Minister for the Arts back-pedalling on promises

Is the 'revitalisation' of plans for Powerhouse Ultimo a sign of the NSW Government's dwindling commitment to the arts?
5 Sep 2023
Gina Fairley
Powerhouse Ultimo renewal concept design

Powerhouse Ultimo renewal concept design. Image: Supplied.

Buried with a bunch of announcements on the NSW Government website was a rather staggering headline this week (2 September): ‘The Powerhouse Museum Ultimo revitalised’.

“Revitalised” has the ring of energised growth and renewal. While Powerhouse Ultimo is set for renewal, the Government’s announcement rather cloaks a slash of funds.

‘The Government is committing $250 million for a heritage revitalisation to the Powerhouse Museum Ultimo,’ the announcement proudly claims upfront. Further down the page it reads: ‘The former government allocated $481 million for a Powerhouse renewal project. NSW families are facing rampant inflation, as well as rising energy and housing costs. The $230 million balance from this decision will support the construction of new school and hospital projects as part of a new era of responsible long-term budget repair.’

‘Revitalised’? More like scrapped.

Read: Powerhouse Ultimo is here to stay as design museum with $480 million investment

NSW Minister for Arts John Graham says: ‘We promised at the election that we would preserve the Wran legacy and keep the Powerhouse Museum at Ultimo open. We are doing just that… We have responded to community calls for a more modest redevelopment, saving the Powerhouse Museum and preserving the Wran legacy with a $250 million heritage redevelopment.’

The mixed messages continue: ‘There has been no significant capital investment into Ultimo Powerhouse Museum since the Museum opened in 1988. Independent engineering advice is that there are significant systems that need to be replaced to meet operation and building code requirements.’

But then follows with, ‘The area around the Powerhouse Museum Ultimo has changed extensively since the Museum opened in 1988. It is now a major hub for creative industries, technology, innovation, education and research,’ spruiking the site as a good investment for the future.

Graham concludes: ‘This prudent investment allows us to save the Powerhouse Museum at Ultimo and preserve the Wran legacy in a tough fiscal environment.’

Does anyone else feel like they are being sold day-old fish?

The NSW Government says it will ‘undertake further consultation with current staff as well as the arts and culture sector, business and creative industries groups, the education sector, peak bodies, expert advisers, local communities and the public on the details and timing of this heritage redevelopment’.

It was only nine months ago (December 2022) that the Government was celebrating the announcement that a team of architects – an Australian team comprising Architectus, Durbach Block Jaggers Architects, Tyrrell Studio, Youssofzay + Hart, Akira Isogawa, Yerrabingin, Finding Infinity and Arup – would ‘deliver a world-class museum for the people of NSW, and beyond’. 

Their design was unanimously selected by a jury and described as a ‘truly exceptional building’.

Construction of the Powerhouse Parramatta site, meanwhile, is scheduled to be completed by late 2024.

ArtsHub will be watching the development of this story.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

