Digital activation the focus at regional arts centre

Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre just opened in regional NSW this year and now it’s receiving a $448,600 grant, specifically to develop its digital infrastructure, including virtual reality, projectors and movable walls.

It’s an example of an arts and cultural centre that puts digital offerings high in its list of priorities.

Sean Britton, Council’s Acting Director, Organisation and Community Capacity, described the investment as ’future-focused’.

‘The vision for the centre was always to be a community space for people to gather, create, connect, and collaborate by sharing ideas and inspiration,’ he said.

‘The digital lab and projection in the main gallery space takes that to a whole new level, guaranteeing the centre is fit-for-purpose, future-focused and able to accommodate and support quality programming and diverse community groups with exciting opportunities to bring in different kinds of artwork, public lectures and the like.

‘It’s also a great way to encourage school groups and young people to expand how they interact with the centre as the inclusion of an innovation hub and digital lab brings a unique facility to the region to increase youth participation and open up new learning pathways,’ Britton added.

The grant will do the heavy lifting out of the project’s total $525,500 cost, taking NSW Government’s investment into the centre to $3.2million.

In addition, the build was funded with a $2.78million Create NSW grant, which features more than 300 square-metres of gallery space and two artists’ workshops including wet and digital studios.

The Centre also houses Singleton’s Civic Art collection and is home to the Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter Art Prize.

To strengthen this next stage of development, nominations are sought from local creatives to be part of the Singleton Arts and Culture Advisory Group. Find out more.