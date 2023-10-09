On the move: latest sector appointments

Yirra Yaakin farewells General Manager

The Board of Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company has sadly announced that General Manager Peter Kift will be leaving the company at the end of 2023.

‘Peter has been in the role for over 10 years and during that time has ably managed the company through a range of challenges, including the difficult years of the COVID-19 lockdowns. He leaves the company in a very sound financial position, with a dedicated team committed to taking the company forward,’ said Debra Miller, Chair.

Kift’s involvement with Yirra Yaakin goes well beyond his decade-plus as General Manager. He joined the company’s Finance Advisory Committee in 2007, as the external accountant, staying in the role until 2011 – meaning he has been a part of the Yirra Yaakin family for over half of its 30 years of sharing Aboriginal stories through the power of theatre.

‘Peter has made an enormous contribution to the success of Yirra Yaakin over the past 10-plus years. His skill in managing the company’s finances has been especially important over the past few years of unprecedented change. Throughout his tenure, his enthusiasm and commitment have been exemplary, and we will miss him greatly,’ Miller said.

Peter Kift. Photo: LinkedIn.

Kift will leave the company on 15 December and the search for a suitable candidate to replace him has already begun, in order to ensure a smooth handover prior to his departure. The company wishes him well on his next big adventure.

Multicultural Arts Victoria farewells Executive Director and welcomes new Chair

Multicultural Arts Victoria (MAV) has announced a significant leadership transition as it bids farewell to co-CEO and Executive Director, Andy Miller, and welcomes Linda Catalano as the new Chairperson of the Board.

After serving as a guiding force for MAV through a pivotal period in its history, Miller has made the decision to step down later this year. His journey with MAV began in 2015 when he assumed the role of General Manager, eventually taking on the position of co-CEO in 2022. His unwavering dedication and generosity have not only shaped the organisational culture, but have also propelled MAV to numerous milestones during his tenure.

His many achievements include:

completing three four-year Strategic Plans

securing significant multi-year funding from federal, state and local government sources

forming close private sector partnerships including with Gandel and Helen Mcpherson Smith, and

establishing new partnerships with tertiary institutions, including Monash University and RMIT.

The MAV Board expressed its profound gratitude to Miller for eight years of steadfast leadership, which has resulted in an impressive track record of impact and the establishment of strong relationships within the community and the arts sector.

Miller will officially depart from his role on 30 November 2023 and co-CEO Lauren Mullings will continue to lead the organisation.

‘I have been extremely fortunate to have had a leadership role at MAV and to see it adapt and grow in a rapidly changing environment. Over the years, the MAV team has comprised an exceptional group of talented and committed people. I thank them all for making my experience so exciting and enriching,’ Miller said.

‘I thank MAV Board members past and present; I acknowledge my excellent working relationship with Jill [Morgan], Veronica [Pardo] and Zii [Nzira], and extend my gratitude to all of the artists, communities and colleagues with whom I have had the pleasure of collaborating. Now I leave the organisation in the hands of my co-CEO and Creative Director Lauren Mullings, who, along with a firm commitment to cultural equity, brings over 20 years of experience in leading creative strategies and major public programs that have engaged diverse communities locally and internationally,’ he said.

Read: More arts news

MAV has also announced the appointment of Linda Catalano (Independent Executive Producer and Creative Director) as the new Chair of the Board of Directors, succeeding Michael van Vliet, who served as Chair for five years. Van Vliet will continue to serve on the MAV Board as Secretary. The MAV Board’s new leadership team also includes Deputy Chair Neda Rahmani (arts leader and musician, The Cat Empire) and Vice Deputy Chair Ursula Dyer Lepporoli (KPMG Partner) marking the first time MAV has had all female appointments to these roles.

Catalano brings a wealth of experience in the arts and culture sector to the role. As an independent creative and executive producer with both national and international experience, she has dedicated her career to developing, presenting and representing intersectional works and underrepresented voices in the arts.

Catalano said: ‘It’s a great honour to serve MAV as the first female Chairperson. I believe the arts have the power to bring communities together, spark conversations and provoke change. I am looking forward to working alongside our wonderfully dedicated Board members, co-CEO Lauren Mullings and the MAV team to advocate for greater equity, diversity and representation within the sector.’

New appointments made to National Archives of Australia Advisory Council

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointments of Nicola Laurent and Dr Kirsten Thorpe as members of the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council, each for three-year terms.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said the skills and experience of both appointees will be an asset to the Council.

‘The National Archives houses and preserves some of the most important records that tell the story of our country,’ said Burke.

‘A key part of Revive – Australia’s new National Cultural Policy – is strong cultural infrastructure.

‘I know that Nicola and Kirsten will work to ensure a strong future for this important Australian institution,’ he concluded.

Nicola Laurent is currently the President of the Australian Society of Archivists and the Senior Project Archivist on the Department of Social Services’ ‘Find and Connect’ web resource team, hosted at the University of Melbourne. She is also the New Professionals Programme Coordinator for the International Council on Archives, and a Member of the Australian Libraries and Archives Copyright Coalition Committee and the GLAM Peak Committee.

Dr Kirsten Thorpe is a Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Indigenous Research Fellow at Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney. Her previous roles include Senior Researcher at the Institute and Manager, Indigenous Services at the State Library of New South Wales. She is currently a member of the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Expert Working Group, a Museums Victoria Honorary Associate and an Invited Member on the International Council on Archives Expert Group on Indigenous Matters. Thorpe is a Worimi woman from the Port Stephens region.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras announces new CEO

The Board of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced the appointment of Gil Beckwith as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Stepping up from her role as Interim CEO and the current Chief Financial Officer for almost five years, Beckwith’s leadership during this transitionary period has ensured the seamless continuation of operations while nurturing both staff and relationships with community stakeholders and organisations.

Photo: Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Beckwith is an exceptional leader, with an impressive 20-year career in the arts and not-for-profit industry, including senior finance and administration management roles. Her resumé includes stints at the Sydney Theatre Company, Melbourne Festival and the Victorian AIDS Council. These experiences have equipped Beckwith with a nuanced understanding of the delicate balance between artistic and creative outcomes and positive financial results.

Beckwith’s dedication is further exemplified by her longstanding engagement with the LGBTQIA+ community. As the first female President of Midsumma in 1997 and an active volunteer in numerous roles, she embodies the spirit of Mardi Gras: community, celebration and advocacy.

Speaking on her permanent appointment, Beckwith said, ‘Having served this vibrant community in various capacities over the years, I am deeply honoured to be trusted with the CEO position. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is not just a festival, it’s a message, a movement and a celebration. I am committed to championing our LGBTQIA+ community and ensuring our future is as luminous as our past.’

Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco, Chair of the Mardi Gras Board, said, ‘After an extensive recruitment process and interviewing other impressive candidates, the Board’s decision came naturally after witnessing Gil’s exceptional stewardship in the Interim CEO role. She brings a rare blend of financial astuteness, leadership finesse and genuine passion for our community. Our theme for 2024 – ‘Our Future’ – resonates profoundly with this new chapter under Gil’s leadership.’

After an outstanding 2023 Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride season, and with plans already underway for 2024, Beckwith’s appointment heralds an exciting era for the festival, ensuring its growth, relevance and cultural impact for years to come.

West Space appoints new members to national Artist Committee

West Space has welcomed Sarah Poulgrain (Qld), Joshua Pether (WA) and Kaspar Schmidt-Mumm (SA) to its Artist Committee.

Comprising a rotating cohort of practitioners, the West Space Artist Committee is an integral part of the organisation’s artist-led ethos. Its members work with the curatorial team to develop West Space’s robust and inclusive program, and perform an instrumental role in advocating for artists.

Poulgrain, Pether and Schmidt-Mumm join ongoing Naarm/Melbourne-based Committee members Aida Azin, Sophie Cassar, Tristen Harwood and Jahkalri Romanis, led by West Space Board member James Nguyen.

Joshua Pether is of Kalkadoon heritage and lives and works on Noongar country in Western Australia. He is an experimental performance artist, ritual practitioner and choreographer of movement, temporary ritual and imagined realties. His practice is influenced by his two cultural histories – indigeneity and disability and the hybridisation of the two, with particular interest in the aesthetics of the disabled body and also that of the colonised body.

Sarah Poulgrain’s practice draws on self-sustainability and artist-led pedagogy to expand what art institutions can do. Though Poulgrain produces sculptures, her practice is primarily concerned with building and sustaining respectful and non-hierarchical relationships. Poulgrain’s practice aims to facilitate a model of knowledge sharing that disrupts power dynamics and prioritises vulnerability and trust.

Born in Germany and raised in Adelaide with Colombian, Pakistani and Canadian heritage, Kaspar Schmidt-Mumm’s motivation to make art stems from his experience of displacement and desire to develop an artistic language that crosses cultural borders. A theme of Schmidt-Mumm’s practice is world building as a narrative for societal issues. He is completing a Masters on the intersection of contemporary art and social work at Universität der Künste Berlin, and working on a project empowering young people to take over the Humboldt Forum’s institutional processes of restitution.

More recent appointments