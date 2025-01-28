Creative sector leaders in Australia Day Honours 2025

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are warned that the following article contains references to deceased persons.

This year’s Australia Day Honours list has recognised a number of figures in the arts and creative sectors. While last year the visual arts were particularly well represented, in 2025 it appears those in the world of music appear to have been singled out for their moment in the spotlight.

The theatre fraternity will be glad to mark the recognition of venerable playwright Joanna Murray-Smith, who becomes a Member of the Order of Australia (AM). A 30th anniversary production of her landmark play Honour opens at Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre on 15 February, while her 2021 two-hander, Berlin is being restaged at the Meat Market Stables for a short season in late February.

The visual arts sector will be equally pleased to see that Clothilde Bullen, currently Manager Art, Culture and Collections at Edith Cowan University, and previously the Art Gallery of Western Australia’s Senior Curator and Head of Indigenous Programs has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to Indigenous arts.

Order of Australia – General Division

Appointed as a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC)

Eve Lynnette (Lyn) Williams AM

South Yarra Vic 3141

For eminent service to the arts as an administrator, and to the museums and galleries sector through philanthropic donations.

The late Galarrwuy Yunupingu AM

For eminent service to First Nation Peoples, in particular traditional land ownership, to leadership in economic development initiatives, to fostering reconciliation and respect, and as a custodian of culture and ceremony.

Appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

Gerard Bertelkamp

For significant service to the performing arts as a singer, songwriter and musician.

David John Briggs

Camberwell VIC 3124

For significant service to the performing arts as a guitarist, songwriter and producer.

Margaret Elizabeth Burn

Hackett ACT 2602

For significant service to library and information science, and to the community.

Julian Richard Burt

For significant service to the arts, to the church, and to the environment.

Professor Joshua Byrne

Hilton WA 6163

For significant service to conservation and the environment, and as a media presenter and author.

Joanna Susan Capon OAM

NSW

For significant service to the arts, and to community health.

Patrick Francis Condon

For significant service to arts administration, and the entertainment industry.

Stephen Alexander Grieve

Hindmarsh Island SA 5214

For significant service to architecture, and to arts development through leadership roles.

Peter St John Kennedy

Mount Lawley WA 6050

For significant service to the print and broadcast media as a journalist.

Ian Roderick Macintosh

NSW

For significant service to the media and broadcast industry.

The late Paul Richard Madden

Vic

For significant service to the community through social welfare organisations, social policy development, and the arts.

Read: Back to the future for Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre 2025 season

Joanna Murray-Smith

Fitzroy North Vic 3068

For significant service to the performing arts as a writer.

Emeritus Professor Joe Wolfe

NSW

For significant service to tertiary education, and to music.

Awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

The late Associate Professor Philip James AYRES

Vic

For service to literature, and to education.

Paul Justin Beaud

NSW

For service to the music industry as a songwriter and producer.

Rachel Bin Saleh

For service to literature.

Elizabeth Anne Bonetti

Ivanhoe Vic 3079

For service to music.

Debra Lee Boutcher

For service to the arts, and to the community of Horsham.

Currently Manager Art, Culture and Collections at Edith Cowan University, Clothilde Bullen has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM). Image: Supplied.

Clothilde Elena Bullen

WA

For service to Indigenous arts.

Vincent Ciccarello

Adelaide SA 5000

For service to arts administration.

The late James Campbell Cobb

NSW

For service to the visual arts industry.

Darryl Keith Davenport

Como WA 6152

For service to dance sports.

Celia Egerton

Toowoomba Qld 4350

For service to music through teaching.

Alice Jemima Mary Garrett

Annandale NSW 2038

For service to journalism.

Alan Keith Gilmour

Tumbi Umbi NSW 2261

For service to the arts, particularly through music.

The late Peter Edward Greed

SA

For service to the community of the Mildura and Mallee regions, and to the arts.

Julia Clare Hales

Subiaco WA 6008

For service to people with disability, and to the arts.

John Eric Head

Shepparton VIC 3630

For service to the arts, and to the community of Shepparton.

Margaret Elizabeth Hoban

Newstead TAS 7250

For service to the arts, particularly through music.

John Franklin Ingham

Hope Valley SA 5090

For service to broadcast media.

Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa

WA

For service to the performing arts.

Margaret Soo Koo

SA

For service to the creative arts, particularly as an embroiderer.

Alison Mary MacGregor

Mildura VIC 3500

For service to music, and to horticulture.

Robert William McLauchlan

Ashburton Vic 3147

For service to architecture, and to social welfare.

Sean Sidney Meltzer

Caulfield North VIC 3161

For service to the Jewish community, and to the arts.

Catherine Jane Palethorpe

Beecroft NSW 2119

For service to music administration.

Professor Emerita Margaret Plant

Southbank Vic 3006

For service to visual arts, and to art history.

Keith Sawdy

NSW

For service to architecture, and to the community.

The late Gunther Eugen Schmida

Qld

For service to wildlife photography.

Beverley Ann SMITH Karana Downs QLD 4306

For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Ian Douglas STANISTREET Preston VIC 3072

For service to broadcast media.

Tanya Trevisan

WA

For service to architecture, and to business.

Kelli Louise Underwood

Vic

For service to broadcast media.

Alan James Wardrope

Tuggerawong NSW 2259

For service to the film and motion picture industry.

Murray Forrest

Carlingford NSW 2117

For significant service to the film and television industry.