Melbourne premiere of American Psycho the Musical – prepare to be blood spattered!

This September will see the premiere of the musical of American Psycho in Melbourne’s Chapel off Chapel, in time for the 25th anniversary of the Mary Harron film starring Christian Bale. Both iterations are based on Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel about capitalism, consumerism, excess – and, of course, murder. It’s set in Manhattan in the late 80s and follows an investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer.

The Melbourne premiere will be directed by Mark Taylor, with music and lyrics by Duncan Sheikand and a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The score will be integrated with iconic 80s tracks from Huey Lewis and the News, Phil Collins and Tears for Fears. The production according to the press release, will also have ‘plenty of live-on-stage blood’. Punters sitting in the front rows are encouraged to bring fluid-proof coverings…

Conor Beaumont will play the lead role of Patrick Bateman, with the rest of the cast including local talents Sam Ward (Miss Saigon, Ten Tenors) as Paul Owen/Detective Kimball, Montana Sharp (Parade) as Jean, Jordan Malone (Wicked, Frozen) as Evelyn Williams, Jake Ameduri (Sister Act) as Timothy Price and others and Ellie Nunan (Mary Poppins, Cats) as Mrs Bateman and others.

Director Mark Taylor says, ‘This cast is fearless, and we can’t wait to watch them bring this story to life and leave audiences reeling long after they leave the theatre. This talented company is diving headfirst into a show that dares to go where most musicals don’t: it holds a mirror up to toxic masculinity, status obsession and the warped idea of what success and masculinity should look like.’

American Psycho – the Musical will open at Chapel Off Chapel on 4 September 2025 for limited season.

Port Fairy Folk Festival 2026 line-up first announcements

Before its landmark anniversary in 2027, PFFF has announced the first line-up of acts for the Labour Day weekend in 2026.

While there is much focus on 2027, as the famed festival’s 50th anniversary, there’s still another event to embed on your calendars first. The 2026 Port Fairy Folk Festival (PFFF) runs over the Labour Day long weekend, which next year falls on 6-9 March. The long established and beloved event goes from strength to strength, with its relaxed and easily accessible vibe drawing crowds of music lovers year after year.

The Festival is renowned for featuring headline draw card acts, alongside myriad less familiar performers that can be discovered by attendees strolling between the tents in the main arena or the nearby venues around the village. And next year will be no different.

The following acts have already been announced for the 49th festival, in March 2026:

PFFF: from Ireland

Mary Coughlan – the Irish jazz, blues and folk stalwart will be making her fourth visit to Port Fairy, back by popular demand.

Gráinne Hunt – a rising singer-songwriter.

Beoga – a genre-bending quintet, celebrated for their fiery live shows and their blend of traditional and contemporary folk.

The Swell Season – the folk-powered collaboration is a merger of geographical roots with Irish musician Glen Hansard and Czech singer and pianist Markéta Irglová, known for their Academy Award-winning song ‘Falling Slowly’, from the film Once returning for a rare appearance.

PFFF: homegrown

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham – following the release of their new single, ‘Tone Deaf’, the Australian songwriters will be again joining forces at PFFF 2026.

Emma Donovan – bringing her new project, Take Me to the River.

Pierce Brothers – the Melbourne duo famed for their dynamic live sets.

