Music Australia will share our songs with the world

Embracing the commercial potential of the live music industry, Music Australia is the latest body to be established by the Albanese Government as part of its National Cultural Policy, Revive.

Music Australia is backed by more than $69 million in funding over four years, and will be led by the Music Australia Council, whose members were appointed today (23 August 2023) by Minister for the Arts Tony Burke.

The inaugural members of the Music Australia Council include practising musicians Gordi, Mama Kin and Fred Leone, ensuring the new body is industry-led and practice-focused.

‘Australian musicians have been crying out for greater support and strategic investment,’ Burke said in a statement.

‘Music Australia will deliver what the industry needs to grow and realise its potential, at home and internationally. It’s essential that Australian musicians and industry experts themselves have a seat at the table – and that’s what these appointments will achieve.

‘With their dedication, passion and expertise in Australian music, the appointees will make sure that Australian music is the soundtrack to life in Australia,’ Burke said.

The full list of appointees to the Music Australia Council:

Adrian Collette AM (Chair) – CEO of Creative Australia

Lisa Baker – Manager of Creative Cultural Development, Northern Sound System, Creative Precinct City of Playford, South Australia

Fred Alale AM – co-Founder and Chair of African Music and Cultural Festival Inc

Danielle Caruana – co-Founder and Director of The Seed Fund and singer-songwriter, musician and performer known professionally as Mama Kin

Michael Chugg AM – Founder of Chugg Entertainment, co-founder of Frontier Touring Company and awarding-winning music promoter

Petrina Convey – Owner and Director of UNITY. Mgmt Group, Australian artist management company

Fred Leone – Award-winning musician, one of the Butchulla Songmen and Founder of Impossible Odds Records

Nathan McLay – Founder and CEO of independent talent management and artist services company Future Classic, and

Dr Sophie Payten – Indie folk singer-songwriter known professionally as Gordi.

The appointments will come into effect from 24 August 2023 upon commencement of the recently passed Creative Australia Act 2023.

Adrian Collette AM, Chief Executive Officer of what is soon to be known as Creative Australia, said: ‘Music Australia will support and promote the Australian contemporary music industry to increase discoverability and develop markets and audiences. It will invest to stimulate a vibrant and sustainable music industry ecosystem in which artists can thrive.

‘I am honoured to be chairing the Music Australia Council, which brings together an incredibly experienced and diverse group of artists and industry professionals, who are acutely aware of the ongoing disruptions and challenges across the industry. They will provide expert advice as we build the Music Australia strategy from supporting grass roots talent to building local and international opportunities,’ Collette said this morning.

Industry bodies welcome news

This morning’s news has been welcomed by music industry peak bodies and other key sector players.

Dean Ormston, Chief Executive of APRA AMCOS (Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society), which represents the rights of over 115,000 songwriters, composers and publishers, said: ‘The establishment of Music Australia is a landmark moment for Australia’s music industry. It represents for the first time in the nation’s history that we have had a long-term commitment from government to work in partnership with industry to make Australia a music powerhouse.’

Ormston said he is looking forward to collaborating with Music Australia to ‘fully realise the cultural, economic and social benefits of a vibrant, healthy and sustainable music industry’.

‘A national music development function will allow us as an industry to collectively think big, imagine and plan the local and global opportunity for Australia’s most vibrant and exciting cultural and creative industry,’ he added.

‘With the right vision, together we can ensure music creators, artists and industry workers have sustainable careers, contributing to Australia’s cultural, social and economic wealth. Together we can cement Australian music as the flagship of the nation’s great cultural exports.’

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) also welcomed today’s announcement.

ARIA and PPCA CEO, Annabelle Herd, said, ‘The arrival of the Council for Music Australia is very welcome news, particularly given the great deal of knowledge, experience and proven ability between those appointed. ARIA and PPCA will support the Council in achieving its important agenda any way we can, and we look forward to urgently commencing work with the appointees to tackle the significant issues faced by local music.

‘Now it all comes down to execution. Now is the time to think big, consult wide and deliver the solutions that Australian recording artists and industry professionals deserve – restoring the infrastructure to help them achieve sustainable careers at home and providing a greater platform for them to reach new audiences by cutting through an increasingly saturated market,’ added Herd.

‘Australia’s contemporary music industry is an incredible incubator for world-class talent. But for the world to discover that talent, we need the right strategic support and investment. There’s no time to waste.’

Live Performance Australia (LPA) Chief Executive, Evelyn Richardson, also welcomed the appointment of Music Australia’s Council members, including Michael Chugg who brings unparalleled experience to the Council from decades of concert touring, presenting festivals and promotion of artists.

‘Contemporary music generated around half of revenue and more than one-third of attendance for live performance events prior to the onset of COVID, and it has helped to drive our post-pandemic recovery,’ Richardson said.

‘Music Australia has a vital role to play in putting more Australian contemporary music and performers on local and international stages, including by addressing ongoing challenges such as workforce skills and training and infrastructure.

‘LPA looks forward to working closely with Music Australia as it develops more opportunities for Australian musicians, their audiences and those working across the contemporary music industry,’ Richardson concluded.

More announcements to come

The creation of Music Australia follows the Government’s recent creation of the Creative Workplaces Council, a new national body intended to raise and set workplace standards across the arts industry.

Two additional bodies, Writers Australia and an as-yet-unnamed First Nations-led body designed to ensure autonomy for First Peoples in the cultural sector, will also be established.

The creation of all four bodies was announced as part of Revive, the Federal Government’s new National Cultural Policy, in January this year.

Once established, all four bodies will fall under the jurisdiction of Creative Australia (a rebranded and modernised Australia Council for the Arts).

The official launch of Creative Australia takes place this Thursday 24 August at 10am.

Note: This article was updated after publication to include comments from Evelyn Richardson and Adrian Collette AM.