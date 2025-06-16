Lenny Kravitz is gonna go that way … to Mildura

Rock star Lenny Kravitz will take to the stage at a headline concert in Mildura later this year.

The Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos has announced that, in a huge coup for the region, the musician who has sold 40 million albums worldwide will play at the Mildura Sporting Precinct on 28 November 2025.

Kravitz boasts a long list of hits such as ‘American Woman’, ‘Fly Away’ and ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’, which shot him to international stardom, winning a record four consecutive Grammy awards for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance along the way.

Most recently in London, Berlin and Paris, Kravitz’ Blue Electric Light Tour will light up Mildura and is expected to attract up to 15,000 fans from across Australia, injecting millions of dollars into the local economy.

It’s the second time in three years that a global headliner will play in Mildura, with Kravitz’s gig following on from the Kings of Leon’s performance in 2022.

The Labor Government is backing events around the state through the $38 million Regional Events Fund – with the concert adding to a calendar of regional events, including Comedy in the Vines, Winter Sounds and the Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

Dimopoulos says: “Victoria is Australia’s cultural capital and we’re backing regional events that bring huge value to the local economy.

“Thousands of people will flock to Mildura from all over the country to see this legend of rock perform live – filling hotels, restaurants and cafes along the way.”

Pre-sale tickets to see Kravitz’s Blue Electric Light Tour go on sale on Tuesday 17 June, with tickets available to the general public on Friday 20 June. For more information and tickets visit Ticketek.