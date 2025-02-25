Matilda Awards reveal a busy and diverse Brisbane theatre scene

The Brisbane performing arts industry gathered for the annual Matilda Awards to celebrate 2024. A diverse range of winners were celebrated, with the night’s unique ‘Gold Matilda’ going to Flipside Circus to recognise its continued and expansive work for Queensland.

Other big winners included Straight from the Strait, which was made by Opera Queensland, Yumpla Nerkep Foundation and the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in association with the Brisbane Festival. It won Best Musical or Cabaret, the Special Judges’ Award, Best Lighting Design (Jason Glenwright) and Best Set Design (Kevin O’Brien).

Presented by Queensland Theatre and Melbourne Theatre Company, 37 won Best Mainstage Production and Best Direction (Isaac Drandic) after a nationally acclaimed season featuring five-star reviews.

Scenes from a Yellow Peril, made by The Reaction Theory and BIPOC Arts Australia, won Best Independent Production and Best Ensemble. The show was part of Queensland Theatre’s Door 3, designed to partner with local theatre-makers and assist in making independent works. This, along with other mainstays such as PiP Theatre and Ad Astra has meant enormous growth in the independent theatre sector in recent years.

Kimie Tsukakoshi receiving her trophy at the Matilda Awards. Photo: Bulimba Studios.

Several large-scale productions were noticeably nominated by missed out on big awards. These included Round the Twist The Musical, Shake n Stir Theatre Co’s latest offering GRIMM and Queensland Theatre’s Gaslight. Trent Dalton’s Love Stories, one of the biggest Queensland productions of 2024, won for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for a Mainstage Production for Kimie Tsukakoshi.

All winners are available to see online.