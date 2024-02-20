Exhibition showcasing the art of corsage and masking

Maya Tamang, who goes by the artist name Miss Martha, is currently exhibiting a series of paintings in The Art of Corsage and Masking at Abbotsford Convent. Her work sheds light on the intricacies of mental health and self-image, and delves into the broader themes of female portraiture and fashion.

Tamang is instantly recognisable in her style, influenced by the golden era of the 1940s coupled with her big personality. She is an artist with lived experience and a disability activist, and her paintings aim to empower others through their depiction of authenticity and honesty.

Tamang’s journey with painting began through art therapy. She says: ‘I always found going to talk therapy and group social sessions extremely distressing, and [formed] a strong wholesome connection with Robyn deVries, an art therapist [Melbourne Art Therapy Studio] who has guided and supported me through my teenage years to early adulthood.

‘Art became my way of self-expression and acceptance when traditional education paths weren’t suitable for me. It allowed me to communicate my feelings and identity struggles when words fell short. It still helps me communicate and it’s interesting to look back at my paintings to see how I was feeling at the time.’

The word “masking” in the autistic and disability communities refers to the practice of suppressing and concealing certain traits in order to fit into the neurotypical and ableist norm. It is often highly stressful, both physically and mentally, and discourages the free expression of personal identity.

The Art of Corsage and Masking is Tamang’s way of showing others how she has embodied her lived experience of autism, and also share her joy and creativity. She says: ‘As a person with autism I believe it’s important to share diverse stories, including those of people with disabilities. Often, these stories don’t get enough attention and am excited that people will be able to see mine.’

For Tamang, dressing up and apply make-up is ‘not just a mask, but a form of self-identification’ and ‘the process helps me tackle the day with confidence and purpose’. Her works ‘invite viewers to step into the mind of an autistic person, especially one who was non-verbal until their teenage years’.

Besides collaborating with her art therapist, Tamang also invited her mother, Naomi Matthews, to exhibit works in the exhibition. The mother and daughter duo often share ideas and bounce off each other during their creative process. This is exemplified in the other layer of the exhibition. Tamang continues: ‘Our work often revolves around gender and sexuality conformity. For instance, the corsage pieces explore female bodies, touching on issues like ageism and societal expectations for women.’

Tamang invites visitors to embark on a visual journey, show empathy to each other and find their points of connection in The Art of Corsage and Masking.

The Art of Corsage and Masking is on view at the Cam’s Kiosk, Abbotsford Convent until 28 February; free entry.