Literature as theatre – attracting young audiences

The Canberra Theatre Centre‘s 2024 Family and Kids Program returns this month with a broad theme that revolves around literature inspired by books, amid national discussion around children’s literacy.

Well-known stories such as Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach and The Gruffalo feature. Notably, Li Cunxin’s Mao’s Last Dancer has been adapted for younger audiences to appreciate in The Peasant Prince.

Read: Why reading can help kids impacted by COVID-era school closures

All age groups and performance styles have been considered across the nine shows curated. ARC by Erth features puppetry and audience interaction, while Waru – journey of the small turtle uses dance to tell its story and engage audiences.

Aside from the literacy focus, older children can also look forward to the return of 360 ALLSTARS, an urban circus that combines street culture with physical prowess to explore various forms of rotation. Having now been seen by over a million people, the show has enjoyed sellout seasons in New York and Edinburgh and features video projection and a live soundtrack.

‘360 ALLSTARS’, presented by Canberra Theatre Centre. Image: Onyx Productions.

Plus, the adults in the audience have not been forgotten, with shows like Dog Man: The Musical (adapted from the series of books by Dav Pilkey) skilfully lacing humour aimed at adults in a children’s production.

The complete program is available on the Canberra Theatre Centre‘s website.