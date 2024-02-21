Counting and Cracking: RISING to stage Belvoir’s acclaimed theatrical epic

Counting and Cracking, the award-winning theatrical epic by S. Shakthidharan which premiered at the 2019 Sydney Festival, has been announced as the centrepiece production of Melbourne’s 2024 RISING festival.

It is the second major production announced for RISING 2024, following December’s reveal of mass participatory project Communitas, led by Melbourne electronic duo Shouse and being staged in St Paul’s Cathedral in the heart of the CBD.

Counting and Cracking follows four generations over five decades, with the action moving between Sri Lanka and Sydney and testing the complex strength of family love. The multigenerational play by Shakthidharan and associate writer Eamon Flack (who also directs) features 19 cast members from six different countries. Its Melbourne premiere is being co-presented by RISING and University of Melbourne Arts and Culture (UMAC) at the new Union Theatre in a special extended season running from 31 May to 23 June.

The play itself unfolds across more than three hours (including two intervals). Local community eateries will offer traditional Tamil snacks to audiences each night of the Melbourne season in order to further enrich the theatrical experience.

Counting and Cracking writer and Associate Director S. Shakthidharan has described the play as ‘a story of how the politics of division can win the battle, but never the war, around how power is gained in this world’.

‘It’s a story in which love may not triumph over adversity, but through sheer persistence and resilience can eventually overcome it. And finally it’s a story about reconciliation: between parents and children, between your new home and your old home, between society and its institutions,’ he said.

A scene from Belvoir’s ‘Counting and Cracking’. Photo: Brett Boardman.

In a five-star review, ArtsHub praised Belvoir’s original Sydney season as: ‘Culturally, dramatically and comically rich … [and] wonderful, just wonderful.’ A subsequent season at Adelaide Festival later that same year called Counting and Cracking ‘an exhilarating and deeply moving drama that both shatters and uplifts, and a production that brings fresh perspectives and much-needed new voices to the mainstage’.

More recently Counting and Cracking toured to the UK as part of the 2022 Edinburgh Festival (where The Guardian described it as ‘an absorbing journey from separation to reconciliation, always alive to the pulse of history’) as well as to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Announcing the play’s Melbourne premiere, RISING co-Artistic Director Gideon Obarzanek said, ‘Counting and Cracking is an extraordinary theatrical journey that weaves together the rich tapestry of Sri Lanka’s history and the universal complexities of family love. A runaway hit wherever it plays, it’s one of the most relevant and remarkable theatre productions about the universal immigration experience that continues to shape this nation.

‘RISING at its core is a festival that proudly showcases powerful and relevant stories of who we are now, which is why we are thrilled to be partnering up with the University of Melbourne and Belvoir Street Theatre to premiere this production in Melbourne – a home to one of the largest Sri Lankan diaspora communities in the world, and the largest in Australia.

‘The stories we choose to believe in underline all our actions, thoughts and feelings. In Counting and Cracking I hope to provide audiences with a new story to believe in: about Australia, about Sri Lanka. It’s a story in which migrants are not asked to discard parts of themselves to fit in, but instead are asked to present their full selves, to expand our idea of what this country can be,’ Obarzanek concluded.

The Victorian premiere of Counting and Cracking will be staged at the Union Theatre, part of UMAC’s new, award-winning cultural precinct at the University of Melbourne’s main campus on the northern edge of the CBD.

University of Melbourne Performing Arts Director Virginia Lovett said: ‘Counting and Cracking is exactly the sort of show we want to present at UMAC – important, transformative and community-driven with brilliant storytelling. This is just one of many projects we look forward to welcoming audiences to at the wonderful arts and culture precinct at the University.

‘Co-presenting with RISING reinforces the University’s place as a leader and contributor to Victoria’s creative industries and Melbourne’s global reputation,’ she added.

Counting and Cracking is co-produced by Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji (the co-Directors of which are Shakthidharan and Aimee Falzon) and directed by Belvoir’s award-winning Artistic Director, Eamon Flack. The RISING season of Counting and Cracking will be followed by an encore run at Carriageworks as part of Belvoir’s 2024 season.

Following its Carriageworks return season, Counting and Cracking will then embark overseas once more, this time for a season in New York City.

The play is performed in Tamil and Sinhalese, translated live on stage and intertwined with English. Carnatic music, playful stagecraft and S. Shakthidharan’s script all work to keep the epic narrative flowing across eras and oceans.

Counting and Cracking won the $100,000 Victorian Premier’s Prize for Literature in 2020 (with Shakthidharan and Flack’s latest collaboration, The Jungle and the Sea, winning the Victorian Premier’s Drama Prize earlier this year) as well the NSW Premier’s Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting, Helpmann Awards for Best Production and Best Direction and 10 other major arts awards.

RISING runs from 1-16 June 2024. The full RISING program will be launched in March.