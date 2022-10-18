News

 > Writing and Publishing > News

Meet our new Managing Editor

Writer, editor and actor Madeleine Swain joins the ArtsHub team.
19 Oct 2022
Richard Watts

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Gwendolen Swain.

Share Icon

With over 25 years’ experience as an editor and journalist, most recently as Managing Editor at Niche Media, Madeleine Swain commenced in the new role of Managing Editor at ArtsHub this week.

Swain brings a wealth of editorial experience to the role as well as a deep love for the arts. An experienced actor in the independent theatre sector, she has previously worked as an arts presenter and producer on ABC television, in community radio, and as President of Melbourne Queer Film Festival. Swain also currently sits on the board of JOY Media, the umbrella organisation of JOY Radio 94.9FM.

She has also been a film reviewer in print, on television and on radio for many years. Early in 2022 she celebrated her 500th weekly review segment on 3GDR 95.7FM.

Swain’s editorial experience includes 22 years at Niche Media, most recently as Managing Editor of Architectural Review and Niche’s content agency.

‘I’m thrilled to be returning more fully to the arts world and look forward to bringing my editorial skills and critical eye to ArtsHub,’ Swain said.

‘If the last couple of years have taught us anything, it’s that the arts sector is not only a vital resource for our understanding of the world and our place within it (as well as providing nourishment for our souls), it’s also the industry that is one of the first impacted and left high, dry and unsupported by the powers that be in times of crisis,’ Swain continued.

‘To be in a position where I am able to assist in spotlighting both the important and thought-provoking work that is being done, and the issues and developments that affect the industry will be an absolute privilege.’

ArtsHub CEO Sol Wise said Swain would be a tremendous asset to the editorial team.

‘I am really excited that Madeleine has joined us as the ArtsHub Managing Editor,’ he said.

‘To use Madeleine’s own words, “this represents an incredibly rare role that so completely aligns with both my expertise and passion”. It took one meeting with Madeleine to understand that to be very true.

‘Madeleine brings a wealth of experience and I am confident Madeleine will be a wonderful Managing Editor and brand ambassador for ArtsHub as she leads the editorial team on the next chapter in pursuing our vision,’ said Wise.

Swain commenced in the role on Monday 17 October.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

All Arts Comedy Dance Features Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Visual Arts
More
Features

How the arts can move forward with ‘care’

At a recent interdisciplinary forum, speakers explore the notion of care and how it is vital in moving towards the…

Celina Lei
Features

Creating an exciting new vision for contemporary arts and culture

Brisbane Powerhouse unveils a revitalised program for contemporary arts in the RiverCity following Covid and floods.

Suzannah Conway
Reviews

Performance review: PENDULUM, Melbourne Fringe

The mesmerising choreography of dancers in concert with swinging bells.

Harry Haynes
Reviews

Theatre review: I is Maggie

A clear-eyed insight into the conditions of migrant labour in an industrial laundry.

Doug Robins
Reviews

Theatre review: The Briefing, Melissa McGlensey

A political satire at Melbourne Fringe that takes a swipe at many targets.

Sarah Liversidge

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login