On the move: Latest sector appointments

Co-CEO team to lead Sydney’s Shopfront Arts Co-op

Youth arts company Shopfront Arts Co-op has appointed Creative Director Natalie Rose to the joint role of Co-Chief Executive Officer, joining Executive Director and CEO Daniel Potter in strategic leadership of the organisation.

The change in management reflects Shopfront’s co-operative and collaborative model; a structure that has been the backbone of the organisation since its inception in 1976.

Over the past five years, Rose and Potter have led the growth of the organisation through a number of challenges. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Shopfront transitioned its programming to a hybrid online and in-person model, meanwhile finalising the redevelopment of its premises into a multi-purpose arts facility boasting additional performance and rehearsal spaces, outdoor entertainment areas as well as a business hub hosting multiple arts and community organisations.

Rose and Potter are now preparing Shopfront’s 2023 season, including the continued expansion of its reach to programming for Young People across Western Sydney as well as Regional New South Wales.

Rose has been involved in Australia’s Contemporary Arts scene for the past 22 years. An Australia Council for the Arts 2022 Arts Leader Recipient, and Director of award-winning ensemble POST, her recent Shopfront works have included Tiny Universe in collaboration with Milk Crate Theatre, sell-out sensation The Lies We Were Told, as well as Shopfront’s award-winning Harness Ensemble’s third full-length work Where Shall We Meet?, which will premiere in October 2022.

Says Potter: “Natalie is a powerhouse and a creative pioneer in Australian theatre. As a team we have and will continue to embrace change and growth, and most importantly focus on the vibrancy of the Young People our co-operative represents. I’m so excited to work with Nat in this new partnership, and that her incredible work over the years is being acknowledged in this new capacity. You know what they say; two CEOs are better than one!”

Lorne Sculpture Biennale Appoints New Director

Victoria’s largest free outdoor art event, Lorne Sculpture Biennale has announced the appointment of Fiona Sweet as its new Exhibition Director for the 2024 event.

‘The Lorne Sculpture Exhibition Committee is delighted to be working with Fiona Sweet, who possesses decades worth of experience in the arts and cultural sector,’ said Lorne Sculpture Exhibition President Andrew Stobart. ‘We feel she is a perfect fit for an exciting new chapter in the organisation’s future, and what is an especially important new focus to the Biennale.’

Sweet has more than 20 years’ experience across the arts sector. She joins the Lorne Sculpture Biennale having spent the past six years as Artistic Director and CEO of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale.

Sweet says her focus as Exhibition Director will be to generate growth, embrace new audiences, and develop an inclusive and ambitious program which redefines the sculptural narrative.

‘The Lorne Sculpture Biennale is an integral platform for the medium of sculpture, and I look forward to championing and challenging the artform with diverse and contemporary artists and leading an event firmly embedded within the community toward a compelling and world class destination.’

Brown’s Mart welcomes new First Nations Advisory Group

Representing the artistic and cultural priorities of the First Nations community, Nadine Lee, Rachael Chisholm, Rob Collins and Rosealee Pearson have joined the newly established First Nations Artistic Advisory Group at Darwin’s Brown’s Mart.

Working closely with Brown’s Mart CEO Sophia Hall and the Browns’ Mart Board, the panel will provide consultation and advice on how best to support First Nations artists and projects. They will provide leadership regarding cultural safety and learning and development opportunities. They will also work with the CEO on the recruitment of a First Nations Artistic Associate.

Hall said ‘Over many years, Brown’s Mart has been privileged to work with many of Australia’s leading First Nations artists. We are committed to deepening our relationship with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, our country’s first artists, recognising that it is essential that there are First Nations voices in the leadership of Brown’s Mart.

‘For me personally, I am thrilled and honoured that this group of artists and leaders have agreed to work alongside us. Our first priority together will be to recruit a First Nations person in an Artistic Associate role at Brown’s Mart.’

New faces at Australia Council

The Australia Council has announced the appointment of Nicola Grayson as Head of Public Affairs.

Previously the CEO of Consult Australia, Grayson is a government relations specialist who has represented organisations across a range of sectors in the United Kingdom, the European Union and Australia.

Grayson has extensive experience on advisory panels, serving as a member of the Commonwealth’s Procurement Consultative Roundtable and Chair of the Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council’s Urban Resilience Taskforce.

The Australia Council has also appointed Joseph Mitchell to the role Director of International Engagement.

An experienced arts manager and director, Mitchell has worked for several of Australia’s leading arts institutions as well as internationally. Previously, he was the Director of Adelaide Festival Centre’s OzAsia Festival (2015 – 2019) and recently completed a one-year engagement as Executive Director for Abu Dhabi Festival.

Mitchell has also held various senior roles as a Director and Producer of festivals including Luminato Festival, Brisbane Festival, and in youth education with Queensland Theatre Company.

Also announced is the appointment of Gillian Mercer as the Australia Council’s Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. A specialist in arts partnerships with extensive experience supporting cultural projects, institutions and major events, Mercer has held senior roles with Illuminate Adelaide, the Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide Festival of the Arts and Adelaide Fringe Festival. Mercer is also a former Board Director and Chair at Slingsby Theatre Company.

Joel Stevens joins Ilbijerri Theatre Company

Joel Stevens, a proud Māori (Ngati Maniapoto) man from Aotearoa, New Zealand, joins Ilbijerri Theatre Company.

Over his career, Stevens has gained a wealth of experience across various creative and education fields with a focus on and passion for Indigenous storytelling, which has seen him work internationally with communities across the Pacific and Canada.

Joel comes to Ilbijerri from the advertising industry, where he was the production lead for We Are Warriors; a platform built to celebrate blak excellence and provide future pathways for Aboriginal & Torres Strait islands youth.

Outside of his work as a producer Joel is an avid book reader, tri-lingual and a multi-instrumentalist songwriter.

