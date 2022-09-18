On the Move: Latest sector appointments

Regional Arts Victoria welcomes new CEO

Regional Arts Victoria (RAV) has announced the appointment of Jo Porter to the position of Chief Executive Officer, taking the reins from Joe Toohey, who has led the peak body for regional Victorian artists and arts organisations since 2017.

Porter comes to Regional Arts Victoria from the Queen Victoria Women’s Centre where she has held the role of CEO since early 2019. Porter has held a number of leadership roles in the arts in Australia, UK and USA, including as the Executive Producer of Melbourne’s Malthouse Theatre, General Manager of a range of commercial theatre productions and head of creative development at Richard Frankel Productions in New York and Head of Business Development at Really Useful Group in London.

She was the Co-Producer of Victoria’s inaugural Regional Centre for Culture (2018), she taught Governance and Leadership in NIDA’s MFA in Cultural Leadership program from 2015 to 2020, and currently Chairs the Board of Chamber Made.

‘We are very excited to have recruited someone of Jo’s calibre into the CEO role,’ said Regional Arts Victoria Chair, Sue Hunt.

‘Jo’s experience leading cultural organisations and as a theatre producer both overseas, in Australia and in regional Victoria means that she is well-placed to lead the organisation through this next phase of our development.

‘The Board would also like to extend our gratitude to Joe Toohey,’ Hunt added. ‘Highlights of Joe’s time with us include major projects such as the Artlands event, Creative Workers in Schools and our continuing recovery work, as well as supporting hundreds of funded initiatives and touring programs to schools, halls and venues throughout Victoria. We also thank Joe for expertly steering the organisation, and our members, through the difficulties of arts operations during the global pandemic.’

Porter will take up the role of CEO in early November.

New faces at ACCA

The Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) has announced two new curatorial appointments with Shelley McSpedden joining the team in the role of Senior Curator and Elyse Goldfinch in the role of Curator, Public Programs and Publications. They join ACCA’s Artistic Director and CEO Max Delany, and Yalingwa Curator Jessica Clark, a dedicated First Nations position, to make up ACCA’s curatorial team.

Shelley McSpedden (left) and Alyse Goldfinch (right). Image supplied.

McSpedden was Senior Curator and Acting Artistic Director at Shepparton Art Museum (SAM), where she worked closely with the Director and Board on the strategic plan and transition into SAM’s new purpose-built building, and was co-curator with Belinda Briggs of the inaugural exhibition Lin Onus: The Land Within.

McSpedden has also held curatorial roles at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI), Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) and National Exhibitions Touring Support (NETS), as well as academic appointments at Monash University in the Art History and Theory Program. She has written extensively on contemporary art and edited a number of art publications and monographs.

Shelley said: ‘I am thrilled to be taking up the role of Senior Curator at ACCA. I have long admired ACCA’s agenda-setting artistic program and commitment to critical dialogues on contemporary practice and the wider world. I am looking forward to working with the talented ACCA team to create bold and inspiring exhibitions and programs that support living artists, foster knowledge exchange and increase access to contemporary art’.

Over the past five years Elyse Goldfinch has been Associate Curator at Artspace, Sydney, where she has contributed to a dynamic program of Australian and international projects and residencies. Most recently, she was on the curatorial team which presented Marco Fusinato’s DESASTRES for the Australian Pavilion at the 59th Venice Biennale, and Associate Editor of the accompanying publication.

Elyse is co-Chair and on the Board of Directors of the artist-run-initiative Firstdraft in Sydney, and has held previous roles at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney, as well as writing for a range of publications including Ocula, Un Magazine and Art + Australia.

Elyse said: ‘I am honoured to be joining the ACCA team as Curator, Public Programs & Publications. Relocating from Gadigal Country/Sydney to take up this new role, I am excited to develop deeper understanding and research of artistic practice in Naarm/Melbourne. I look forward to contributing to ACCA’s rich artistic program, and amplifying the voices, stories and ideas of contemporary artists.’

Adelaide Wood leaves Tracks

The Board of Tracks Dance Company in Garramilla Darwin has announced the departure of Company Director Adelaide Wood, who steps down in December.

After five years with the company, Wood will be leaving to pursue a number of self-directed international residencies.

On behalf of the Board, Chairperson David Taylor expressed a heart-felt thanks for the energy and commitment Wood brought to the role. ‘While Adelaide has been with us, she has ensured we have raised more donations than ever, sold out shows, engaged our national peers, extended partnerships and kept a clear focus on the future sustainability of the company. We wish Adelaide all the best as she starts this exciting new chapter.’

In making the announcement, Wood said: ‘It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the Tracks team and Board over the past five years and be engaged with a company that has such a radically local approach to making work. Even through the challenges of the past two years – the pandemic and social constraints, Tracks’ resilience and optimism has shone through. The company is at a very exciting point and I know the next Company Director will thrive in this environment.’

AGSA installs new Head of Philanthropy and Enterprise

Vincent Ciccarello will take up the newly created role of the Art Gallery of South Australia’s Head of Philanthropy and Enterprise from mid-October.

Tasked with driving strategic vision for AGSA’s philanthropic, development and membership programs, Ciccarello joins the Gallery following his nine-year tenure as Managing Director of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

AGSA’s Director Rhana Devenport ONZM says, ‘AGSA is thrilled to welcome Vincent Ciccarello into its leadership team in this exciting and important new position. Vincent has earned tremendous respect in the South Australian and Australian cultural community for his impressive steerage of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra as Managing Director for nearly a decade. His mastery of the interplay across philanthropic support, community membership, and creative achievements will be a tremendous asset.’

Ciccarello will activate the AGSA Foundation, individual giving, philanthropic groups, corporate sponsorships, foundation partnerships, grants, fundraising, special projects, Gallery Membership and AGSA’s other revenue generation avenues.

MUMA fills new Curator Engagement role

Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) has announced the appointment of Pibbulman Noongar artist and curator Pierra Van Sparkes to the new role of Curator Engagement.

Van Sparkes will play a central role in the development an presentation of MUMA’s artistic, collection and education programs with a focus on projects involving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and associated cultural practitioners. They will contribute to MUMA’s objective to promote wider and deeper public engagement with contemporary creative practices.

Van Sparkes’s work is inspired by the shared histories, feelings and encounters that shape First Peoples’ realities amidst manifold Blak identities. Working with photography, video and digital media, they explore experiences of place and belonging, and interrogate mythscapes that inform notions of Indigenous authenticity, settler-colonial supremacy and the modes in which they manifest.

They have contributed to artistic projects that centre First Peoples’ storytelling, including this mob art collective’s Yirramboi festival take-over of Hamer Hall, dis rupt (2019); Footscray Community Arts Centre’s Blak to the Future (2018 and 2020); Koorie Heritage Trust’s Affirmation (2020) in partnership with the PHOTO 2020 festival; and Current (2019), presented at the Substation in association with the Melbourne Fringe Festival and Archer Magazine’s First Nations issue (2020).

Prior to joining the team at MUMA, Pierra developed their curatorial practice as an Assistant Curator at the Koorie Heritage Trust (2021–22) and on such projects as A Sight for Sore Eyes, Blak Dot Gallery, in partnership with Midsumma Festival (2020), and ALIWA, a night-time screening program at Counihan Gallery (2021).

Dot West joins CinefestOZ Film Festival Board

Incoming CinefestOZ Board member Dorothy ‘Dot’ West

Accomplished Western Australian screenwriter and producer, and recent recipient of the Order of Australia for her service to First Nations media and communications, Dorothy ‘Dot’ West has been appointed to the Board of CinefestOZ, Australia’s largest destination film festival held annually in WA’s South West.

Director of Broome based Goolarri Media Enterprises and Ramu Productions, Dot has extensive experience in print, radio, television and film, and is best known for television projects The Heights (2019-20) and The Circuit (2007-10), the short film Maap Mordak (2015) and the award-winning children’s animation series Little J & Big Cuz (2017-21).

‘Dot’s contribution to the development of Indigenous media and film – particularly in the Kimberley region of Western Australia – is outstanding,’ said Margaret Buswell, CinefestOZ Chair.

‘We’re honoured that Dot is joining the CinefestOZ team. Her experience in filmmaking and industry development is a huge win for the festival, particularly in relation to the upcoming CinefestOZ Broome – a new event dedicated to showcasing Australian and international First Nations content.’

West said: ‘Having recently seen first-hand the accomplishments of CinefestOZ in Bunbury, Busselton and Margaret River – in terms of bringing together established and up-and-coming filmmakers from across Australia and overseas – I am excited to be joining such a passionate, creative and hard-working team.

‘I’m especially looking forward to launching the inaugural CinefestOZ in Broome (3 – 6 November) and continuing to build the capability of our young Indigenous filmmakers and share our stories with visiting filmmakers and festival goers.’

A Noongar woman from Western Australia’s South West, West is also the recipient of numerous honours and awards, including the Tudawali Award (2005); a WASA for Outstanding Contribution to the WA Screen Industry (2008); an AWGIE Award for her work on The Circuit (2009); an Honorary Doctorate from Swinburne University of Technology (2014) and a First Nations Media Lifetime Achievement Award (2019).

West has served on numerous boards and advisory groups including Screenwest’s Industry Advisory Group and WA’s Screen Industry Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Group, and as a board member of NITV, Screenwest, Australian International Documentary Conference, the National Indigenous Radio Service, SBS and First Nations Media Australia.

Dot will join other dedicated members of the CinefestOZ board including Chair Margaret Buswell, Deputy Chair and Treasurer Gary Evershed, Deputy Chair Emma Scotney, co-founder Helen Shervington, Secretary Pauline Vukelic, Jub Clerc, Duncan Ord, and Diana Wearing Smith.

