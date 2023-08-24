More signs of arts media pain: powerhouse local arts mag to pause

As ArtsHub reported earlier this week, the place of arts journalism within Australia’s media landscape has never been more precarious than it is right now.

As major broadsheets continue to downsize their arts coverage and, with our national broadcaster’s recent announcement of yet more cuts to its arts department and staffing (from a media outlet that has long been a stalwart of Australian arts scene), it feels as if we’re hitting rock bottom.

Now, another arts publication, which was started as a way to ameliorate the arts coverage crisis, is hitting pause on its operations due to lack of funding.

Arts reviews dedicated to local scene

In its six-year trajectory, WA online arts platform Seesaw magazine, founded by arts writers, critics and editors Nina Levy and Varnya Bromilow, has grown into a reputable arts media platform that is unwavering in its support of its local arts scene.

With a primary focus on reviewing and arts criticism, Seesaw has become a dependable go-to source for WA audiences to help them navigate the wide array of arts offerings in their state.

But now, after operating for the past three and a half years as a not-for-profit organisation and with a large cohort of freelance arts writers and reviewers on its books, Seesaw’s Board of Directors has announced that from 30 September 2023 the magazine will start a “pause” period, which is predicted to run until mid-2024 during which no new content will be published.

Pressing pause to shore up long-term survival

As expressed in the Board’s recently released statement, Seesaw’s pause plan is designed to give it time to ‘formulate a new financial model to ensure its long-term financial sustainability’, acknowledging the current business model is unviable in the long term.

For co-Founder and Managing Editor Nina Levy, the decision comes as both a disappointment and a small relief.

‘I’m actually glad there is now clarity about our short-term plans,’ Levy tells ArtsHub. ‘We can’t keep going as we are, and this plan allows us time to focus on finding a more sustainable model.’

To date, that business model has been built around securing a range of revenue streams, which include government grants, philanthropic and private donations, support from arts organisations and institutions, and advertising income, with a view to keeping Seesaw’s content completely free to readers.

Levy acknowledges that while Seesaw is now facing some difficult financial decisions, the magazine has actually been very fortunate in attracting the kind of financial support it has since the business incorporated as a not-for-profit in 2019.

‘We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from state government funding and philanthropic sources so far,’ Levy says.

‘But the reality is, the funding we’ve been able to secure has mostly been for short-term projects and that money cannot be used for operational purposes. But in order to achieve long-term growth, we need to secure ongoing operational funding.’

Levy explains that one of Seesaw’s most recent moves towards achieving this longer-term growth was to apply for multi-year funding from the Department of Culture and the Arts WA, through the Department’s AOIP (Arts Organisations Investment Program), but that application was unsuccessful. (Successful AOIP applicants were announced earlier this year.)

‘It will be four years before we can try for that multi-year funding again,’ Levy says. ‘So we need to look at other avenues of longer-term support.’

Seesaw’s plight in line with wider trends

Unfortunately, this “lack of longer-term financial support” situation is a common reality for many small arts entities in Australia, including several other notable arts publications that have recently shut down.

Alison Croggon’s online platform Witness Performance, dedicated to arts criticism, closed in June 2021. Elissa and Jason Blake’s Audrey Journal, which published a mix of reviews and arts news for Sydney readers, followed soon after in November 2021. And long-time sector legends, editors Keith Gallasch and Virginia Baxter who had published RealTime Arts since 1994, effectively wound up that publication in 2017.

It seems that with Seesaw’s oncoming pause, and with the memory of many recently folded arts magazines fresh in mind, there is a disturbing irony in their struggle to survive.

This is because in their role of as arts media outlets, entities like Seesaw are in fact core contributors to the wider arts ecology, yet their ability to shore up their financial position within that landscape appears limited.

As Levy succinctly says, ‘If the art is not reported on in the public domain, how do we know it ever happened?’ It’s a stark reminder that, without prominent places to find out about the art, the art itself risks being left in the dark.

Levy continues, ‘Arts writing is not only important for people to get to know about what’s happening, but it’s how they get a sense of whether they may be interested in it or not. It also provides pathways into the arts for people who may otherwise not feel confident about attending shows or events.’

Not only that, Levy believes arts writers’ contributions assist artists and companies in their ongoing growth trajectories.

‘Especially in terms of arts criticism,’ she says. ‘Reviews provide artists with critical feedback, which can help their work develop and change and grow, which is vital to a strong sector overall.’

And while many in the arts are quick to say that the demise of arts platforms like Seesaw is due to their fundamentally unviable commercial prospects, Levy points out that this approach overlooks the proven dollar value the arts contribute to the wider economy.

‘We don’t talk enough about how the arts and culture actually bring in a huge amount of revenue and are a big money generator,’ she says. ‘It should make financial sense to invest in them because of their huge value to our wider economy.

‘We know the arts have intrinsic value,’ she adds. ‘But it’s important to recognise there is great financial value here too,’ she concludes.