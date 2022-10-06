It’s the personal touch: bookshop customer experiences

One of the joys of visiting or ordering from brick-and-mortar bookshops is the serendipitous, unexpected and often gratifying relationships fostered between booksellers and their customers, relationships that are denied those who deal with faceless monoliths like Amazon.

To mark Love your Bookshop Day (8 October), ArtsHub asked three booksellers to offer us anecdotal stories of how personal connections have been wrought through their daily interactions.

The 2022 Age Book of the Year Winner and author of Sentient Beings and Fever of Animals, Miles Allinson, who also happens to be a bookseller at Readings, enthused about the friendships he has made during his trading hours.

‘We have lots of really lovely customers; there are people who have been coming in every day since I started 15 years ago, and who I know really well. I’ve aged alongside them,’ said Allinson. ‘It’s a community service in some ways. There are a lot of children I used to serve who now tower over me.’

A bookshop is part of people’s lives. It keeps them connected to the world but it’s also a refuge from a barbarous reality. It isn’t simply about buying something. It’s also about a culture, a society, and a subconscious as well. I like the idea that bookshops are about the secret things inside people.’ Miles Allinson, bookseller and author

Allinson told ArtsHub, ‘I remember going into Borders at Chadstone [in suburban Melbourne], when I was a teenager, and having a kind of physical panic attack – I nearly fainted – because there were so many books, and I was suddenly struck by the idea that a book actually contains the room it’s in.

‘In other words, the knowledge within a book sort of swallows up the whole room and therefore, by extension, a bookshop swallows the whole world,’ he continued. ‘A bookshop, in this sense, is a terrifying place, a kind of black hole. It’s like a compressed amount of worlds in one “place” ‘.



However, Allinson could definitely see the advantages of a novelist working in a bookshop.

‘You are with a bunch of other creative people. You are surrounded by work – you are always being exposed to the thing you do, which is sentences, basically. Plus, the people I work with are geniuses. My knowledge of music or literature or film or ideas would be very thin without them. It’s been like a very long university degree, working at Readings. We are all professors of nothing, but still.’

During lockdown last year, Leni James from Neighbourhood Books ended up writing poetry to one of her customers as books were ordered and delivered, even though neither had met in person.

‘It’s just been a real joy for me over the last 18 months, working, quite often by myself, in the shop with the door closed, to have some connection on the other side’ James told ArtsHub.

‘Jess’s order notes were different because they were so creative; just these lovely little poems that she would write in the voice of different poets from history – it was always like a little bit of a literary mystery to me, I’d need to work out in whose voice Jess was writing in that week. It was good – It helped me brush up a little bit! It was a lot of fun.

James continued: ‘I also like to write a little bit of poetry here and there – so I saw that note come through I thought “this is going to be a fun way for me to take 10 minutes away from the work ” – to compose something to send back to Jess – which I did and then was thrilled to see the next week she had made another new order with another poem.’

Storytelling at The Leaf Bookshop in Ashburton, Victoria.

‘All of Jess’ poems are saved in her customer history, which we can click back through – really, really lucky we do have them here for posterity.

‘The poems I was writing to Jess, I was just writing with a felt tipped pen on the brown paper I was wrapping the books in, but I do believe Jess has held onto one or two of those, which makes me feel very special ‘ said James.

Meanwhile, author Jayne Tuttle, who with her husband Matt Davis owns and runs The Bookshop at Queenscliff, is constantly buoyed by the connections forged in her store.

‘The odd, the surprising, the funny and the poignant happen every day. It’s the beauty of bookselling. People’s fetishes, their obsessions, their curiosities … oh the joy of just standing there, the guide, or moreover, the bystander who gets to watch people’s minds light up and burst in all different directions, every day, right in front of your eyes.’

Love your Bookshop Day takes place on Saturday 8 October 2022 and is an annual celebration of everything local bookshops do: from fostering staff and curating books to creating author events.