Creative sector leaders in Australia Day Honours 2025

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are warned that the following article contains references to deceased persons.
This year’s Australia Day Honours list has recognised a number of figures in the arts and creative sectors. While last year the visual arts were particularly well represented, in 2025 it appears those in the world of music appear to have been singled out for their moment in the spotlight.
The theatre fraternity will be glad to mark the recognition of venerable playwright Joanna Murray-Smith, who becomes a Member of the Order of Australia (AM). A 30th anniversary production of her landmark play Honour opens at Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre on 15 February, while her 2021 two-hander, Berlin is being restaged at the Meat Market Stables for a short season in late February.
The visual arts sector will be equally pleased to see that Clothilde Bullen, currently Manager Art, Culture and Collections at Edith Cowan University, and previously the Art Gallery of Western Australia’s Senior Curator and Head of Indigenous Programs has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to Indigenous arts.
Order of Australia – General Division
Appointed as a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC)
Eve Lynnette (Lyn) Williams AM
South Yarra Vic 3141
For eminent service to the arts as an administrator, and to the museums and galleries sector through philanthropic donations.
The late Galarrwuy Yunupingu AM
For eminent service to First Nation Peoples, in particular traditional land ownership, to leadership in economic development initiatives, to fostering reconciliation and respect, and as a custodian of culture and ceremony.
Appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM)
Gerard Bertelkamp
For significant service to the performing arts as a singer, songwriter and musician.
David John Briggs
Camberwell VIC 3124
For significant service to the performing arts as a guitarist, songwriter and producer.
Margaret Elizabeth Burn
Hackett ACT 2602
For significant service to library and information science, and to the community.
Julian Richard Burt
For significant service to the arts, to the church, and to the environment.
Professor Joshua Byrne
Hilton WA 6163
For significant service to conservation and the environment, and as a media presenter and author.
Joanna Susan Capon OAM
NSW
For significant service to the arts, and to community health.
Patrick Francis Condon
For significant service to arts administration, and the entertainment industry.
Stephen Alexander Grieve
Hindmarsh Island SA 5214
For significant service to architecture, and to arts development through leadership roles.
Peter St John Kennedy
Mount Lawley WA 6050
For significant service to the print and broadcast media as a journalist.
Ian Roderick Macintosh
NSW
For significant service to the media and broadcast industry.
The late Paul Richard Madden
Vic
For significant service to the community through social welfare organisations, social policy development, and the arts.
Joanna Murray-Smith
Fitzroy North Vic 3068
For significant service to the performing arts as a writer.
Emeritus Professor Joe Wolfe
NSW
For significant service to tertiary education, and to music.
Awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)
The late Associate Professor Philip James AYRES
Vic
For service to literature, and to education.
Paul Justin Beaud
NSW
For service to the music industry as a songwriter and producer.
Rachel Bin Saleh
For service to literature.
Elizabeth Anne Bonetti
Ivanhoe Vic 3079
For service to music.
Debra Lee Boutcher
For service to the arts, and to the community of Horsham.
Clothilde Elena Bullen
WA
For service to Indigenous arts.
Vincent Ciccarello
Adelaide SA 5000
For service to arts administration.
The late James Campbell Cobb
NSW
For service to the visual arts industry.
Darryl Keith Davenport
Como WA 6152
For service to dance sports.
Celia Egerton
Toowoomba Qld 4350
For service to music through teaching.
Alice Jemima Mary Garrett
Annandale NSW 2038
For service to journalism.
Alan Keith Gilmour
Tumbi Umbi NSW 2261
For service to the arts, particularly through music.
The late Peter Edward Greed
SA
For service to the community of the Mildura and Mallee regions, and to the arts.
Julia Clare Hales
Subiaco WA 6008
For service to people with disability, and to the arts.
John Eric Head
Shepparton VIC 3630
For service to the arts, and to the community of Shepparton.
Margaret Elizabeth Hoban
Newstead TAS 7250
For service to the arts, particularly through music.
John Franklin Ingham
Hope Valley SA 5090
For service to broadcast media.
Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa
WA
For service to the performing arts.
Margaret Soo Koo
SA
For service to the creative arts, particularly as an embroiderer.
Alison Mary MacGregor
Mildura VIC 3500
For service to music, and to horticulture.
Robert William McLauchlan
Ashburton Vic 3147
For service to architecture, and to social welfare.
Sean Sidney Meltzer
Caulfield North VIC 3161
For service to the Jewish community, and to the arts.
Catherine Jane Palethorpe
Beecroft NSW 2119
For service to music administration.
Professor Emerita Margaret Plant
Southbank Vic 3006
For service to visual arts, and to art history.
Keith Sawdy
NSW
For service to architecture, and to the community.
The late Gunther Eugen Schmida
Qld
For service to wildlife photography.
Beverley Ann SMITH Karana Downs QLD 4306
For service to the museums and galleries sector.
Ian Douglas STANISTREET Preston VIC 3072
For service to broadcast media.
Tanya Trevisan
WA
For service to architecture, and to business.
Kelli Louise Underwood
Vic
For service to broadcast media.
Alan James Wardrope
Tuggerawong NSW 2259
For service to the film and motion picture industry.
Murray Forrest
Carlingford NSW 2117
For significant service to the film and television industry.