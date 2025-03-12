News

Here You Come Again, the Dolly Parton musical, is dancing down to Australia

Bring your dancing shoes for a celebration of Dolly's biggest hits in a musical promising southern charm and a dazzling soundtrack.
12 Mar 2025 12:18
Allison Dickie

Performing Arts

Jam-packed with Dolly Parton’s iconic songs like ‘9 to 5’, ‘Jolene’ and ‘Islands in the Stream’, Here You Come Again is heading down under.

After sold-out seasons across the UK and the US, and with Parton’s offical approval, the Australian tour of Here You Come Again swings in with an all-Australian ensemble, starring Dash Kruck (Little Shop of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar) and co-creator Tricia Paoluccio also on stage as Dolly.

“I’ve loved Dolly my whole life and have been singing her songs since I was a little girl,” Paoluccio says. “Having Dolly’s personal stamp of approval on this piece makes it even more special, and I can’t wait to bring this production to Australia!”

The tale of an imaginary Dolly Parton guiding a diehard fan through life’s obstacles will arrive at Melbourne’s Comedy theatre from 12 July, transferring to Theatre Royal Sydney from 12 September. Keep an eye out for announcements about Adelaide, Perth, Newcastle and Canberra.

Pre-sale tickets for Melbourne and Sydney are available from 9am Wednesday 12 March here, or jump onto the waitlist for Adelaide, Perth, Newcastle and Canberra.

