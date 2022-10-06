News

 > Writing and Publishing > News

It’s the personal touch: bookshop customer experiences

On the eve of Love your Bookshop Day, we asked three booksellers about how their daily exchanges with customers delivered a mutually beneficial experience.
7 Oct 2022
Thuy On

Writing and Publishing

Follow your heart to your local bookshop on Saturday 8 October 2022.

Share Icon

One of the joys of visiting or ordering from brick-and-mortar bookshops is the serendipitous, unexpected and often gratifying relationships fostered between booksellers and their customers, relationships that are denied those who deal with faceless monoliths like Amazon.

To mark Love your Bookshop Day (8 October), ArtsHub asked three booksellers to offer us anecdotal stories of how personal connections have been wrought through their daily interactions.

The 2022 Age Book of the Year Winner and author of Sentient Beings and Fever of Animals, Miles Allinson, who also happens to be a bookseller at Readings, enthused about the friendships he has made during his trading hours.

‘We have lots of really lovely customers; there are people who have been coming in every day since I started 15 years ago, and who I know really well. I’ve aged alongside them,’ said Allinson. ‘It’s a community service in some ways. There are a lot of children I used to serve who now tower over me.’

A bookshop is part of people’s lives. It keeps them connected to the world but it’s also a refuge from a barbarous reality. It isn’t simply about buying something. It’s also about a culture, a society, and a subconscious as well.  I like the idea that bookshops are about the secret things inside people.’ 

Miles Allinson, bookseller and author

Allinson told ArtsHub, ‘I remember going into Borders at Chadstone [in suburban Melbourne], when I was a teenager, and having a kind of physical panic attack – I nearly fainted – because there were so many books, and I was suddenly struck by the idea that a book actually contains the room it’s in.

‘In other words, the knowledge within a book sort of swallows up the whole room and therefore, by extension, a bookshop swallows the whole world,’ he continued. ‘A bookshop, in this sense, is a terrifying place, a kind of black hole. It’s like a compressed amount of worlds in one “place” ‘.

However, Allinson could definitely see the advantages of a novelist working in a bookshop.

‘You are with a bunch of other creative people. You are surrounded by work – you are always being exposed to the thing you do, which is sentences, basically. Plus, the people I work with are geniuses.  My knowledge of music or literature or film or ideas would be very thin without them. It’s been like a very long university degree, working at Readings. We are all professors of nothing, but still.’

Read: Book review: A Kind of Magic, Anna-Spargo Ryan

During lockdown last year, Leni James from Neighbourhood Books ended up writing poetry to one of her customers as books were ordered and delivered, even though neither had met in person.

‘It’s just been a real joy for me over the last 18 months, working, quite often by myself, in the shop with the door closed, to have some connection on the other side’ James told ArtsHub.

‘Jess’s order notes were different because they were so creative; just these lovely little poems that she would write in the voice of different poets from history – it was always like a little bit of a literary mystery to me, I’d need to work out in whose voice Jess was writing in that week. It was good – It helped me brush up a little bit! It was a lot of fun.

James continued: ‘I also like to write a little bit of poetry here and there – so I saw that note come through I thought “this is going to be a fun way for me to take 10 minutes away from the work ” – to compose something to send back to Jess – which I did and then was thrilled to see the next week she had made another new order with another poem.’

Storytelling at The Leaf Bookshop in Ashburton, Victoria.

‘All of Jess’ poems are saved in her customer history, which we can click back through – really, really lucky we do have them here for posterity.

‘The poems I was writing to Jess, I was just writing with a felt tipped pen on the brown paper I was wrapping the books in, but I do believe Jess has held onto one or two of those, which makes me feel very special ‘ said James.

Meanwhile, author Jayne Tuttle, who with her husband Matt Davis owns and runs The Bookshop at Queenscliff, is constantly buoyed by the connections forged in her store.

‘The odd, the surprising, the funny and the poignant happen every day. It’s the beauty of bookselling. People’s fetishes, their obsessions, their curiosities … oh the joy of just standing there, the guide, or moreover, the bystander who gets to watch people’s minds light up and burst in all different directions, every day, right in front of your eyes.’

Love your Bookshop Day takes place on Saturday 8 October 2022 and is an annual celebration of everything local bookshops do: from fostering staff and curating books to creating author events.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She's the outgoing books editor of The Big issue. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

Related News

All Arts Fiction News Non-Fiction Performing Arts Poetry And Spoken Word Reviews Sponsored Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
News

This week's arts news in brief

What's on, what's in the headlines, and the latest program releases – to put you ahead of the game this…

Celina Lei
Sponsored

A 50-year milestone for First Nations arts that looks to the future

Eldership, advocacy and gearing for the future, Purrumpa invites sector leaders and emerging voices to gather in a momentous celebration…

Celina Lei
Reviews

Book review: Moon Sugar, Angela Meyer

A genre-defying novel that plays around with concepts of loss, power and different realities.

Olivia Arcaro
Reviews

Book review: Alchemy, Wendy Sharpe and Kate Forsyth

A creatively brilliant amalgamation of poetry and art.

Nanci Nott
Reviews

Book review: Unnecessary Drama, Nina Kenwood

A delightful YA rom-com about moving out and growing up.

Jemimah Brewster

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login