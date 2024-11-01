News

Dark Mofo announces full return in 2025 after one-year hiatus

Pre-sale tickets for Night Mass, Dark Mofo’s signature city takeover, will go live on 5 November.
1 Nov 2024 11:01
ArtsHub
Night Mass, Dark Mofo 2023. A big crowd gathered beneath a stage where a solo performer is cast in electric red light.

Night Mass, Dark Mofo 2023. Photo: Jesse Hunniford. Image: Courtesy of Dark Mofo 2023.

Dark Mofo, the flagship Nipaluna/Hobart winter arts festival, will return in full force in 2025 following a brief hiatus this year that saw it reduced to a skeleton program “for a period of renewal”.

The festival’s return in 2025 will include an ambitious art and music program, alongside cornerstone events including Winter Feast, the Ogoh-Ogoh, Night Mass and the Nude Solstice Swim. Dark Mofo 2025 is slated for 5-15 June, with the Swim wrapping up the festivities on 21 June.

Ahead of the full festival program announcement next year, pre-sale tickets to Night Mass, the festival’s art and music takeover of the Hobart CBD, will go live at 10am on 5 November. Pre-registrations are required via the Dark Mofo website.

Read: A Day On The Green 2024-25: an ultimate guide to daycations and uplifting live music

2025 will be the first festival under the reins of new Artistic Director Chris Twite. “Dark Mofo is back. For our 11th chapter once more we’ll bathe the city in red and deliver two weeks of inspiring art, music and ritual. Today we’re giving Dark Mofo devotees a chance to access a limited pre-release of tickets to the sprawling behemoth, Night Mass,” he says.

Twite adds, “Night Mass is a beast, and this year it will evolve once more – worming its way through the city with new spaces, performances and experiences to dance, explore or crawl your way through.”

The full 2025 program will be announced next year.

