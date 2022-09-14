Culture collides with commerce in Hobart’s CBD

If you’ve strolled around nipaluna/Hobart recently, chances are you’ve walked city streets in which you barely break stride.

That is about to change, say the developers of In The Hanging Garden, a mixed-use precinct of retail, living and cultural spaces that aims to stop Hobart residents and visitors in their tracks.

Demolition works for Stage 1 of In The Hanging Garden are now underway. The first stage of the development will see the construction of a new entrance to the precinct, which will in turn form part of a pedestrian link connecting Watchorn Street to Murray Street and improve accessibility and patronage into Hobart’s city centre.

ITHG is a four-year collaborative venture between the Melbourne-based property developer Riverlee and DarkLab, the creative agency founded by Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) owner David Walsh.

Designed by MONA architects Fender Katsalidis, Stages 2 and 3 of the project will include the adaptation and repurposing of several heritage buildings, notably the historically important Odeon Theatre (Hobart’s first cinema will have a 180-key hotel built over it), and adjacent properties including the Tattersalls Hotel and Wellington House.

Artist impression of Hobart’s In the Hanging Garden development. Image: Supplied

When completed, the residential, office, hotel, retail and cultural development will encompass almost an entire city block. According to the project’s published ITHG masterplan, nearly 50% of the precinct will be publicly accessible over multiple levels. It will also serve as a base for Hobart’s annual Dark Mofo festival as well as other events.

‘It’s a very Hobart project in a lot of ways but we’ve also looked at similar ideas interstate and internationally,’ Riverlee’s Development Director David Lee told ArtsHub. ‘Particularly Berlin and the way old buildings are repurposed there. Rather than demolish and start from scratch, we want to use what’s already there and not overdo it. It’s important to keep that feeling of something authentic and welcoming.’

Commerce and culture can co-exist in the same space, Lee said, but acknowledged that there will always be some degree of tension in any relationship between the sectors.

‘There will be competing interests, but I think we can achieve a balance,’ said Lee. ‘We’ve been working on this for a long time now – this is something like the tenth iteration of the plan in three years – and we can now see the way to a profitable project while keeping it meaningful and activating culture in the city, which is something this area of Hobart really needs.’

Do Not Disturb

The future of the Odeon is not entirely clear, however. The venue has been used to host concerts and shows since 2014 and has played host to major rock acts including Queens of the Stone Age, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Tea Party, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Einstürzende Neubauten.

But with an upmarket hotel being built above it, the Odeon is unlikely to be able to present rock gigs of that scale or sonic intensity in the future.

Artist’s impression of the redeveloped Odeon Theatre, Hobart. Image: Supplied

‘The rock audience and the planned hotel … it’s a very different user profile,’ said Lee, who added that the current plan is to refurbish the Odeon’s auditorium into a mixed-use room capable of hosting a wider variety of live shows and conferences.

‘The Odeon is pretty special to all of us but there are challenges,’ Lee said. ‘It isn’t in the best state of repair and it will require a significant amount of capital expenditure to ensure a long future for it. We are working on the concept now to ensure its viability.’

One issue is the Odeon’s sloping floor. ‘You can’t have banquet seating as it is at the moment so that will need to be addressed,’ Lee said.

The current Odeon façade, a modernist design built in the mid-1950s, will be stripped off to reveal the original architecture of the building. ‘We’re still in the process of investigating that. We believe everything is still intact underneath, said Lee.

The loss of The Odeon as a rock venue would be significant, Hobart-based promoter and live music enthusiast Peter Macpherson told ArtsHub.

‘It’s hard enough to get international bands to come over as it is because of the expense involved, but losing a good, medium-sized room like The Odeon will make it even harder. It’s ideal in a lot of ways, with two levels and space for a moshpit if you need it.’

Venues capable of holding a thousand people are scarce in Hobart, he added. ‘We have some 300 or 400-people rooms and there’s the Wrest Point Casino showroom but that’s not very rock and roll. I reckon we’re gonna miss out.’