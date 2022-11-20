On the move: Latest sector appointments

Australian Art Orchestra appoints new Artistic Director

The Board of Directors of Australian Art Orchestra (AAO) have appointed Aaron Choulai as the organisation’s new Artistic Director.

‘Aaron brings a wealth of musical and personal knowledge with him, including vast international experience. He is fearless artistically, a musical and linguistic polyglot, multi-talented and has a healthy disregard for convention. We believe Aaron will lead the Australian Art Orchestra into fascinating new territory,’ said AAO Chair Brian Ritchie.

The Board also thanked outgoing AD Peter Knight, who led the AAO for nearly a decade and expanded the musical, educational and cultural scope of the organisation in the process.

Aaron Choulai takes the helm of the AAO. Photo: Tsuyoshi Fujino.

Choulai said of his appointment: ‘It is an honour to be appointed as the Artistic Director for the Australian Art Orchestra … one of Australia’s most important and valuable cultural institutions. The sound of Australia is as wide and varied as our rich tapestry of cultural diversity. From improvisers to storytellers, we are lucky to be home to so many artists with a unique and bold expression, while also being the custodians of the oldest continuous culture on the planet.

‘After having spent 15 years of my career being based in Tokyo, to return home and undertake this position with the AAO is a joyous and exciting move, and I look forward to working with the staff and board in 2023 and beyond,’ he said.

Choulai commences his role in early January 2023.

Multiple Artistic Directors appointed to lead Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Adelaide Cabaret Festival has announced an all-star line-up of Artistic Directors for its 2023 festival.

The Cabaret Collective – featuring previous artistic directors Julia Holt, David Campbell and Lisa Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Eddie Perfect, Ali McGregor, Julia Zemiro, Alan Cumming and Tina Arena – will each play a role in next year’s festival by curating or performing shows (or both) for Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s 2023 program.

The festival will commence with the Variety Gala, featuring appearances by Ceberano, Campbell, Perfect, Zemiro, McGregor and more at Adelaide Festival Centre’s Festival Theatre on 9 June.

June 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Adelaide Festival Centre, with the Festival Theatre officially opened on 2 June 1973 by then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.

Kate Ceberano, Ali McGregor, Julia Zemiro, Julia Holt and Eddie Perfect are among the many Co-Artistic Directors of the 2023 Adelaide Cabaret Festival. Photo: Claudio Raschella.

‘I am delighted to be welcoming back to Adelaide the stellar line-up of previous Artistic Directors of our much-loved Adelaide Cabaret Festival to curate the 2023 program. This is just one of the ways the wonderful Adelaide Festival Centre, a national arts icon, will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2023,’ said the Hon Andrea Michaels MP, South Australia’s Minister for Arts.

‘Under the visionary ambition of Premier Don Dunstan, in 1973, Adelaide Festival Centre first put us on the map as a city where arts and culture flourish. As the first capital city arts centre to open in Australia, I am proud to be celebrating this significant milestone,’ Michaels added.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Executive Producer Alex Sinclair said: ‘Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s star has never shone more brightly than with the announcement of our very special Cabaret Collective line up. These incredible artists have all shaped Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s legacy and to be celebrating Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th Birthday with them all will make it one heck of a party.’

Produced and presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023 opens on June 9 and runs until June 24. Tickets for the 2023 Variety Gala are on sale from 10am on Monday 21 November. The full Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023 program will be revealed next year.

Australian Film Institute Chair steps down

After an historic 12 years of leadership, Alan Finney has announced he will step down from his role as the Chairperson of the Australian Film Institute (AFI), which is also the governing body of the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts (AACTA).

Award-winning producer Keith Rodger has been unanimously elected by the AFI Board as its new Chair. Rodger will be supported by renowned screenwriter and screen personality Margaret Pomeranz, who has been appointed to the new position of Vice Chair.

The AFI was established in 1958 and the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts (AACTA) founded in 2011 to help support the development of an Australian screen creative community and industry. Finney has been the AFI’s longest serving Chair (2010-2022).

As Chair of the AFI, Finney helped usher in many major achievements including the development and launch of the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts (AACTA) and the AACTA Awards; the relaunch and growth of AFI AACTA screen culture, education and talent development programs; and the establishment and growth of AFI AACTA’s global programs including the AACTA Asia International Engagement Program over the past five years.

Keith Rodger, the new AACTA Chair, said: ‘Thank you Alan Finney for your incredible contribution to national industry programs over so long and I am honoured to be able to work with the AFI AACTA Board, management and our members to build on your legacy. Australia has an incredible base of talented screen professionals in front of and behind the camera and coupled with the invaluable support of Federal and State Governments, and ever greater innovation and global engagement opportunities, I look forward to driving inclusive and dynamic programs that enhance our screen industry’s unity, global relevance, growth and impact.’

Margaret Pomeranz, AACTA Vice Chair, said: ‘Alan’s significant contribution and leadership of the AFI Board over the past 12 years has been felt throughout the industry. His insights, knowledge and experience will be sorely missed. I look forward to working closely with Keith, the rest of the AFI Board and Management on this next chapter for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts.’

Celebrated playwright joins Black Swan Board

Black Swan State Theatre Company has announced the appointment of celebrated writer Andrew Bovell to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Black Swan’s Chair, Francois Witbooi, said, ‘We’re pleased and fortunate to welcome Andrew Bovell to the board. His artistic representation, knowledge and international expertise both in writing for stage and screen will be invaluable as the company strives to foster a vibrant and sustainable cultural sector.

‘On a more personal note we are thrilled to welcome Andrew back to his home state. Andrew, was born in Kalgoorlie and grew up in Cottesloe, and is part of our 2023 season with his play Things I Know To Be True, a critically acclaimed story about family and love in its many complex forms,’ Witbooi added.

Playwright and screenwriter Andrew Bovell. Image: Supplied.

Andrew Bovell said: ‘I welcome the opportunity to join the board of Black Swan. It’s vital that artists, in this case a writer, take a seat at the table and play a role in the stewardship of this wonderful and important company. I look forward to joining Francois and the rest of the board in supporting Kate and Ian as they take the company forward, and to reconnecting with the place where I grew up and first became a writer.’

Bovell’s career as a playwright and screenwriter spans 30 years. His many works for the stage (including Things I Know to Be True, When the Rain Stops Falling and The Secret River) have been performed throughout Australia and internationally, including on the West End, Broadway and throughout Europe. His films include A Most Wanted Man, Edge of Darkness, Head On, Lantana and Strictly Ballroom. He has served on the Literature Board of the Australia Council and on the boards of Playwriting Australia, the Australian Writers’ Guild and Adelaide Film Festival.

Five new Board members join Australian Dance Theatre

Following a year of significant growth and change with the appointment of Artistic Director, Daniel Riley, Australian Dance Theatre (ADT) Chair, Professor Ruth Rentschler OAM, has announced that five new Board Directors will join the Company on 1 December 2022.

After an extensive and rigorous national search, the five new appointees are:

Jayne Boase (Ngarrindjeri / Bungandidj) – lecturer and curriculum advisor at University of South Australia; previously Deputy Chair of Vitalstatstix and Chair of Restless Dance Theatre;

Dean Cross (Worimi) – acclaimed visual artist and former dancer; previously on the Board at QL2 Dance and University of Sydney;

Kristen Eckhardt – Director, Marketing & Customer Experience, Adelaide Festival Centre; previously held similar positions at Arts Centre Melbourne and National Gallery of Victoria; ex officio board experience;

Kate Irving – Director, Strategic Investments and Corporate Relations, University of Adelaide; previously Chair of ACE Open and Board Director of SALA, State Theatre Foundation Board and Brink Productions; and,

Chris Mercer – Arts and Culture Regional Business Leader, Arup; previously Head of Production at Sydney Theatre Company and Belvoir Theatre.

‘ADT is entering an exciting period of transition with the appointment of two First Nations board members, Jayne Boase and Dean Cross, along with Kristen Eckhardt, Kate Irving and Chris Mercer. The appointment of these new board members increases the diversity of the Board in relation to skills, arts industry knowledge, age, geographic spread around the nation and cultural background. We are proud to be taking ADT forward in this way, reflecting far better our multicultural country in the makeup of our Board,’ Rentschler said.

‘Having been hit hard by COVID-19, we are looking to cement ADT’s future with new leadership at the apex of the organisation, refreshing the board. The board of ADT has an important role to play in our transition; we seek to lead by example.

‘Putting art back where it belongs – centre stage – is part and parcel of who we are at ADT. With such an outstanding board of new and continuing board members, we seek to take ADT from South Australia to the world,’ she said.

Artistic Director Daniel Riley added: ‘To close out my first year as Artistic Director by welcoming five new members to the Board, is incredibly exciting. This refresh will see us begin 2023 strongly with a wide range of experience around the Board table. Setting us up for the years ahead as we continue to tread lightly, make and present engaging dance theatre here on Kaurna Yerta, for the people of South Australia, and take that to the rest of the country.’

Boase, Cross, Eckhardt, Irving and Mercer will formally join the ADT Board on 1 December, at the final Board meeting of 2022. At this meeting the Company will also farewell three Board members: former Chair David Stobbe, Deborah Kingsbury, and Peter Seltsikas.

Rentschler said: ‘David, Deborah and Peter have been critical to the success of ADT over nearly a decade and been involved in leadership positions on the Board and a number of our subcommittees. David, as Chair, led the recruitment of our current Executive team and the three of them have been instrumental in guiding the Company through the past three turbulent years.

‘Along with these three Board members we have also this year said goodbye to Jeff Meiners, who stepped down in May. On behalf of the Board and the staff, I want to thank them all for the tireless work and support,’ she concluded.

New member joins Flying Fruit Fly Circus Board

The Flying Fruit Fly Circus has announced the appointment of Mary Harvey to its Board.

Harvey is the Creative Producer Families and Children at Arts Centre Melbourne, curating and leading a diverse and inclusive program of works for 0-12 year olds that spans circus, dance, theatre, participation and music. She drives commercial activity, global connection, creates commissioning platforms and champions inclusivity and diversity across the programming department.



Originally from England, Harvey has extensive experience in programming, producing, directing and drama education across both Australia and the UK. Throughout her career Harvey has been driven by the creation of innovative, immersive and transformative arts experience for intergenerational audiences – with a specific focus on families and children. She has a passion for advocating for work that involves the integration of children and believes that young people are the cultural citizens of our future.



At a time of exciting growth at the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, with a new theatre space opening next year, Harvey’s experience, energy and skill set will be a valuable addition to the current Board.

Open House Melbourne farewells Executive Director

After more than two years at the helm, Open House Melbourne (OHM) Executive Director and Chief Curator, Fleur Watson will be concluding her role at the end of 2022. The Board is now seeking a new Director to lead the organisation, while Watson will join the OHM Board to ensure her corporate knowledge is not lost.

Open House Melbourne is a not-for-profit organisation advocating for better-designed cities by encouraging civic participation. The position of Executive Director provides operational leadership for successful delivery of the annual Open House Weekends, collaborations, year-round programming and further developing strategic plans and vision. Open House is part of the Open House Worldwide network, and an initiative of the Committee for Melbourne Future Focus Leadership Program.

Watson is commencing a new role as an Associate Professor in the School of Architecture and Urban Design at RMIT University.

‘At the end of 2022, I will hand over the leadership reins at OHM to pursue a new professional chapter. The opportunity to lead this extraordinary not-for-profit organisation has been immensely rewarding and a great privilege. I’m proud of what we have collectively created and achieved in challenging times. I’m pleased to join the Open House Board and continue to support the organisation and our strategic objectives,’ Watson said.

Watson’s continued commitment to the Open House Melbourne organisation through her new role on the Board highlights the leadership of Stuart Harrison as President and builds on the experience and knowledge of the Board, with former Open House Executive Director, Emma Telfer, Director of Impact and Engagement at Assemble as Vice President.

OHM President Stuart Harrison said: ‘It is with sadness we see Fleur moving on from her role at the end of year to take up a position at RMIT, one of our partners. Fleur will continue to be part of the organisation as a board member. We thank Fleur for striving to make Open House Melbourne both part of Melbourne’s cultural map but also across our State.’

