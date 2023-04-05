NGV Triennial 2023 reveals Magic, Matter and Memory

Today (5 April), the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) unveiled details of the upcoming NGV Triennial 2023, which features over 75 projects, including 25 world premieres commissioned by the Gallery.

The third NGV Triennial is anchored through three thematics: Magic, Matter and Memory, in what Director Tony Ellwood says will be a ‘visually interesting and thought-provoking view of the world today’.

It will bring together 14 Australia-based artists along with a selection of those at the vanguard internationally, working across painting, photography, fashion, robotics, sculpture and artificial intelligence (AI).

Senior women artists will present celebrated works and new commissions, including counterculture icon Yoko Ono, Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara artist Betty Muffler, the UK’s Tracey Emin, Hobart-based Heather B Swann, Pitjantjatjara artist Iluwanti Ken, Argentine-Swiss artist Vivian Suter and textile sculpture innovator Sheila Hicks.

The work of other included artists, such as Brisbane-born LA-based TikTok performance artist Smac McCreanor, British visual artist David Shrigley, Dutch digital artist collective SMACK and French-Swiss artist Julian Charrière, will show a keen internet-orientated awareness of trending creators and topics.

At the media announcement, Polish artist Agnieszka Pilat’s live showcase of two Boston Dynamics robot dogs in action stole the crowd. Bonnie and Basia wore custom-made socks to spread aqua-coloured paint over a canvas laid on the ground, and accepted a scratch from Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos MP.

Agnieszka Pilat with her quadruped robot dogs Bonnie Spot and Basia Spot at the announcement of the 2023 NGV Triennial exhibition, opening on 3 December 2023 at NGV International, Melbourne. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

The futuristic showcase bears comparison to Sun Yuan and Peng Yu’s robot arm, Can’t Help Myself, shown at the 2019 Venice Biennale and made hugely popular via TikTok.

Coincidentally, for those who want a taster of Boston Dynamics robot dogs, check out ‘Spot’ in Catherine Bell and Cathy Staughton’s Dog Robot Space Star at Gertrude Glasshouse from 21 April to 20 May.

The selection of NGV Triennial 2023 participants also reveals those artists born in the 1970s and 80s are now in their prime, while a handful of post-90s artists are making their mark on the international stage, such as Alice Springs-born Pitjatjantjara artist Selinda Davidson (1994), US photographer Tyler Mitchell (1995), Shanghai-based Yining Fei (1990) and māhū mixed-Native Hawaiian artist Lehuauakea (1996).

Read: Exhibition review: Melbourne Now, NGV Australia

Notable highlights

Magic

Agnieszka Pilat will pass over the reins to three of her robot dogs, which will complete a monolithic duration work across four months of the Triennial

will pass over the reins to three of her robot dogs, which will complete a monolithic duration work across four months of the Triennial Paris couture house Schiaparelli will present a selection of works from recent couture collections

will present a selection of works from recent couture collections Betty Muffler ‘s Ngangkari Ngura (Healing Country) is a monumental painting from an eagle’s-eye view (first shown in Like a Wheel That Turns: The 2022 Mcfarlane Commissions at ACCA).

‘s Ngangkari Ngura (Healing Country) is a monumental painting from an eagle’s-eye view (first shown in Like a Wheel That Turns: The 2022 Mcfarlane Commissions at ACCA). Franziska Furter ‘s room-scale installation considers weather and atmospheric impacts

‘s room-scale installation considers weather and atmospheric impacts SMACK ‘s computer animation reimagines Hieronymus Bosch’s iconic painting, The Garden of Earthly Delights, and

‘s computer animation reimagines Hieronymus Bosch’s iconic painting, The Garden of Earthly Delights, and Yoko Ono‘s text work I LOVE YOU EARTH (2021) will be shown on the façade of the NGV International building.

Matter

an avalanche-like textile sculpture made of nets and fibre in varying shades of blue by Sheila Hicks

David Shrigley ‘s seven-metre high sculpture Really Good (2016) conceived in the aftermath of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union

‘s seven-metre high sculpture Really Good (2016) conceived in the aftermath of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union Berlin-based Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset brings four sculptural installations challenging the identity of the painter

and brings four sculptural installations challenging the identity of the painter Farrokh Mahdavi ‘s androgynous portraits accompanied by floor canvases inviting the footprints of visitors

‘s androgynous portraits accompanied by floor canvases inviting the footprints of visitors the post-apocalyptic classroom of Hugh Hayden , which recreates a classroom setting with dodo skeletons and trees

, which recreates a classroom setting with dodo skeletons and trees John Gerrard ‘s simulation depicting flame and smoke, which at times appears to resemble a flag, positioned within a seascape – a poignant warning on our climate emergency

‘s simulation depicting flame and smoke, which at times appears to resemble a flag, positioned within a seascape – a poignant warning on our climate emergency Ryan Gander ‘s prophetic mice, voiced by his daughter, of some of the biggest questions that face humanity, and

‘s prophetic mice, voiced by his daughter, of some of the biggest questions that face humanity, and Smac McCreanor brings her interpretative movement clips from the Hydraulic Press Girl series.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen> Smac McCreanor, Hydraulic Press Girl series.

Memory

a new body of Tracey Emin ‘s work joins the NGV Collection and will be presented at the Triennial, including her text-based neon, a series of paintings and bronze forms

‘s work joins the NGV Collection and will be presented at the Triennial, including her text-based neon, a series of paintings and bronze forms Petrit Halilaj ‘s immersive installation, which upscales his childhood paintings, sharing lived experience of war and displacement

‘s immersive installation, which upscales his childhood paintings, sharing lived experience of war and displacement Thomas J Price ‘s larger-than-life sculptures of everyday Black folks, pointing to identity, representation and power

‘s larger-than-life sculptures of everyday Black folks, pointing to identity, representation and power Bright Hours (2023) by Brennan Gerard and Ryan Kelly explores the relationship between Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier (Charles-Edouard Jeanneret) and US dancer Josephine Baker in 1929

and explores the relationship between Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier (Charles-Edouard Jeanneret) and US dancer Josephine Baker in 1929 10 leading street photographers capture 10 global megacities with populations of more than 10 million people

Chase Hall ‘s paintings, which use coffee as a pigment, highlighting racial inequalities in the US, past and present

‘s paintings, which use coffee as a pigment, highlighting racial inequalities in the US, past and present the speculative and psychological paintings of Prudence Flint in a new body of work, Hunting & Fishing

in a new body of work, Hunting & Fishing Shakuntala Kulkarni ‘s cane figures that speak of the crossovers between protection, restriction and tradition, and

‘s cane figures that speak of the crossovers between protection, restriction and tradition, and Yee I-Lann collaborating with Bajau Laut weavers to continue her exploration into the power of the table as a colonial tool for cultures that traditionally sat, ate and gathered on mats.

NGV Triennial 2023 opens on 3 December at NGV International; free.