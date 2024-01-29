On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New dancers join Sydney Dance Company

Sydney Dance Company has welcomed five new dancers to the Company in 2024: Timmy Blankenship, Ngaere Jenkins, Ryan Pearson, Anika Boet and Tayla Gartner.

Blankenship was born on the Lands of the Arapaho Nation/Colorado in the US, and completed his early training in contemporary dance and choreography at Artistic Fusion in Thornton, Colorado and Dance Town in Miami, Florida. He continued his training at the prestigious University of Southern California’s Glorya Kaufman School of Dance on scholarship, graduating with a BFA in 2023 where he performed works by William Forsythe, Jiří Kylián, Merce Cunningham and Yin Yue.

Born in Aotearoa/New Zealand, Jenkins is of Te Arawa and Ngāti Kahungunu descent. She trained at the New Zealand School of Dance, graduating in 2018. Throughout her studies, she worked with influential mentors including James O’Hara, Victoria (Tor) Colombus, Taiaroa Royal and Tanemahuta Gray. Jenkins represented the school as a guest artist in Tahiti at the Académie de Danse Annie FAYN fifth International Dance Festival and Singapore Ballet Academy’s 60th Anniversary Gala. From 2019, Jenkins was a dancer with The New Zealand Dance Company and was the recipient of the Bill Sheat Dance Award.

Pearson was born and raised in Biripi Country/Taree, New South Wales and is of Biripi and Worimi descent on his mother’s side and Minang, Goreng and Balardung on his father’s side. Pearson began his dance training at NAISDA Dance College at age 16, after taking part in the NSW Public Schools’ Aboriginal Dance Company, facilitated by Bangarra’s Youth Program Team in 2012. He joined Bangarra Dance Theatre in 2017 as part of the Russell Page Graduate Program and was nominated in the 2020 Australian Dance Awards for Most Outstanding Performance by a Male Dancer for his performance in Jiří Kylián’s Stamping Ground.

Raised in Christchurch, Aotearoa New Zealand, Boet is of South African and Dutch descent. Moving to Sydney in 2020, she completed two years of full-time training at Brent Street School of Performing Arts, receiving her Diploma of Dance (focusing on Contemporary) with Honours. She made her professional debut in Sydney Festival in January 2022 performing the work Grey Rhino, choreographed by Charmene Yap and Cass Mortimer Eipper. Boet completed a post-graduate course at Transit Dance, performing works by Chimene Steele Prior, Prue Lang and Paul Malek.

Originally from Wadawurrung Country/Geelong in Victoria, Gartner commenced full-time training at the Patrick Studios Australia Academy program in 2018 before undertaking the Sydney Dance Company’s Pre-Professional Year in 2022, where she performed works by choreographers including Melanie Lane, Stephanie Lake, Jenni Large, Tobiah Booth-Remmers and Rafael Bonachela. In 2022, Gartner worked with and performed repertoire by Ohad Naharin and was a finalist in the Brisbane International Contemporary Dance Prix.

Sydney Dance Company’s 2024 dancers, with Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela front and centre. Photo: Pedro Greig.

The new ensemble’s first performances will be in Orange and Tamworth in February, where they will perform the triple-bill Ascent featuring works by Marina Mascarell, Antony Hamilton and Rafael Bonachela. These performances will be followed by an extensive European, UK and US tour in March and April, performing repertoire including Bonachela’s critically acclaimed Impermanence, the physical and heartfelt ab [intra] and Ascent.

The five dancers join Sydney Dance Company’s existing ensemble of leading contemporary dance talent: Lucy Angel, Naiara de Matos, Dean Elliott, Riley Fitzgerald, Liam Green, Luke Hayward, Morgan Hurrell, Sophie Jones, Connor McMahon, Emily Seymour, Piran Scott, Coco Wood, Chloe Young and Mia Thompson.

Leadership change at Godinymayin

Eric Holowacz, Chief Executive Officer of the Katherine, NT-based Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre (Godinymayin) for the last two years, has announced his departure from the role in order to take up a new position in the Blue Mountains, NSW.

‘I’ve accepted an arts and culture leadership role with the Katoomba-based Council, serving 27 villages across 100 kilometres and surrounded by World Heritage landscapes and valleys. I exit this wonderful role at Godinymayin on 16 February, and will miss all of the people, natural wonders and creative energy that have made the Top End such an amazing place to live, work and play. Expanding this organisation – in all sorts of ways – has truly been a pleasure,’ Holowacz said in a statement.

‘The next leader will take over extraordinary facilities with a track record of diverse cultural programming, a hard-working staff and board, tens of thousands of annual visitors and – later this year – Australia’s newest outdoor amphitheatre. It’s a pretty great gig,’ he said.

‘Godinymayin is a place that has enriched my life, taught me much and will be very hard to drive away from. But next month I head to Katoomba knowing that the organisation is in good hands, remarkable growth and ambitious plans are afoot, and the next leader will have a golden opportunity to make a new mark in the Top End – and lead one of the Territory’s most incredible and creative destinations. But Katherine is not getting rid of me for good.

‘Just like thousands of our dry season visitors, I too will need to take refuge from the southern winters and bone-chilling July. So, I will be back to visit, to check out the finished cultural facilities and to see my favourite place in action again. Take good care of the Centre, and fill it with life, creativity, art, performances and cultural goodness. I know the wonderful team that remains at Godinymayin – and, with a brand new and inspiring chief, I am certain they will do just that,’ Holowacz concluded.

New Chair for the ABC

The Albanese Government will recommend to the Governor-General, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), that Kimberley (Kim) Williams AM be appointed the next Chairperson of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Board.

‘It’s vital our national broadcaster has a safe and experienced pair of hands at the helm – and that’s what Kim will provide,’ said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Williams has extensive experience across the screen, music, sports and media industries, and has made eminent and substantial contributions to the cultural life of the nation. He is currently Chair of Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company, co-Chair of the State Library of NSW Foundation Board and Director of Stradivarius Pty Ltd.

Williams has held a number of Chief Executive positions across the creative industries, including the Australian Film Commission, Southern Star Entertainment, Fox Studios Australia, Foxtel and News Corp Australia, and is a recognised producer, innovator and executive leader.

His previous non-executive positions have included Chair of the Copyright Agency, the Sydney Opera House Trust, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Australian Film Finance Corporation, Musica Viva Australia and the Richard Gill School, Deputy Chair of the NSW State Conservatorium of Music, and as an AFL Commissioner.

In 2006, Williams was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his services to the arts, film and television industries.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said of Williams’ appointment: ‘Over the course of his impressive career, Mr Williams has held several significant roles at high-profile media and arts organisations, and he is a natural fit for the ABC.

‘He’s shown a commitment to independence, to innovation and to best practice governance.

‘We are confident Mr Williams will bring strong leadership and focus to the ABC Board, which is why he is being recommended to the Governor-General for this important role,’ Rowland said.

Williams was nominated for appointment by the independent Nomination Panel as part of the merit-based appointment process for the ABC and SBS Boards, and the Leader of the Opposition was consulted on the appointment in accordance with the legislated process.

The Chairperson position is part-time for five years, with remuneration set by the Remuneration Tribunal.

The Government also acknowledged outgoing Chairperson Ita Buttrose AC, OBE for her strong and steady leadership of the national broadcaster throughout her five-year term, and wished her well for her future endeavours.

