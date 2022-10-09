On the move: Latest sector appointments

Force Majeure announces new Executive Director

Dance theatre company Force Majeure has announced the appointment of Amy Morcom as its new Executive Director.

Morcom is an experienced Creative Producer whose recent projects have included General Manager of Eternityland for Dancing Giant Productions and Associate Producer at Opera Australia.

Amy Morcom. Photo: Courtney King

‘We are delighted to welcome Amy to the role of Executive Director,’ said Chair Jo Dyer. ‘From a very competitive field of candidates, Amy stood out as a passionate creative producer with deep experience in managing interdisciplinary collaborations. Her leadership with artists from diverse practices and backgrounds is an excellent fit for Force Majeure and she will become a close collaborator with Artistic Director Danielle Micich.’

Micich added: ‘As Force Majeure embarks on its 21st year in 2023, it was very important to me to find a leader who can share our vision and help us achieve the ambitious programming plans which lie ahead. Amy values collaboration, community and cultural vibrancy and I am thrilled she will be joining our team.’

Morcom said: ‘I am excited to begin working with this legendary organisation at their milestone anniversary and beyond. Force Majeure’s collaborative style and commitment to exploring both form and the human experience resonates deeply with me. I very much look forward to working closely with Danielle to deliver great things moving further down Force Majeure’s path of vital, trailblazing work.’

Force Majeure currently has four productions under development which will premiere between now and 2024. As well as celebrating its 21st birthday in 2023, it will embark on a significant fundraising campaign to support this level of activity.

Next Editor of Meanjin announced

Dr Nathan Hollier, Publisher and Chief Executive Officer at Melbourne University Publishing, has announced Esther Anatolitis as the next Editor of Meanjin.

‘We are so pleased to have Esther taking the editorship of Meanjin. She is, rightly, widely known and respected as a cultural and intellectual leader of vision, passion and energy, and we look forward to seeing where she takes the magazine.

Hollier continued: ‘Jonathan Green has built Meanjin’s stature and sales, as Editor. He has made a wonderful contribution not only to the magazine but to the culture it is part of. We thank and congratulate him and wish him the very best for his next steps.’

Esther Anatolitis. Photo: Sarah Walker

With two decades in impactful arts and media leadership roles, Anatolitis is a highly

respected champion of artists’ voices. Esther comes to Meanjin with extensive literary sector experience: she is a former CEO of Express Media and publisher of Voiceworks, an Emerging Writers’ Festival founder, a Small Press Network founding partner, and a former Melbourne Writers Festival programming committee member. She contributed to early pitches for Melbourne’s UNESCO City of Literature recognition, and towards the development of the public institution now known as the Wheeler Centre.

Anatolitis has curated many literary events and talks series, and mentored zine makers, small publishers and literary festival directors. Working rigorously across multiple languages, she has edited creative, literary and academic publications both in print and online, including Arts Agenda and Contretemps, and is a long-time Meanjin reader, subscriber and contributor.

A prolific writer with a career devoted to the ideas that create Australia’s future, Anatolitis is one of the nation’s most published arts leaders. She has written for every major literary journal, newspaper and art and design publication in Australia, authored several book chapters and creative pieces, and presented at writers’ festivals and events all over the nation.

Anatolitis is also one of Australia’s most sought-after commentators on arts and culture, and has presented in advocacy forums all over the world. With a research and creative background in the arts, architecture and design, as well as print, online, broadcast and news media, she is Honorary Associate Professor at RMIT School of Art, and leads the strategic consultancy Test Pattern. Anatolitis’ book Place, Practice, Politics was published earlier this year by Spurbuch.

‘I am deeply honoured to join Meanjin as Editor,’ said Anatolitis. ‘Since 1940, Meanjin has been Australia’s literary journal of record, presenting the ideas Australia needs alongside the creative work that challenges and moves us. I relish the opportunity to work with the Meanjin team, building on the brilliant legacy of that great dynamo Jonathan Green.

‘Right now, Australia’s artists are being welcomed to lead national cultural and political agendas more than ever before; of course, no writer ever waits for that invitation. I look forward to the daily learning and deep invigoration that comes from working with Australia’s most adventurous writers.’

New Executive Director at NORPA

NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts) has announced that Libby Lincoln, one of Australia’s most experienced arts leaders, will join the Lismore-based theatre company in November in a newly created role of Executive Director to work in collaboration with Julian Louis, NORPA’s Artistic Director.

Lincoln has undertaken leadership and management roles in arts organisations and has produced and curated major arts projects for the past 35 years. Partnerships, strategic transformation and artistic collaborations have been a major theme throughout her career. Lincoln sits comfortably within the pioneering space, on the edge of new beginnings and opportunities.

Libby Lincoln. Photo: Supplied

Lincoln has implemented lasting capacity building models through long-term partnerships with government, including regional council, funding bodies, education, philanthropic and corporate organisations. Through her arts development roles, she has provided leadership for local artists, strategies for art form and audience development, and developed education initiatives.

Previous organisations Lincoln has worked with include QPAC, Brisbane Festival, Qld Music Festival, Expressions Dance Company, BEMAC, Out of the Box Festival, Riverfestival. Libby’s most recent role was leading arts and cultural transformation for the City of Gold Coast council.

In her role as NORPA’s Executive Director Lincoln will bring her experience to help steer the company in the areas of strategic partnerships, funding and development, financial management, and work alongside Julian to continue to position NORPA as a significant theatre company locally and nationally.

A Northern Rivers local since 2017, Lincoln said: ‘Joining NORPA at this stage of its journey is really exciting. Theatre can be a powerful connecting and restorative force and our community needs art more than ever right now. NORPA’s recognised ability to make and present artistic experiences that are cherished by its community makes it such an important asset to this region.’

‘It is inspiring that NORPA is focusing on remaining relevant and pioneering in what it does. I feel equipped and ready to harness the current opportunities and am so looking forward to working alongside the incredible NORPA team to create some magic.’

David Wolff, NORPA’s Chair said of the appointment: ‘Julian and the NORPA team have successfully guided NORPA through many challenges including the pandemic and the devastating floods. Now is the right time to invest in NORPA’s executive leadership.

‘Libby brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role and will be instrumental in creating the strategic and operational framework to propel NORPA forward as the company embarks on an exciting new phase.’

Julian Louis, NORPA Artistic Director added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Libby to our team at a time of immense challenge and opportunity. Libby has great knowledge of the company, the region and the sector more broadly, so we are looking forward to building on our strengths while carving out a new chapter for NORPA.’

In February NORPA and the region lost its performing arts centre, Lismore City Hall, in the floods. In September, NORPA presented a three week sell-out season of the company’s new site specific work, Love For One Night, conceived and directed by Julian Louis and performed at the Eltham Hotel.

Terracini makes early exit from Opera Australia

Opera Australia has announced that after 13 years at its artistic helm, Lyndon Terracini AM is leaving his role as Artistic Director.

Having recently unveiled details of what is set to be a spectacular 2023 season, Terracini had initially planned to deliver the season and see out his contract until the end of 2023, however with a range of opportunities in Australia and overseas that he is keen to explore, it was agreed by all that now is the right time for him to step down.

Opera Australia CEO Fiona Allan thanked Terracini for his dedication to the company over the past 13 years. ‘Opera Australia is grateful to Lyndon for his significant contributions during his tenure and for his artistic vision,’ said Allan.

Read: Opera Australia’s Lyndon Terracini bows out with a starry flourish

Terracini is the second longest serving Artistic Director in the Company’s 65-year history.

‘I have loved being the Artistic Director at Opera Australia for the past 13 years and I am stepping down from the position to get on with the next phase of my life, to pursue new adventures and enable the transition of my successor.

‘I am excited about what lies ahead for the new Artistic Director and Opera Australia, and also for me. I was privileged to build my legacy at Opera Australia, and you will find me, as close to row G (where I have sat for 13 years) as possible, enjoying the performances as a patron and cheering you all on. I know Opera Australia will continue to deliver the best in talent and capture the hearts of the audience,’ said Terracini.

Highlights of his time at the artistic helm of Opera Australia include his overseeing of Opera Australia’s first two Ring Cycles (Melbourne, 2013 and 2016, with the world’s first fully digital Ring Cycle being performed in Brisbane in 2023); creating the highly successful, outdoor opera spectacular Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour; introducing digital sets, backdrops and technologies for The Ring and other productions; attracting new audiences to opera by performing on Coolangatta Beach, Uluru and Sydney Harbour, and commissioning new Australian works including The Rabbits, The Divorce and Whiteley and forging highly successful partnerships that brought My Fair Lady, Evita, West Side Story, and Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Phantom of the Opera, to Australia.

Opera Australia will officially farewell Terracini at the opening night of Attila on 29 October at Sydney Opera House.

New faces at Arts Law

Arts Law, Australia’s only national community centre for the arts, welcomes Jasmins Derbas and Jeremy Heddle to its team.

Derbas joins the firm as a paralegal where she will be a main contact point for clients booking legal advice sessions and for volunteer lawyers. Derbas has completed a double degree of a Bachelor of Communication and Bachelor of Laws and has been working since the beginning of the year as a Graduate Fellow at the New South Wales Bar Association’s Legal Assistance Referral Scheme, where her duties included conflict checking, assessing eligibility and allocating matters to barristers, along with preparing a brief.

During her last semester at university, Derbas undertook an internship as a volunteer at Community Legal Centres Australia, answering client calls and referring them to their local legal centre for support and assistance.

Heddle brings his film background a communications experience to the Communications Officer role. He has worked and studied across film, video and media production for the past five years. He has led projects for corporate, not-for-profit and community organisations and holds a Master of Film & Television from the Victorian College of the Arts. Seeking to broaden his skillset, Jeremy has begun a Master in Strategic Public Relations at the University of Sydney.

Outside of work and study you can find him enjoying a cook-off with mates and nursing bruises from falling off of his skateboard.

