists and overturn decades of gender bias,’ he said.

‘It has been satisfying and exciting to lead Sheila. Our progress since launch in 2019 has been steadily upwards. Even with COVID we’ve managed to implement new projects – the Michela and Adrian Fini Fellowship, the Sheila Invitational, which will launch at the Art Gallery of WA in 2024, and the Sheila Network. Plus, we have an increasing public profile and a level of respect, which shows that the vision and care we apply to our activities hasn’t gone unnoticed,’ Cruthers said.

Gellatly has been a director of Sheila Foundation since 2021. She is a senior executive with over 25 years’ arts leadership, curatorial and collection development experience in national, state and university-based art museums. Her leadership roles include director of the Ian Potter Museum of Art at the University of Melbourne from 2013 to 2020, and Curator of Contemporary Art at the National Gallery of Victoria.

Gellatly has curated more than 50 exhibitions of leading Australian and international artists, has an extensive publishing and fundraising history, and is experienced in the management and delivery of major museum infrastructure projects. She is the founding director of Agency Untitled.

‘In the last few years,’ Gellatly said, ‘it has been heartening to see the increasing number of exhibitions and programs dedicated to highlighting the extraordinary work of Australian women artists from both our past and our present, and the growing profile and prices achieved for women’s work in the secondary market. However, overall, contemporary women artists still struggle to make a living wage and we are a long way from gender parity.

‘While acknowledging and celebrating progress, it is important that we ensure that these initiatives are more than simply tick-box exercises that, once done, then revert to the status quo. This is why the advocacy and work of Sheila is so vital.

‘John has been a crusader for women artists, showing a vision and dedication that is inspiring. I am grateful for the foundations he has laid for the Sheila Board to continue to work towards a brighter and more sustainable future for women artists,’ she said.

Sheila Foundation’s focus is to support Australian women artists past, present and future. Its current programs include the Michela and Adrian Fini Artist Fellowship, the Sheila Invitational in collaboration with the Art Gallery of WA, the Sheila Network, support for ‘The Countess Report’ and the significant national research project ‘Into the Light: Recovering Australia’s lost women artists 1870-1960’. The Foundation also provides funding and support to the Cruthers Collection of Women’s Art at the University of Western Australia.

Opera Australia announces three new Board appointments

Opera Australia Chairman Rod Sims AO has announced the appointment of three highly respected industry leaders to the OA Board.

Sharing a common passion for the arts and culture, former Telstra CFO Warwick Bray, PwC partner Michelle Kam, and arts industry luminary Michael Lynch will bring a wealth of experience from diverse industries and backgrounds to the OA Board.

‘We’re incredibly proud to announce these appointments to our Board; all are specialists in their field and are joining us at a pivotal time in the company’s history,’ said Sims.

‘Their expertise and broad-ranging experience in their respective industries, both locally and internationally, along with their passion for arts and culture, will give our Board a diverse skill-set to support OA’s exceptional team, both on and off the stage, and deliver the company’s vision of Australia’s leading 21st century performing arts institution,’ he said.

Recognised as one of the most respected and influential arts administrators in the country, Michael Lynch’s experience and knowledge of Australian and international arts organisations is unsurpassed. Most notably, Lynch has held positions of Chief Executive of the Sydney Opera House, General Manager of Sydney Theatre Company and the Australia Council, as well as board positions at the ABC and Film Victoria.

As Chief Executive of London’s Southbank Centre, he oversaw significant organisational change and the development of a new artistic policy and cultural program that re-established the Centre as one of the most important cultural institutions in the county. After a stint in Hong Kong as Chief Executive of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, Lynch returned to Australia. He is currently Chairman of Circa and a Board Director of Belvoir Theatre and TedX.

PwC partner Michelle Kam has a PhD in Cognitive Psychology and is an expert in providing strategic advice to companies navigating the global environment and transformational change. Kam works across a variety of sectors including media, not-for-profits, financial services and the public sector, developing people-focused strategies for cultural change. Her passion for the arts and education compelled her to serve as a Non-Executive Director at Shaun Parker and Company; she is currently a member of the Alumni Council for the University of Sydney.

As a former partner at global management consultancy McKinsey & Company, Telstra CFO and securities analyst, Warwick Bray has worked extensively across Asia Pacific and Europe, most recently in telecommunications and energy infrastructure, and will bring valuable financial, operational and strategic skills along with expert knowledge of IT systems and marketing. Bray previously held the position of Board Trustee and Member of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Arts Centre Melbourne and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee at Foxtel. He is currently a Board Director and member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Spark NZ.

New Chair for Next Wave

Next Wave has announced the appointment of Amrit Gill as Chair of the Board.

Gill is Artistic Director/CEO of 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art in Sydney’s Haymarket, joining the organisation in early 2021 after seven and a half years at the Australia Council for the Arts. She is an arts and cultural worker with 15 years’ experience in the industry across producing, programming, strategy, international relations, community development and social enterprise.

Amrit Gill. Photo: Courtesy PUSH Media.

From 2017 to 2020, Gill served as Director, International Development at the Australia Council, leading on international strategic investment and project delivery across visual arts, experimental arts, literature, music, theatre and dance. At the Australia Council she managed the review of international residency programs, served as project director for Australia’s representation at the Venice Biennale in 2019 and 2022, and led the implementation of the agency’s first international arts strategy expanding engagement and investment in Asia and global First Nations exchange.

Prior to joining the Australia Council, Gill worked at Milk Crate Theatre, the British Council Australia, and Information and Cultural Exchange (ICE). She holds a Bachelor of Art Theory and a Bachelor of Arts (History) from the University of New South Wales.

‘It’s been a privilege to be on a journey of change with this organisation, and with Jamie [Lewis, CEO/Executive Director] as we re-envision what a model for supporting artists and art-making can be. It feels bold and more relevant than ever to stretch the possibilities of our arts ecology. As Chairperson, I’m thrilled to be able to support the Next Wave team and community as they realise a world shaped by artists,’ Gill said in a statement.

Next Wave also acknowledged Veronica Pardo for her recent stewardship and leadership of the Board, and wished her well on her future endeavours

WA Ballet promotes dancer to soloist

After shining as Odette in West Australian Ballet’s recent production of Swan Lake, dancer Kiki Saito has been promoted to the rank of Soloist at WA’s State Ballet Company.

‘This year Kiki brought her artistry and beauty to another level. Throughout the year, her highly technical yet emotive performance wowed audiences and she is very deserving of this special promotion,’ said Aurélien Scannella, Artistic Director of West Australian Ballet.

‘To have the role of Odette created on her in Krzysztof Pastor’s Swan Lake is a significant moment in Kiki’s career. It’s big role in a major production and her performance was breath-taking,’ he added.

To dance as Odette in this production had a special meaning for Saito, as her mother Noriko, was also a professional dancer who performed as Odette.

Saito has wowed audiences since joining the company in 2019, with starring roles as the Eaglet in ALICE (in wonderland), Myrtha in Giselle, Carabosse in The Sleeping Beauty and as the White Muse in Natalie Weir’s Goldberg Variations, as well as contemporary performances in Nils Christe’s Before Nightfall and in Concerto Impertinente, for which she was also Co-Choreographer.

Hailing from Japan, Saito earned a scholarship to the prestigious Académie Princess Grace in Monaco and won the Youth America Grand Prix competition; she has previously danced professionally with Polish National Ballet (of which Choreographer Krzysztof Pastor is Artistic Director).

Saito was previously promoted to Demi-Soloist after the 2021 season of The Sleeping Beauty.

APRA AMCOS appoints Writer Services Director

APRA AMCOS has announced the appointment of Adam Townsend as Writer Services Director; he will be returning to Sydney to take up the role from March 2023.

Townsend is currently the UK and Europe APRA AMCOS Representative, a role he has developed for almost 10 years. He has established an extensive global network and is a respected voice in the international music industry.

Townsend has also worked at two of the largest collection societies (PRS for Music and PPL) and has experienced the rapidly changing needs for songwriter and composer members in different markets.

He has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world and their representatives, as well as developed and mentored many emerging members through writing sessions, networking events and providing comprehensive education for careers in European territories. His experience is matched with a commitment to make the world for songwriters and composers the very best it can be.

‘I am incredibly proud to have played a pivotal role in countless songwriters’ development, from signing management to helping secure record and publishing deals. I am very excited to now return to Sydney to be part of a leadership team that is dedicated to sustainable futures for writers and the Australian music industry,’ said Townsend.

Alison Wright, Head of Membership, APRA AMCOS, said: ‘Adam brings deep knowledge and international experience to this newly designed position, which plays a pivotal engagement role for the writer community across all genres and drives continuous improvement of services.’

Not Yet It’s Difficult to appoint AI Artistic Director

Not Yet It’s Difficult (NYID) has announced a radical new succession plan for the company.

After considerable internal discussion, and on the advice of founding Artistic Director David Pledger, NYID has committed to the creation and appointment of a digital human, 2025 AD, to take over the administrative reins of the company.

‘In the wake of the past few tumultuous years, we feel it necessary to evolve NYID towards a more future-real iteration, to begin as always with a blank canvas,’ a company spokesperson said in a statement.

‘We firmly believe in the emerging capacity of technology to take our small arts company deep into the future and turn it into something else altogether.

‘We’re particularly excited at the prospect of 2025 AD transforming the workload and work profile of artists and arts workers. We want to shape a future in which fundraising and grant applications are algorithmically sourced for project compatibility, written with high rates of success, managed efficiently and without burdening our human artists whose only task will be to create transformative art,’ the statement read.

NYID believes that an AI-led small arts sector can provide the financial and professional independence it needs to thrive, free of the imperatives of application art, trickle-down economics and the hegemony of cultural institutions and agencies.

If 2025 AD’s realisation is successful then the administrative, management and advocacy tasks of the AD will fall to them, freeing Pledger and the company’s collaborators to engage solely in their artistic practices.

‘We see our AI as neither adversary nor slave, but as a new collaborator operating across administration and art-making and look forward to exploring this potential with them,’ the spokesperson said.

Regarding NYID’s new plan, Pledger is unequivocal: ‘2025 AD is a logical extension of our established collaborative practice. I’m so excited to be collaborating with a digital human to continue the company’s work. I know they haven’t been born yet, but there is a lot of love already for 2025 AD. Internally, we’re calling them the Artists’ Friend.’

NYID’s plan is for 2025 AD to transition into the role over the next three years and take administrative carriage of the company in 2025.

2025 AD will be available for media comments once their capacity allows.

Gertrude appoints Curator in Residence

Gertrude Contemporary has announced the appointment of Amelia Winata to the role of Curator in Residence 2023.

The initiative provides a year-long professional development opportunity for early practice curators to contribute to the artistic program and broader organisational undertakings of Gertrude.

Mark Feary, Artistic Director, said: ‘Gertrude is thrilled to appoint Amelia in the role of Curator in Residence 2023. Bringing a depth of knowledge about Gertrude’s activities over some time, with an impressive history of critical writing and engagement with artists’ practices in Melbourne, nationally and internationally, she is incredibly well-positioned to contribute to the dynamic artist-centric setting of Gertrude. As a critic and lecturer, so too will she be able to further animate Gertrude’s publishing and public programs for our audiences in meaningful ways.

‘Selected from a strong and diverse range of applicants, the second year of the Curator in Residence program reinforces the strong desire for embedded professional development opportunities within this dynamic part of the visual arts sector,’ he said.

Winata is a Naarm Melbourne-based writer and curator. She is a founding editor of Memo Review and an editor of Index, a peer-reviewed art history journal out of the University of Melbourne. In recent years, Winata has been a contributor to The Saturday Paper, Artforum and Art Monthly Australasia, and has written for leading institutions including ACCA and the National Gallery of Victoria. She was previously recipient of the Next Wave x West Space curatorial co-commission and the Australia Council for the Arts Venice Biennale professional development program. Winata is currently completing a PhD in Art History at the University of Melbourne, with her focus on the German artist Charlotte Posenenske (1930–1985).

Director to leave Critical Path in early 2023

Choreographic research and development centre Critical Path has announced that Claire Hicks will be stepping down as Director early next year.

Hicks has been with the organisation for just over seven years. In that time, Critical Path has spread out across NSW and dug down into all sorts of artists’ research in order to provide Australia’s choreographic artists and their peers across the world with process and practice focused opportunities.

The leadership role for Critical Path will shortly be advertised through platforms such as ArtsHub, Facebook and Instagram, and on the organisation’s website.

‘While we will be sad to say goodbye to Claire, we are excited for this new chapter for her, and for Critical Path. Claire will be with the organisation until March,’ said Jasmin Sheppard, Chair, Critical Path.

