New reality TV where the jackpot is a major museum survey

A new reality TV show will have young artists throwing their hats in the ring for a major survey exhibition at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington DC, US, along with a US$100,000 (approximately AU$143,630) cash prize.

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist is presented by MTV and the Smithsonian Channel, and will comprise six episodes hosted by Dometi Pongo. It will air on Fridays following RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV from 3 March.

Hirshhorn Museum Director Melissa Chiu will be on the judging panel, alongside rotating guests including US conceptual artist Adam Pendleton, art world digital strategist JiaJia Fei (previously Associate Director, Digital Marketing at the Guggenheim Museum), sculptor and installation artist Abigail DeVille, and digital artist and critic Kenny Schachter.

The official Twitter account of Hirshhorn also reveals that the show will offer insights and behind-the-scenes footage of the Museum’s Collection.

Welcome, artists!



We’re taking the next step in our art-for-all mission: TV. The Hirshhorn has partnered with @MTV and @SmithsonianChan to share even more modern and contemporary art with the world through the new series “The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist.” pic.twitter.com/LL6n9pEkPf — Hirshhorn (@hirshhorn) February 9, 2023

The inaugural season will see artists Jamaal Barber, Frank Buffalo Hyde, Baseera Khan, Misha Kahn, Clare Kambhu, Jillian Mayer and Jennifer Warren pitched against each other in a race against time, pressure and their own imaginations.

The Exhibit’s trailer reveals some common reality show drama, such as the inevitable breakdown, fierce competitiveness and unfathomable methods. It also offers a peek into the breadth of practices that will be in the mix, including painting, mixed media, sculpture, metalwork and more.

The intensity of creating while being on set and the need for entertainment value is what puts competition shows on another level as compared to art prizes. But do these conditions actually make good art?

The Canadian glass-blowing competition show Blown Away, which premiered in 2019 and had three seasons to date, has proven to be a popular success. In 2021, it ranked fourth in watch time on Netflix in the US, and garnered larger streaming audiences than The Crown, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and The Great British Bake Off.

Blown Away Season 1 winner Deborah Czeresko presented masterfully executed and conceptually rigorous works throughout the show, including Meat Me in the Middle, an assemblage of glass sunny-side-up eggs and sausage links rich with symbolism. They are works that could easily slip into a gallery or museum setting while delivering plenty of ‘wow’ factor on the screen.

Apart from the artists who gain exposure, professional opportunities and prize money, reality TV shows are also big drivers for social media engagement.

Data from 2021 showed that Blown Away created 8.2 million earned media impressions and 3.6 million social media impressions through a robust social media campaign. For the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, there is a lot to be gained.

However, public opinion is leaning towards the negative for The Exhibit so far, with comments on Hirshhorn’s official Instagram post criticising the gamification of art and the sensationalisation of artistic success. Others also mentioned that the show is certainly not one of a kind, pointing to Work of Art: The Next Great Artist, which aired for two seasons in 2010 and 2011. Winners Abdi Farah and Kymia Nawabi won a solo exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

One commenter added that The Exhibit actually has ‘no local DC-based artists participating’, while some galleries have rushed in to support their participating artists. The post on the Museum’s platform is one of the most highly commented on so far this year.

While it is yet to be seen whether The Exhibit can bring forth the next great artist or recreate the success of Blown Away, these artists – for better or worse – are now under the limelight.