New Indigenous gallery opens with repatriated William Barak works

State Library Victoria's new Indigenous gallery is designed to support the voices and stories of Indigenous Victorians and connect visitors with material held in the Library’s collection.
13 Dec 2023
L-R: Wurundjeri Elder Uncle Andrew Gardiner, Victorian Assistant Treasurer Danny Pearson, Christine Christian AO – President of the Library Board of Victoria and Paul Duldig, CEO, State Library of Victoria, at State Library Victoria’s new Indigenous gallery. Photo: Supplied.

A new gallery dedicated to telling the stories of Victoria’s Indigenous communities has opened at State Library Victoria (SLV).

Marcus Hughes, Manager of the Victorian Indigenous Research Centre (VIRC), says the new gallery will support the voices and stories of Indigenous Victorians and provide meaningful experiences that connect visitors with material held in the Library’s collection.

‘The State Library Victoria holds an incredible collection of items of deep cultural significance to Indigenous Victorians. The new gallery will open up that collection to community and provide a safe space for Indigenous communities to shape, share and connect with their history and stories,’ Hughes says.

The gallery’s inaugural exhibition beruk celebrates the return to Country of two rare and culturally significant works by William Barak (1823 – 1903), the Wurundjeri Ngurungaeta who became a respected spokesman for the Aboriginal community of Coranderrk in the 19th century.

The two works – a parrying shield and a painting, Corroboree (Women in possum skin cloaks) – were bought at auction in New York in May 2022 by Barak’s descendants following a crowd-funding campaign and a significant contribution by the Victorian Government.

The exhibition was created on behalf of Wurundjeri people and the community by the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation and celebrates William Barak’s life through painted and photographic portraits created in the post-colonial era.

Led by the VIRC and curated by Indigenous Victorians, the gallery is in a pivotal location in the Library, forming part of the Cowen Gallery/Rotunda suite.

President of the Library Board of Victoria, Christine Christian AO, says: ‘The VIRC plays a critical role in preserving and promoting the rich heritage and cultural traditions of Australian Aboriginal peoples, with a particular focus on Victoria’s own Indigenous language groups – ensuring that all activities of the Library are undertaken with cultural integrity and authority. We hope this beautiful new gallery will become a very special space for Indigenous Victorians, a place where they can have a stronger and more direct say in how their voices are seen and heard.’

A $1.25 million gift from the Hansen Little Foundation was pivotal in establishing the Indigenous gallery.

Chair of the Hansen Little Foundation, Jane Hansen AO, said she hoped the Indigenous gallery would encourage Victorians and visitors to engage more deeply with the rich history and cultural traditions of Australia’s Indigenous communities.

‘The vision for the gallery is for it to be a place of contemplation, reflection, listening and understanding – a tangible step in reconciliation and inclusion of our Indigenous peoples and their voices,’ she says.

Christian adds that the new gallery reflects State Library Victoria’s vision and commitment to being a Library for all people and showcasing the rich history and diversity of Victoria’s communities.

‘We have a responsibility as the caretakers of much of Victoria’s recorded history to tell the story of Victoria through the ages – and one of the most important aspects of that story is the place of Indigenous communities in our history. Being able to support the sharing of the Indigenous collection with a wider audience and acknowledge that history is a privilege. It’s also fitting that the gallery’s first exhibition is of the William Barak works, which are now in their rightful home on Wurundjeri land,’ she said.

‘The Board is grateful to Jane Hansen AO and Paul Little AO for supporting our vision for the gallery and committing a gift of $1.25 million over three years through the Hansen Little Foundation – the Foundation’s second major donation to the Library. This generous gift has meant our vision could become a reality.’

The Indigenous gallery’s opening exhibition, beruk, runs from 13 December 2023 until 26 April 2024. Entry is free.

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

