Meet our new Managing Editor

With over 25 years’ experience as an editor and journalist, most recently as Managing Editor at Niche Media, Madeleine Swain commenced in the new role of Managing Editor at ArtsHub this week.

Swain brings a wealth of editorial experience to the role as well as a deep love for the arts. An experienced actor in the independent theatre sector, she has previously worked as an arts presenter and producer on ABC television, in community radio, and as President of Melbourne Queer Film Festival. Swain also currently sits on the board of JOY Media, the umbrella organisation of JOY Radio 94.9FM.

She has also been a film reviewer in print, on television and on radio for many years. Early in 2022 she celebrated her 500th weekly review segment on 3GDR 95.7FM.

Swain’s editorial experience includes 22 years at Niche Media, most recently as Managing Editor of Architectural Review and Niche’s content agency.

‘I’m thrilled to be returning more fully to the arts world and look forward to bringing my editorial skills and critical eye to ArtsHub,’ Swain said.

‘If the last couple of years have taught us anything, it’s that the arts sector is not only a vital resource for our understanding of the world and our place within it (as well as providing nourishment for our souls), it’s also the industry that is one of the first impacted and left high, dry and unsupported by the powers that be in times of crisis,’ Swain continued.

‘To be in a position where I am able to assist in spotlighting both the important and thought-provoking work that is being done, and the issues and developments that affect the industry will be an absolute privilege.’

ArtsHub CEO Sol Wise said Swain would be a tremendous asset to the editorial team.

‘I am really excited that Madeleine has joined us as the ArtsHub Managing Editor,’ he said.

‘To use Madeleine’s own words, “this represents an incredibly rare role that so completely aligns with both my expertise and passion”. It took one meeting with Madeleine to understand that to be very true.

‘Madeleine brings a wealth of experience and I am confident Madeleine will be a wonderful Managing Editor and brand ambassador for ArtsHub as she leads the editorial team on the next chapter in pursuing our vision,’ said Wise.

Swain commenced in the role on Monday 17 October.