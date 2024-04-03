News

 > News

Literature as theatre – attracting young audiences

From April to December, Canberra Theatre Centre is presenting shows for children, with literature as the 2024 overarching theme.
3 Apr 2024
Clara Copland
Two actors on a dark stage. One wears a singlet and carries a torch, the other is on their knees and has a turtle costume on their back.

Performing Arts

‘Waru – journey of the small turtle’. Image: Bangarra Dance Theatre.

Share Icon

The Canberra Theatre Centre‘s 2024 Family and Kids Program returns this month with a broad theme that revolves around literature inspired by books, amid national discussion around children’s literacy.

Well-known stories such as Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach and The Gruffalo feature. Notably, Li Cunxin’s Mao’s Last Dancer has been adapted for younger audiences to appreciate in The Peasant Prince.

Read: Why reading can help kids impacted by COVID-era school closures

All age groups and performance styles have been considered across the nine shows curated. ARC by Erth features puppetry and audience interaction, while Waru – journey of the small turtle uses dance to tell its story and engage audiences.

Aside from the literacy focus, older children can also look forward to the return of 360 ALLSTARS, an urban circus that combines street culture with physical prowess to explore various forms of rotation. Having now been seen by over a million people, the show has enjoyed sellout seasons in New York and Edinburgh and features video projection and a live soundtrack.

‘360 ALLSTARS’, presented by Canberra Theatre Centre. Image: Onyx Productions.

Plus, the adults in the audience have not been forgotten, with shows like Dog Man: The Musical (adapted from the series of books by Dav Pilkey) skilfully lacing humour aimed at adults in a children’s production.

The complete program is available on the Canberra Theatre Centre‘s website.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
More
Reviews

Comedy review: Mel & Sam: The Platonic Human Centipede, The Toff in Town, MICF

Queer besties' new musical comedy is smart and ridiculous.

Kate Mulqueen
Four female and non-binary people stand in a group facing the camera, one is sitting at the front wearing light blue, the others are standing behind her. All five wear a T shirt with breasts and crosses for nipples drawn on in texta.
Reviews

Comedy review: Breast of the Fest, Trades Hall, MICF

A showcase of emerging female and non-binary performers.

Dorcas Maphakela
A white woman with short blonde hair poses dramatically before a gold lame screen. Her hands are behind her head, her face is turned to the right, and she is singing or screaming with joy. She wears a white shirt under a black suit, and her midriff and a hint of her black bra are visible.
Features

Community, celebration and stars: Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024

Artistic Director Virgina Gay describes the tone of her inaugural Adelaide Cabaret Festival and enthuses about some of the program…

Richard Watts
Reviews

Comedy review: Rachel Rayner, Science Explainer: Atomically Correct, Double Tree by Hilton, MICF

If you want to learn some science and enjoy some language-based laughs at the same time, this is the show…

Kim Hitchcock
First Nations woman in red dress standing in gallery space with Torres Strait Island art. Gail Mabo.
Q&A

In conversation: Gail Mabo on curating and legacy

Dancer cum choreographer cum artist, Gail Mabo turns her hand to curating as a way to share culture.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login