Craftivism led by women

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains the name of a deceased person.

Changemakers: Crafting a difference is a new touring exhibition by the Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD) at Old Parliament House, launching to coincide with International Women’s Day (8 March).

Changemakers: Crafting a difference is the touring competent of the Changemakers exhibition currently on view at MoAD. It introduces the power of craftivism (craft and activism) and invites audiences to join the global movement, while featuring objects and stories from notable Australian women, including Dame Quentin Bryce AD CVO, Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue AC CBE DSG (who died last month) and Rosie Batty AO.

The touring exhibition features a range of textile banners created by craftivist and artist, Dr Tal Fitzpatrick, who utilises embroidery, quilting and appliqué techniques to create banners exploring power relations.

Fitzpatrick says: ‘Craft is a fundamentally human technology, one that has been with us since the dawn of civilisation and has helped us transform the world around us.

’Textiles are a kind of universal language, warm and familiar, which can open up soft spaces for hard conversations. The handcrafted banners I created for this exhibition highlight some really challenging issues that we, as a society, need to talk more about. These include housing insecurity, the unequal distribution of domestic labour, gender-based violence and financial abuse.’

Craftivists often challenge notions of craft as domestic work delegated to women and, instead, channels its attributes to raise awareness, generate discussion and unite communities.

Changemakers: Crafting a difference will be touring to Wanneroo Library and Cultural Centre (WA), Museum of the Riverina Wagga Wagga (NSW), Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub (NSW) and Swan Hill Regional Art Gallery (Vic).

The public programming accompanying the exhibition will invite visitors to share ideas and create their own banners.

MoAD Director, Stephanie Bull says: ‘International Women’s Day is a perfect opportunity to encourage all people to consider their part in creating communities of change. When we foster a respectful society, we build a brighter future.’

The Changemakers exhibition and Changemakers: Crafting a difference touring exhibition are sponsored by Commonwealth Bank as part of its CommBank Next Chapter program, aimed at helping victim survivors of financial abuse.

Changemakers: Crafting a difference will open at Wanneroo Library and Cultural Centre on 10 April.